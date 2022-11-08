ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tsusports.com

Football Has Dominant Performance In 41-7 Win Over Grambling State

Texas Southern claimed its first win (41-7) over Grambling State since 2013 and its largest margin of victory (34) since 1957 after a complete performance on both sides of the ball Saturday night in its home finale at PNC Stadium. TSU overcame a pair of early sacks on its second...
HOUSTON, TX
tsusports.com

Tigers Fall At Texas Tech Thursday Night

LUBBOCK, Texas – John Walker III's made free throw just 19 seconds into the first half gave the Texas Southern University men's basketball team its only lead of the game as the host Texas Tech University Red Raiders blitzed their way out to a 78-54 victory on Thursday night.
HOUSTON, TX
tsusports.com

Slow Start Haunts Women's Basketball In Home Opener

A 3-for-13 shooting performance from the field in the first quarter proved to be too much for the Texas Southern University women's basketball team to overcome in a 75-49 home loss to Old Dominion University. Ariana Avent led the way for the Tigers (0-2) with 13 points, five rebounds, an...
HOUSTON, TX

