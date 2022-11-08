ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Carscoops

VW’s Electric Office Chair Is Heated, Drivable And Even Has An Infotainment System

Volkswagen unveiled what is probably the most complex office chair ever to have existed, integrating a number of features you’d normally find in cars. The one-off chair is fully electric and can be driven around the office while featuring LED headlights, heating, parking sensors, and an infotainment system. This...
Carscoops

Honda’s U.S. Dealers Won’t Sell But Will Service EVs Made With Sony

Honda’s dealerships in the United States likely won’t be involved in selling the electric vehicles produced through the Honda-Sony partnership. Soon after the collaboration between the two industry juggernauts was announced, U.S. dealerships raised questions about how they would be involved in the process. While speaking during the company’s third-quarter financial results announcement, Honda chief financial officer Kohei Takeuchi noted a new sales model will be adopted, meaning dealers may only be able to service the new EVs, Auto News notes.
Carscoops

Bosch Settles Californian Diesel Cheating Probe For $25 Million Without Admitting Anything

Bosch is about to drop $25 million to settle a probe from California connected to the company’s role in diesel emission cheating scandals. The German parts supplier agreed to conditions as part of the settlement but avoids liability in the case. It also avoided having to acknowledge the validity of the claims against it. This isn’t the first time that Bosch has had to dig into its pockets over diesel cheating scandals though.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Carscoops

Another Dealer Defies Ford, Adds 94 Percent Mark Up On Bronco Raptor Priced At $154,005

Markups on desirable cars, trucks, and SUVs aren’t new but recently we’ve seen some seriously egregious examples. Today, that comes in the form of a Ford Bronco Raptor that’s priced at $154,005 despite having an MSRP of just $79,005. What’s worse is that the dealer is blatantly defying Ford Motor Co.’s wishes by adding huge markups to many of the vehicles on its lot and we have the receipts to prove it.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Carscoops

Kia Stinger Dropped From The UK, Will Be Indirectly Replaced By The EV6 GT

Kia announced it withdraws the Stinger from its UK range after five years of sales, with the upcoming EV6 GT serving as an indirect replacement. Kia said that its flagship grand tourer will remain in production in South Korea, although according to the latest reports, the Stinger will go out of production in April 2023.
Carscoops

Mercedes G-Class Gains Rolls-Royce-Style Suicide-Door Option By Mansory

Suicide doors are one of the stand-out features of Rolls-Royce models, as a graceful way of entering and exiting the vehicle. Thanks to Mansory, owners of the Mercedes G-Class are now able to enjoy this feature, whether they drive an AMG-branded G63 performance flagship or any other regular or armored G-Wagen.
Carscoops

Japan’s Auto Exe Spruces Up The Mazda CX-8

Japanese tuning company Auto Exe has just unveiled an eye-catching styling kit for the Mazda CX-8, giving the SUV an edgy new look far more aggressive than the standard design. The package consists of five key design elements. These start at the front end where Auto Exe has developed a...
Carscoops

Drako’s Insane 2,000 HP Dragon SUV Will Debut On Nov 17

EV startup Drako Motors has teased its upcoming Dragon ahead of an official launch on November 17. Drako first arrived on the automotive scene a few years ago with its Fisker Karma-based GTE. The Dragon will take the form of a coupe crossover and in the run-up to its unveiling, the automaker has made some audacious claims about it. But first, the design.
Carscoops

Toyota Teases New Hybrid For Nov 16, Likely The New 2024 Prius

Toyota published a mysterious teaser on its Japanese Instagram and Facebook profiles, showing stylized portions of a new model accompanied by the phrase “Hybrid Reborn”. The electrified model that might be the next-gen Prius will debut on November 16. The teaser shows the headlight of the unnamed vehicle...
Carscoops

New Abarth 500 EV Caught Undisguised During A Photo Shoot

The Abarth 500 EV has been spied undisguised during a photo shoot, ahead of its unveiling on November 22nd. As we see in these images shared by Carzturbo on Instagram Looking undeniably cool, the model follows in the footsteps of the regular hatchback but adopts a new front end with prominent “ABARTH” badging. Further below, there’s a sportier front bumper with air curtains and a central honeycomb mesh insert. The model also sports a unique front spoiler, which contrasts with the bright yellow paint job.
Carscoops

Retro Designs Creates The Perfect Chevy K5 Blazer, But It’ll Cost You A Fortune

The crew at Retro Designs has breathed new life into a 1984 Chevrolet K5 Blazer, updating its design and equipping it with a host of modern-day features. The K5 Blazer acquired by Retro Designs had previously served as a military vehicle in the United States Air Force and served in multiple fire departments. One of the first objectives was to upgrade the powertrain so Retro Designs slotted in a naturally-aspirated LS3 V8 engine good for 430 hp.
Carscoops

Dealer Markups Lead To First Decrease In Customer Satisfaction In Over A Decade

In case you’ve been living under a rock for some time, auto dealers across the nation have been marking up cars, trucks, and SUVs like never before. Now, a new study from J.D. Power confirms that those markups play a huge role in customer satisfaction. For the first time in over a decade, that average has decreased as dealership inventory falls and prices continue to surge.
Carscoops

2023 Buick Century Is A Luxury MPV For China’s Business Elite

Buick has just taken off the covers to the new Century in China, a luxurious MPV that will be priced between 529,900 RMB ($73,912) and 689,900 RMB ($96,229). The car manufacturer says the new Century was designed “to meet the needs of a new generation of business elites and affluent Chinese consumers” and that it will be offered with a choice of four or six seats. It joints the GL8 Avenir, GL8 ES, and GL8 Legacy in Buick’s range of MPVs sold in China.

Comments / 0

Community Policy