Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
VW’s Electric Office Chair Is Heated, Drivable And Even Has An Infotainment System
Volkswagen unveiled what is probably the most complex office chair ever to have existed, integrating a number of features you’d normally find in cars. The one-off chair is fully electric and can be driven around the office while featuring LED headlights, heating, parking sensors, and an infotainment system. This...
Carscoops
Honda’s U.S. Dealers Won’t Sell But Will Service EVs Made With Sony
Honda’s dealerships in the United States likely won’t be involved in selling the electric vehicles produced through the Honda-Sony partnership. Soon after the collaboration between the two industry juggernauts was announced, U.S. dealerships raised questions about how they would be involved in the process. While speaking during the company’s third-quarter financial results announcement, Honda chief financial officer Kohei Takeuchi noted a new sales model will be adopted, meaning dealers may only be able to service the new EVs, Auto News notes.
Carscoops
Heavy Metal Drummer Takes Elon Musk To Court, Hopes To Strip Him $56 Billion In Tesla Compensation
Richard Tornetta, the founder of an automotive audio equipment company, the former drummer for “Dawn of Correction,” and a Tesla investor, is taking the automaker’s CEO and board to court in a case that could see Elon Musk stripped of billions. Tornetta will have his case heard...
Carscoops
Bosch Settles Californian Diesel Cheating Probe For $25 Million Without Admitting Anything
Bosch is about to drop $25 million to settle a probe from California connected to the company’s role in diesel emission cheating scandals. The German parts supplier agreed to conditions as part of the settlement but avoids liability in the case. It also avoided having to acknowledge the validity of the claims against it. This isn’t the first time that Bosch has had to dig into its pockets over diesel cheating scandals though.
Carscoops
GM’s Full-Size SUVs Get Expanded 400,000 Mile Super Cruise, Over-The-Update For Existing Models Coming Soon
Following an announcement in August, GM has released additional details about expanding Super Cruise support to over 400,000 miles (643,738 km) of roadway in the United States and Canada. While Super Cruise was already compatible with over 200,000 miles (321,869 km) of roads in North America, the first vehicles to...
Carscoops
Another Dealer Defies Ford, Adds 94 Percent Mark Up On Bronco Raptor Priced At $154,005
Markups on desirable cars, trucks, and SUVs aren’t new but recently we’ve seen some seriously egregious examples. Today, that comes in the form of a Ford Bronco Raptor that’s priced at $154,005 despite having an MSRP of just $79,005. What’s worse is that the dealer is blatantly defying Ford Motor Co.’s wishes by adding huge markups to many of the vehicles on its lot and we have the receipts to prove it.
Carscoops
Kia Stinger Dropped From The UK, Will Be Indirectly Replaced By The EV6 GT
Kia announced it withdraws the Stinger from its UK range after five years of sales, with the upcoming EV6 GT serving as an indirect replacement. Kia said that its flagship grand tourer will remain in production in South Korea, although according to the latest reports, the Stinger will go out of production in April 2023.
Carscoops
California Voters Reject Tax For The Rich To Fund State’s EV Ambitions
Voters in California have rejected a 1.75 percent tax increase on those earning more than $2 million a year, even though the funds would have been used to fund important climate plans. The planned increase, known as Prop 30, would have generated money for programs to help people buy electric...
Carscoops
Mercedes G-Class Gains Rolls-Royce-Style Suicide-Door Option By Mansory
Suicide doors are one of the stand-out features of Rolls-Royce models, as a graceful way of entering and exiting the vehicle. Thanks to Mansory, owners of the Mercedes G-Class are now able to enjoy this feature, whether they drive an AMG-branded G63 performance flagship or any other regular or armored G-Wagen.
Carscoops
Foxconn Set To Take 18.3% Stake In Lordstown Motors As Electric Truck Maker Continues To Struggle
Foxconn is tightening their grip on Lordstown Motors as the company will invest up to $170 (£147 / €169) million into the automaker in exchange for common and preferred stock. Upon completion of the transaction, Foxconn is expected to hold all of Lordstown’s outstanding preferred stock as well...
Carscoops
Japan’s Auto Exe Spruces Up The Mazda CX-8
Japanese tuning company Auto Exe has just unveiled an eye-catching styling kit for the Mazda CX-8, giving the SUV an edgy new look far more aggressive than the standard design. The package consists of five key design elements. These start at the front end where Auto Exe has developed a...
Carscoops
Drako’s Insane 2,000 HP Dragon SUV Will Debut On Nov 17
EV startup Drako Motors has teased its upcoming Dragon ahead of an official launch on November 17. Drako first arrived on the automotive scene a few years ago with its Fisker Karma-based GTE. The Dragon will take the form of a coupe crossover and in the run-up to its unveiling, the automaker has made some audacious claims about it. But first, the design.
Carscoops
Toyota Teases New Hybrid For Nov 16, Likely The New 2024 Prius
Toyota published a mysterious teaser on its Japanese Instagram and Facebook profiles, showing stylized portions of a new model accompanied by the phrase “Hybrid Reborn”. The electrified model that might be the next-gen Prius will debut on November 16. The teaser shows the headlight of the unnamed vehicle...
Carscoops
New Abarth 500 EV Caught Undisguised During A Photo Shoot
The Abarth 500 EV has been spied undisguised during a photo shoot, ahead of its unveiling on November 22nd. As we see in these images shared by Carzturbo on Instagram Looking undeniably cool, the model follows in the footsteps of the regular hatchback but adopts a new front end with prominent “ABARTH” badging. Further below, there’s a sportier front bumper with air curtains and a central honeycomb mesh insert. The model also sports a unique front spoiler, which contrasts with the bright yellow paint job.
Carscoops
Retro Designs Creates The Perfect Chevy K5 Blazer, But It’ll Cost You A Fortune
The crew at Retro Designs has breathed new life into a 1984 Chevrolet K5 Blazer, updating its design and equipping it with a host of modern-day features. The K5 Blazer acquired by Retro Designs had previously served as a military vehicle in the United States Air Force and served in multiple fire departments. One of the first objectives was to upgrade the powertrain so Retro Designs slotted in a naturally-aspirated LS3 V8 engine good for 430 hp.
Carscoops
Dealer Markups Lead To First Decrease In Customer Satisfaction In Over A Decade
In case you’ve been living under a rock for some time, auto dealers across the nation have been marking up cars, trucks, and SUVs like never before. Now, a new study from J.D. Power confirms that those markups play a huge role in customer satisfaction. For the first time in over a decade, that average has decreased as dealership inventory falls and prices continue to surge.
Carscoops
2023 Buick Century Is A Luxury MPV For China’s Business Elite
Buick has just taken off the covers to the new Century in China, a luxurious MPV that will be priced between 529,900 RMB ($73,912) and 689,900 RMB ($96,229). The car manufacturer says the new Century was designed “to meet the needs of a new generation of business elites and affluent Chinese consumers” and that it will be offered with a choice of four or six seats. It joints the GL8 Avenir, GL8 ES, and GL8 Legacy in Buick’s range of MPVs sold in China.
Carscoops
Chevy Won’t Make A New Corvair So This French Tuner Built One From A Camaro
When Dodge, Ford, and Chevrolet reimagined the designs of their ’60s pony cars, the Challenger, Mustang, and Camaro for the modern day, they found a way to marry retro design with modern bulky vehicles. Now, a French company called NewRide wants to give the Chevrolet Corvair that same treatment.
Carscoops
Electric 2024 Buick Electra Crossover Prototype Caught Testing For First Time
We now have our very first spy shots of Buick’s upcoming all-electric crossover. This prototype, caught testing on public roads in Michigan, shares much in common with the Electra X concept that was first shown this summer. Although it is still covered in plenty of camouflage – both a...
Carscoops
Delays At One Of Europe’s Biggest Ports Impact BMW, Stellantis, Tesla And More
A lack of drivers to move containers and cars, in combination with high volumes of trade, have led to gridlock at the German Port of Bremerhaven, one of the largest automobile hubs in the world. The backups are forcing vehicles ready to enter or leave Europe to sit at the...
Comments / 0