TUESDAY, Nov. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- An experimental drug may help people with Parkinson's disease find relief from constant constipation -- a common and troublesome feature of the disease. In a trial involving 150 people with Parkinson's and chronic constipation, researchers found that patients given the drug for a...
An experimental drug may help people with Parkinson's disease find relief from constant constipation -- a common and troublesome feature of the disease. In a trial involving 150 people with Parkinson's and chronic constipation, researchers found that patients given the drug for a few weeks became much more regular: On average, they went from fewer than one bowel movement per week, to three per week.
Antioxidants found in most caffeinated beverages help protect against free radicals that cause many serious bone diseases, including Parkinson's disease. A new study published in the journal Neuroimage suggests that regular coffee consumption may reduce the risk of developing brain tumors, even if you are genetically predisposed to them. The logic seems multiple. On the other hand, drinking more coffee exposed participants to compounds known to reduce neurodegeneration. On the other hand, it has been shown that people with a genetic predisposition to Parkinson's disease have some aversion to drinking coffee more often.
Short cycles of a low-calorie diet that mimics fasting appeared to lower inflammation and delay cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s disease mouse models. Cycles of a diet that simulates fasting seem to lessen Alzheimer’s symptoms in mice genetically engineered to develop the disease, according to new research led by the University of Southern California (USC) Leonard Davis School of Gerontology.
Menopause is described as the time in a woman's life when she hasn't had a menstrual cycle for 12 months (via Mayo Clinic). It is the result of hormonal changes that occur as ovaries produce less estrogen and progesterone. But menopause is not something that happens overnight — it is a transition that takes place over many years. In fact, these changes can last anywhere from seven to 14 years (per the National Institute of Aging).
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and the risk for dementia appear to be associated, especially in people who also have cardiovascular problems, according to findings published recently in Neurology. Arising from the accumulation of fat in the liver, NAFLD and its more severe form, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), are responsible for...
Every woman will experience menopause and its symptoms, though conditions that often arise, like urinary incontinence, are common but not normal. Urinary incontinence is a condition that usually occurs in adult women following pregnancy but is actually most prevalent during or after menopause due to the weakening of the pelvic floor or loss of vaginal elasticity. A recent Science Daily study reports urinary incontinence and overactive bladder syndrome (OAB) significantly increases for women in postmenopausal age. With the number of menopausal women worldwide estimated to reach 1.1 billion by 2025, women must understand now what treatments are available to combat incontinence.
