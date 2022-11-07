ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

radiokenai.com

Agrium & Alaska LNG Project Identified As Key Components To Hydrogen Hub Proposal

The conceivability of a re-opening of the Agrium plant in Nikiski and the construction of the Alaska LNG Project LNG facility in Nikiski, based on the two facilities abilities to produce hydrogen in quantities sufficient for a U.S. based Hydrogen Hub, was lined-out in an announcement by the Alaska Gasline Development Corp. (AGDC) in a statement released on November 7th.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
akbizmag.com

Denali Universal Services Joins Army Partnership

Denali Universal Services CEO Maria Bourne (left) receives a certificate of appreciation from Lieutenant Colonel David Jurva, director of personnel for the Alaska Army National Guard, during a Partnership for Your Success ceremony in Anchorage on September 20, 2022. The newest partner in a program providing career opportunities for Alaska...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

The DOT closes a convenience store in Government Hill, limiting resident's options

Peltola retains her lead in the U.S. House race, now what happens to the second place finisher?. Peltola retains her lead in the U.S. House race, now what happens to the second place finisher?. Voters outraged about letters from Dunleavy campaign they say were designed to shame them into voting.
akbizmag.com

New Public Works Director for Anchorage

The Municipality of Anchorage has a new Public Works Director. Mayor Dave Bronson appointed Kent Kohlhase to the position, filling the vacancy created when Lance Wilber was promoted to Executive Director of Community Development. Kohlhase previously served as the municipality’s Director of Project Management and Engineering (PM&E). “Kent has...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Must Read Alaska

Mayor Bronson adds new section to hiring criteria for city, to allow applicants to use volunteer and other experience

It’s a move away from the absolute college degree requirement some jobs at the Municipality of Anchorage. On Tuesday, Mayor Dave Bronson announced that nontraditional work experience will be considered during the hiring process. People can have the skills to do a job, but not have the usually required college degree. Some professions, such as lawyers, certified public accountants, and engineers, still require degrees and certifications, but in many jobs, people can develop skill sets various ways.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Government Hill residents upset about closed convenience store

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A closed convenience store may not sound like a big deal, except when there aren’t a lot of other places to shop. That’s the case for people who live in Government Hill after a former 2Go Tesoro store closed permanently at the end of June. The store was one of the few places where people could walk and pick up basic supplies.
ANCHORAGE, AK
akbizmag.com

Thin Airwaves: Local Broadcasters Do More with Less

“From the listener’s standpoint, it’s as good or better than it ever has been. The music is more on target, we have more custom formats from which to choose, we have more and stronger talent throughout the day,” says Andy Lohman, Alaska and Hawaii Area President of iHeartMedia. “Below the surface, it’s very different. There’s not as many people.”
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Ranked choice voting likely to be important in North Anchorage House race

In a newly redrawn House district, Alaska’s new ranked choice voting system is poised to be critical to the election outcome. Two highly experienced Democrats are running to unseat the Legislature’s youngest member for the seat representing the northern tier of Anchorage. The seat is now held by Republican David Nelson, 26, a lieutenant in the Alaska Army National Guard who was elected in 2020 to represent a district with some important changes in its boundaries.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

What to know about Election Day in Alaska

Election Day is tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 8. It’s Alaska’s first general election under the state’s new ranked choice voting system. Already, thousands of Alaskans have cast their ballots. Polls close Tuesday at 8 p.m. Here’s what to know about this year’s election. What am I...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Voters outraged about letters from Dunleavy campaign

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Some voters say they are outraged about a campaign letter they received in the mail, calling it an invasion of privacy and clearly designed to shame people into voting. Near the bottom of the mailer, it states that the letter was paid for by Dunleavy for...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Dozens of first-time Alaska legislative candidates are trying to make their mark before Election Day

As the sun set over Turnagain Arm, Caroline Storm trudged through unshoveled snow to knock on doors in a middle-class South Anchorage neighborhood tucked between two highways. “Let’s try Peggy and Hannah,” she said, looking at an app on her phone that lists registered voters and addresses. Storm rapped on the window of an older, corner house. A few seconds later Peggy Baker stepped into the chilly Arctic entry and Storm launched into her spiel.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

One of the only known Alaska Holocaust survivors dies at 93

Fred Mane was 10 years old when his parents were taken to a concentration camp. He escaped Germany and made his home in Alaska for 70 years. He died last week and was buried in Anchorage. Alaska Republicans hold “get out the vote” rally. Fast Cast, Nov. 7,...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Everything on Tuesday’s ballot for Mat-Su voters

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - In the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, two assembly seats and five Mat-Su Borough School District School Board seats are up for grabs on the Nov. 8 ballot. Current assembly member Tim Hale is seeking another term representing District 1. The lifelong Alaskan has served on the assembly for the last three years, and has worked to reduce the mill rate, funded the future of the Joneseville Shooting Range, and protected the Second Amendment.
PALMER, AK
kinyradio.com

Anchorage man pleads guilty to 2018 murder

Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - On Wednesday, Luimariamofoa Polu pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree for the murder of 15-year-old Raynaldo Khotesouvan, which occurred in 2018. The murder of Raynaldo Khotesouvan took place on July 20th, 2018 in Anchorage. Polu, who was 16 years old at the time of...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

It was a bazaar Saturday in Anchorage

The day's headlines from Alaska's News Source. Winds diminish, but cold temperatures linger as a new storm takes arrives into Southwest on Sunday. Scattered power outages remain but overall improving conditions heading into Sunday. Fast Cast, Nov. 5, 2022. Updated: Nov. 5, 2022 at 5:57 PM AKDT. The day's headlines...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Gubernatorial candidates head into final stretch

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An enthusiastic crowd cheered on Gov. Mike Dunleavy as he took the stage at a Republican Party event at the Anchorage Baptist Temple Sunday. In an interview afterward, the republican candidate said he felt his chances for re-election were good. “Look back over the last four...
ANCHORAGE, AK

