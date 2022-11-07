Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
radiokenai.com
Agrium & Alaska LNG Project Identified As Key Components To Hydrogen Hub Proposal
The conceivability of a re-opening of the Agrium plant in Nikiski and the construction of the Alaska LNG Project LNG facility in Nikiski, based on the two facilities abilities to produce hydrogen in quantities sufficient for a U.S. based Hydrogen Hub, was lined-out in an announcement by the Alaska Gasline Development Corp. (AGDC) in a statement released on November 7th.
akbizmag.com
Denali Universal Services Joins Army Partnership
Denali Universal Services CEO Maria Bourne (left) receives a certificate of appreciation from Lieutenant Colonel David Jurva, director of personnel for the Alaska Army National Guard, during a Partnership for Your Success ceremony in Anchorage on September 20, 2022. The newest partner in a program providing career opportunities for Alaska...
alaskasnewssource.com
The DOT closes a convenience store in Government Hill, limiting resident's options
Peltola retains her lead in the U.S. House race, now what happens to the second place finisher?. Peltola retains her lead in the U.S. House race, now what happens to the second place finisher?. Voters outraged about letters from Dunleavy campaign they say were designed to shame them into voting.
akbizmag.com
New Public Works Director for Anchorage
The Municipality of Anchorage has a new Public Works Director. Mayor Dave Bronson appointed Kent Kohlhase to the position, filling the vacancy created when Lance Wilber was promoted to Executive Director of Community Development. Kohlhase previously served as the municipality’s Director of Project Management and Engineering (PM&E). “Kent has...
Mayor Bronson adds new section to hiring criteria for city, to allow applicants to use volunteer and other experience
It’s a move away from the absolute college degree requirement some jobs at the Municipality of Anchorage. On Tuesday, Mayor Dave Bronson announced that nontraditional work experience will be considered during the hiring process. People can have the skills to do a job, but not have the usually required college degree. Some professions, such as lawyers, certified public accountants, and engineers, still require degrees and certifications, but in many jobs, people can develop skill sets various ways.
kinyradio.com
Coast Guard Sector Anchorage awarded Rear Admiral Bennett "Bud" Sparks Award
Coast Guard Sector Anchorage was awarded the 2021 Rear Adm. Bennett "Bud" Sparks award for the under 100 reservist assigned category, Nov. 5. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nate Littlejohn.) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Coast Guard Sector Anchorage awarded the 2021 Rear Adm. Bennett "Bud" Sparks...
alaskasnewssource.com
Government Hill residents upset about closed convenience store
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A closed convenience store may not sound like a big deal, except when there aren’t a lot of other places to shop. That’s the case for people who live in Government Hill after a former 2Go Tesoro store closed permanently at the end of June. The store was one of the few places where people could walk and pick up basic supplies.
alaskasnewssource.com
ASD increases starting wages for bus drivers and looks to create more efficient routes
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Getting to 228 school bus drivers has been the magic number for the Anchorage School District this school year as the district continues to look to hire additional bus drivers to fill the bus driver shortage the district faces. As of Tuesday, the district said they...
akbizmag.com
Thin Airwaves: Local Broadcasters Do More with Less
“From the listener’s standpoint, it’s as good or better than it ever has been. The music is more on target, we have more custom formats from which to choose, we have more and stronger talent throughout the day,” says Andy Lohman, Alaska and Hawaii Area President of iHeartMedia. “Below the surface, it’s very different. There’s not as many people.”
alaskapublic.org
Ranked choice voting likely to be important in North Anchorage House race
In a newly redrawn House district, Alaska’s new ranked choice voting system is poised to be critical to the election outcome. Two highly experienced Democrats are running to unseat the Legislature’s youngest member for the seat representing the northern tier of Anchorage. The seat is now held by Republican David Nelson, 26, a lieutenant in the Alaska Army National Guard who was elected in 2020 to represent a district with some important changes in its boundaries.
alaskapublic.org
What to know about Election Day in Alaska
Election Day is tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 8. It’s Alaska’s first general election under the state’s new ranked choice voting system. Already, thousands of Alaskans have cast their ballots. Polls close Tuesday at 8 p.m. Here’s what to know about this year’s election. What am I...
alaskasnewssource.com
Voters outraged about letters from Dunleavy campaign
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Some voters say they are outraged about a campaign letter they received in the mail, calling it an invasion of privacy and clearly designed to shame people into voting. Near the bottom of the mailer, it states that the letter was paid for by Dunleavy for...
Anchorage Zen Community seeks awareness sitting in silence
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — For more than three decades, members of the Anchorage Zen Community have gathered in unusual venues -- from a busy strip mall to a converted garage -- with the same intention: simply to sit and meditate in silence. Nomadic no more, they have found stillness...
alaskapublic.org
Dozens of first-time Alaska legislative candidates are trying to make their mark before Election Day
As the sun set over Turnagain Arm, Caroline Storm trudged through unshoveled snow to knock on doors in a middle-class South Anchorage neighborhood tucked between two highways. “Let’s try Peggy and Hannah,” she said, looking at an app on her phone that lists registered voters and addresses. Storm rapped on the window of an older, corner house. A few seconds later Peggy Baker stepped into the chilly Arctic entry and Storm launched into her spiel.
alaskasnewssource.com
Weather Lab: O’Malley Elementary students want to know what tsunamis are
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - What is a tsunami? That’s what the students at O’Malley Elementary School wanted to know when the Mobile Weather Lab visited their school. Check out her answer to the Weather Lab Question of the Week in the video above. You can watch the complete...
alaskasnewssource.com
One of the only known Alaska Holocaust survivors dies at 93
Fred Mane was 10 years old when his parents were taken to a concentration camp. He escaped Germany and made his home in Alaska for 70 years. He died last week and was buried in Anchorage. Alaska Republicans hold “get out the vote” rally. Fast Cast, Nov. 7,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Everything on Tuesday’s ballot for Mat-Su voters
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - In the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, two assembly seats and five Mat-Su Borough School District School Board seats are up for grabs on the Nov. 8 ballot. Current assembly member Tim Hale is seeking another term representing District 1. The lifelong Alaskan has served on the assembly for the last three years, and has worked to reduce the mill rate, funded the future of the Joneseville Shooting Range, and protected the Second Amendment.
kinyradio.com
Anchorage man pleads guilty to 2018 murder
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - On Wednesday, Luimariamofoa Polu pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree for the murder of 15-year-old Raynaldo Khotesouvan, which occurred in 2018. The murder of Raynaldo Khotesouvan took place on July 20th, 2018 in Anchorage. Polu, who was 16 years old at the time of...
alaskasnewssource.com
It was a bazaar Saturday in Anchorage
The day's headlines from Alaska's News Source. Winds diminish, but cold temperatures linger as a new storm takes arrives into Southwest on Sunday. Scattered power outages remain but overall improving conditions heading into Sunday. Fast Cast, Nov. 5, 2022. Updated: Nov. 5, 2022 at 5:57 PM AKDT. The day's headlines...
alaskasnewssource.com
Gubernatorial candidates head into final stretch
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An enthusiastic crowd cheered on Gov. Mike Dunleavy as he took the stage at a Republican Party event at the Anchorage Baptist Temple Sunday. In an interview afterward, the republican candidate said he felt his chances for re-election were good. “Look back over the last four...
