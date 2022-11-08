ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana Winter Hack – Clearing Driveway with Table

Winter is finally showing itself, and it is not the last we are going to see of the fluffy white stuff. Funny how we all tend to forget what living life with snow is like. The chaos that is the roads when the snow starts flying. The lack of maintenance when we have gone months not having to be on the working end of a snow shovel. Snow has arrived and odds are it isn't going anywhere unless you remove it yourself. As magical as snow is, the chore of clearing it is a pain. If you are smart about how you remove it, you can clear it up in a jiffy.
MONTANA STATE
rmef.org

Bull Elk Poached on National Bison Range

Authorities are investigating the poaching of a bull elk on the National Bison Range in western Montana. Tribal officials that manage the area say someone found the carcass “disrespectfully dumped in the canal on the Bison Range with its head cut off.”. Bison Range officials say about four bull...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

107 year old Polson man recounts stories of Great Depression

POLSON, Mont. — You can read about Montana history in books. But it's not quite the same as hearing it in first person voice. Talk to your grandparents and they can tell you about their lives in decades past. But live oral histories rarely date back as far as...
POLSON, MT
Alt 95.7

Man Smashes Missoula Gas Station Window, Consumes Items

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 9, 2022, at approximately 5:19 a.m., a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to a gas station in the 3800 block of Reserve Street for a reported burglary that had just occurred. The complainant had called dispatch to report that he had just observed a male wearing all camouflage smash the window of the business.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Snow squall warning in place in Missoula and Ravalli counties

MISSOULA, Mont. - The National Weather Service sent out a snow squall warning in place in Missoula and Ravalli counties until 1:30 p.m. NWS is warning to either slow down or wait to travel. People should be prepared for a quick drop to zero visibility and slippery roads in hefty snow.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Man Steals a Silencer and Gun Sight From a Missoula Store

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 27, 2022, a local business reported to law enforcement that a suspect male stole a silencer/suppressor and a gun sight from their store. A Missoula Police Department officer responded to the business and spoke to two employees. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold has more.
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Missoula Woman Assaults Two Different People on the Same Night

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 5, 2022, at approximately 11:45 a.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to the Poverello Center for a reported disturbance between two females. When the officer arrived, he observed one female bleeding and holding her face. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy