montanasports.com
Born without lower arm, Griz DE Alex Hurlburt uses 'natural grit' to overcome obstacles
MISSOULA — As the snow stopped and the Montana Grizzlies' blowout of Cal Poly rolled on, the final quarter of Saturday's contest didn't mean much in the grand scheme of the game's outcome. But in lopsided games, that means players who don't normally see the field get their chance,...
Montana Winter Hack – Clearing Driveway with Table
Winter is finally showing itself, and it is not the last we are going to see of the fluffy white stuff. Funny how we all tend to forget what living life with snow is like. The chaos that is the roads when the snow starts flying. The lack of maintenance when we have gone months not having to be on the working end of a snow shovel. Snow has arrived and odds are it isn't going anywhere unless you remove it yourself. As magical as snow is, the chore of clearing it is a pain. If you are smart about how you remove it, you can clear it up in a jiffy.
rmef.org
Bull Elk Poached on National Bison Range
Authorities are investigating the poaching of a bull elk on the National Bison Range in western Montana. Tribal officials that manage the area say someone found the carcass “disrespectfully dumped in the canal on the Bison Range with its head cut off.”. Bison Range officials say about four bull...
Above average numbers at west-central Montana hunter check stations
FWP states hunter check stations in west-central Montana are reporting elk and deer harvests up from last year and the five-year average.
Bundle Up! Western Montana Temps to Stay Frigid Well Into Next Week
Another passing shot of snow is getting our attention in Western Montana, with several inches of snow expected in the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys by Wednesday evening. But the real weather news is an extended cold snap that could drag through most of next week. After Arctic air pushed across...
montanarightnow.com
More than 3,600 with power outages in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - More than 3,600 customers are without power in midtown Missoula Thursday. Northwestern Energy's outage map said the estimated repair time is 11:01 a.m.
Montana Highway Patrol Copes With Nearly 30 Westside Crashes in 8-Hours
Judging from the dayshift Wednesday for Montana Highway Patrol troopers, we have a lot more work to do before we're used to winter driving again. The onset of Wednesday's storm resulted in dozens of crashes on Western Montana's main highways with troopers handling nearly 30 crashes between 9 am and 5 pm.
NBCMontana
107 year old Polson man recounts stories of Great Depression
POLSON, Mont. — You can read about Montana history in books. But it's not quite the same as hearing it in first person voice. Talk to your grandparents and they can tell you about their lives in decades past. But live oral histories rarely date back as far as...
Snow impacting Western Montana roads
Accidents and severe driving conditions are being reported on Wednesday across Western Montana as the snow continues to fall.
Mayor, Commissioner on Failure of the Crisis Intervention Levy
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After the dust settled on Wednesday morning and it was apparent that the Crisis Intervention Levy had failed to pass, KGVO reached out to City of Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess who said he understood why the levy failed to pass. The Mayor Weighs in on...
Man Smashes Missoula Gas Station Window, Consumes Items
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 9, 2022, at approximately 5:19 a.m., a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to a gas station in the 3800 block of Reserve Street for a reported burglary that had just occurred. The complainant had called dispatch to report that he had just observed a male wearing all camouflage smash the window of the business.
Missoula County still has election ballots to count
The counting of the ballots cast in Tuesday's midterm elections in Missoula County has been delayed.
City Councilor Warns of Possible Massive Increase in VRBO Fees
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - There are hundreds of homes in Missoula that are being used as VRBOs (Vacation Rental by Owner), that visitors all over the world can rent on a daily or weekly basis. The Missoula City Council is considering raising the ‘tourist home registration fee’ for the...
montanarightnow.com
Snow squall warning in place in Missoula and Ravalli counties
MISSOULA, Mont. - The National Weather Service sent out a snow squall warning in place in Missoula and Ravalli counties until 1:30 p.m. NWS is warning to either slow down or wait to travel. People should be prepared for a quick drop to zero visibility and slippery roads in hefty snow.
Crash south of Missoula delays traffic on US Highway 93
Emergency vehicles are on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident that is causing delays on US Highway 93 south of Missoula
Missoula developers seek tavern, casino permit
A team of Missoula developers is planning a commercial building off Mullan Road that will include a bar and fine-dining restaurant once it opens.
Man Steals a Silencer and Gun Sight From a Missoula Store
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 27, 2022, a local business reported to law enforcement that a suspect male stole a silencer/suppressor and a gun sight from their store. A Missoula Police Department officer responded to the business and spoke to two employees. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold has more.
Missoula Woman Assaults Two Different People on the Same Night
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 5, 2022, at approximately 11:45 a.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to the Poverello Center for a reported disturbance between two females. When the officer arrived, he observed one female bleeding and holding her face. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Ronan man admits to drugs, firearm charges
Douglas Leo Wynne, 30, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition by a drug addict.
