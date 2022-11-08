ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

WEHT/WTVW

$2 billion Powerball jackpot ticket sold in California

A single winning ticket for Powerball’s record-breaking $2.04 billion jackpot was sold in California. The declaration came after technical issues delayed Monday’s drawing which, after being announced Tuesday morning, resulted in the following numbers: 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and Powerball number 10. Meanwhile a single ticket worth $2 million was sold in Florida. Precise location […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Highway 98.9

Did Anyone from Louisiana Win the Big Powerball Jackpot?

You can still keep dreaming about winning it big. There was no big winner in the Powerball drawing Monday night. The drawing last night was for just under $500 million dollars. The jackpot now climbs to $508 million for the Wednesday night drawing. The lump sum payout for this big prize is $256 million. This prize is now #20 on the list of the largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history.
LOUISIANA STATE
Parade

Powerball Jackpot Continues to Skyrocket

After Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot was left unclaimed, the grand prize has continued to soar, now approaching world-record amounts of winnings. The Nov. 2 Powerball had climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion ($596.7 million cash) after no winner was reached on the Monday, Oct. 31 drawing–the largest Powerball prize in more than six years, according to statements made by the Powerball chairman and Pennsylvania lottery executive director, Drew Svitko in a press release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

