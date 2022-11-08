Read full article on original website
$2 billion Powerball jackpot ticket sold in California
A single winning ticket for Powerball’s record-breaking $2.04 billion jackpot was sold in California. The declaration came after technical issues delayed Monday’s drawing which, after being announced Tuesday morning, resulted in the following numbers: 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and Powerball number 10. Meanwhile a single ticket worth $2 million was sold in Florida. Precise location […]
Here are the winning numbers for the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot
It has been three months since Powerball last produced a winner, which has caused the lottery’s jackpot to grow to $1.6 billion. Powerball has gone 39 consecutive drawings without a winner.
Monday's Powerball jackpot jumps to a record $1.9 billion
The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated record $1.9 billion after no ticket matched all six winning numbers on Saturday night.
How The Powerball Jackpot Could Exceed $2 Billion Tonight
Although the jackpot for Monday’s Powerball drawing is sitting at $1.9 billion... lottery officials say it may top $2 billion by the time the numbers are drawn!
Did Anyone from Louisiana Win the Big Powerball Jackpot?
You can still keep dreaming about winning it big. There was no big winner in the Powerball drawing Monday night. The drawing last night was for just under $500 million dollars. The jackpot now climbs to $508 million for the Wednesday night drawing. The lump sum payout for this big prize is $256 million. This prize is now #20 on the list of the largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history.
Powerball jackpot soars to $800M for Saturday night
Saturday night's Powerball jackpot is an estimated $800 million, the second largest in the game's history, the cash value, is an estimated $383.7 million.
Powerball jackpot continues to increase; jackpot an estimated $580 million
The Powerball jackpot continues to grow with tonight’s or Saturday night’s jackpot an estimated $580 million. The estimated cash value is $278.2 million, which is still a lot of dough. Tonight’s jackpot is the game’s 10th largest, lottery officials said. The Powerball jackpot was last won...
Powerball Jackpot Continues to Skyrocket
After Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot was left unclaimed, the grand prize has continued to soar, now approaching world-record amounts of winnings. The Nov. 2 Powerball had climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion ($596.7 million cash) after no winner was reached on the Monday, Oct. 31 drawing–the largest Powerball prize in more than six years, according to statements made by the Powerball chairman and Pennsylvania lottery executive director, Drew Svitko in a press release.
