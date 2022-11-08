Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Birdie feels pain of Westmoreland County teams in WPIAL football playoffs
An ice pack on his peanut-sized head, the Birdie limped into work Monday morning like a defensive back who had just been beaten on a go route. “Ugh,” the high school football expert said as he took a sip of pickle juice. “I feel like the end of times.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mt. Pleasant girls soccer tops Bedford to earn 1st PIAA win in school history
JOHNSTOWN — Maddie Barrick could see the ball come to her. She could see the ball go into the net. And she could see her team celebrate its first-ever win in the state playoffs. About a month ago, the Mt. Pleasant sophomore midfielder could barely see at all. She...
cardiachill.com
Pitt Men’s Basketball commits officially sign with Panthers during early signing period
The good feeling around the Pittsburgh Panthers Men’s basketball program is continuing to roll. After a win against UT-Martin that left good impressions amongst the fan base, looks like there is more good news ahead. All three of the recruiting class of 2023 will sign to play for the...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
2023 WR Ardell Banks “Shocked and Speechless” After Offer From Pitt
The Pitt wide receiver depth chart has experienced some turnover over the last few weeks. First, sophomore Jaden Bradley made the decision to transfer mid-way through the season. Then, 2023 three-star recruit Daidren Zipperer decided to de-commit just a few weeks after joining Pat Narduzzi’s program. Since then, Zipperer has committed to Utah.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Catastrophic Story Of The Johnstown Flood That Washed Away An Entire Pennsylvania Town In 1889
On May 31, 1889, the Johnstown Flood killed more than 2,200 people in southwestern Pennsylvania when the long-neglected South Fork Dam suddenly gave way. Like many other towns in the Rust Belt, Johnstown, Pennsylvania, was a bustling community in the late 1800s and early 1900s when the steel industry was at its height. Tragically, the Johnstown Flood of 1889 wiped out nearly ten percent of the area’s booming population.
Voters in Norwin, South Greensburg support library funding
Voters in the Norwin School District and Southwest Greensburg on Tuesday rejected efforts slash funding for their local libraries. Norwin voters from North Huntingdon, Irwin and North Irwin overwhelmingly voted down a proposal to reduce the 1.2 mill tax rate by about 85%. With all 32 precincts reporting, 64% of...
earnthenecklace.com
Melanie Gillespie Leaving WPXI: Where Is the Pittsburgh Journalist Going?
Pittsburgh natives have turned to Melanie Gillespie for all the latest news coverage for at least seven years. Now the WPXI bureau chief is moving on to the next step of her career. Melanie Gillespie revealed she is leaving WPXI in November 2022. Channel 11 News viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if her new job will also take her away from Pittsburgh. They especially want to know if she will continue to work in the broadcasting field. Find out what Melanie Gillespie said about her departure from WPXI-TV here.
Pitt football player facing assault charges
PITTSBURGH — A Pitt football player is facing assault charges. According to court documents, police were dispatched to an apartment on East Hills Drive after dispatchers received a call of what appeared to be a struggle over the phone. Officers said a woman told them she had been fighting...
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Allegheny County
Four winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets were sold in Allegheny County on Saturday. One ticket is worth $1 million, and the three others are worth $150,000. The tickets were sold at the following convenience stores:. $1 million ticket: Get Go, 998 Hayden Blvd., Elizabeth. $150,000 ticket: 7-Eleven, 4775 McKnight Road,...
cohaitungchi.com
18 Best Things to Do in DuBois, PA
Are you looking for an adventure in the Keystone state?. Then head over to DuBois, home to some of the best entertainment options in Pennsylvania. DuBois—literally meaning “the woods”—is a small city in Pennsylvania that’s close to miles of forests. These forests make it a...
Winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $353K sold in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold in Allegheny County. The ticket matched all five balls in Tuesday’s drawing, 4-5-22-30-37. It is worth approximately $353,140.50. The K & D at 105 Seminary Avenue in Oakdale will get a $500 bonus for...
At least 10 injured in head-on crash involving PRT bus near Pitt
PITTSBURGH — At least ten people were injured when a Jeep slammed into a PRT bus this morning near the University of Pittsburgh campus. Their injuries ranged from minor to moderate but medics said there were more minor complaints, a Pittsburgh Public Safety official told Channel 11. The bus...
11 News looks into issues with Powerball tickets, drawing
PITTSBURGH — Multiple people contacted Channel 11 to find out why they were having difficulties or couldn’t buy a Powerball ticket online hours before the drawing was supposed to take place. Channel 11 worked to get answers from the Pennsylvania Lottery after one man said he tried for...
wtae.com
Lottery ticket sold in West Mifflin wins $1 million prize
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A $20 scratch-off ticket revealed a $1 million prize for a lottery player in Allegheny County. The Pennsylvania Lottery said the winning ticket in the Millionaire Bucks scratch-off game was sold at Mulligan's Sports Bar & Grill on Lebanon Road in West Mifflin. Scratch-off prizes...
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Pennsylvania
Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Pa. man was stabbed, struck and stomped on after being kidnapped: report
Court documents have revealed new details about what happened to an Indiana County man who was kidnapped and killed last month by a group of eight people, according to a story from WJAC. Hayden Garreffa, 19, was found dead in a remote, wooded area in Brush Valley Township on Oct....
pittsburghmagazine.com
Even the Upstairs has an Upstairs in this Grand Squirrel Hill Home
From the front, 5540 Dunmoyle St. looks like any of the grand Pittsburgh homes that line one of Squirrel Hill’s prettiest streets, but inside is a whole different story — literally. Built in 1939, the renovated five-bedroom, 5½-bathroom home has a spectacularly modern two-story addition. Pittsburgh-based architectural firm...
explore venango
Dead Deer Lying on Roadway Causes Rollover Crash in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A dead deer lying on the roadway caused a rollover crash last Friday night in Cranberry Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred at 8:25 p.m. on Friday, November 4, on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say a 2008...
1 person flown to the hospital after vehicle collides with Amish buggy
COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - State police are investigating a crash in Armstrong County that involved a vehicle and an Amish buggy. According to information provided to KDKA, the crash happened on Route 839 at Jordan Hill. One person is being transported to the hospital via helicopter. Their condition is not known at this time.
PennDOT issues update on windmill superloads
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) alerted drivers in the Clearfield area to windmill superload movements scheduled in the county for November 8-10. Route details are: Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield at Exit 120 Route 879 south to Route 322 Route 322 back to Route […]
