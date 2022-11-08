ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com

2023 WR Ardell Banks “Shocked and Speechless” After Offer From Pitt

The Pitt wide receiver depth chart has experienced some turnover over the last few weeks. First, sophomore Jaden Bradley made the decision to transfer mid-way through the season. Then, 2023 three-star recruit Daidren Zipperer decided to de-commit just a few weeks after joining Pat Narduzzi’s program. Since then, Zipperer has committed to Utah.
PITTSBURGH, PA
allthatsinteresting.com

The Catastrophic Story Of The Johnstown Flood That Washed Away An Entire Pennsylvania Town In 1889

On May 31, 1889, the Johnstown Flood killed more than 2,200 people in southwestern Pennsylvania when the long-neglected South Fork Dam suddenly gave way. Like many other towns in the Rust Belt, Johnstown, Pennsylvania, was a bustling community in the late 1800s and early 1900s when the steel industry was at its height. Tragically, the Johnstown Flood of 1889 wiped out nearly ten percent of the area’s booming population.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Melanie Gillespie Leaving WPXI: Where Is the Pittsburgh Journalist Going?

Pittsburgh natives have turned to Melanie Gillespie for all the latest news coverage for at least seven years. Now the WPXI bureau chief is moving on to the next step of her career. Melanie Gillespie revealed she is leaving WPXI in November 2022. Channel 11 News viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if her new job will also take her away from Pittsburgh. They especially want to know if she will continue to work in the broadcasting field. Find out what Melanie Gillespie said about her departure from WPXI-TV here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pitt football player facing assault charges

PITTSBURGH — A Pitt football player is facing assault charges. According to court documents, police were dispatched to an apartment on East Hills Drive after dispatchers received a call of what appeared to be a struggle over the phone. Officers said a woman told them she had been fighting...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Allegheny County

Four winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets were sold in Allegheny County on Saturday. One ticket is worth $1 million, and the three others are worth $150,000. The tickets were sold at the following convenience stores:. $1 million ticket: Get Go, 998 Hayden Blvd., Elizabeth. $150,000 ticket: 7-Eleven, 4775 McKnight Road,...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
cohaitungchi.com

18 Best Things to Do in DuBois, PA

Are you looking for an adventure in the Keystone state?. Then head over to DuBois, home to some of the best entertainment options in Pennsylvania. DuBois—literally meaning “the woods”—is a small city in Pennsylvania that’s close to miles of forests. These forests make it a...
DUBOIS, PA
wtae.com

Lottery ticket sold in West Mifflin wins $1 million prize

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A $20 scratch-off ticket revealed a $1 million prize for a lottery player in Allegheny County. The Pennsylvania Lottery said the winning ticket in the Millionaire Bucks scratch-off game was sold at Mulligan's Sports Bar & Grill on Lebanon Road in West Mifflin. Scratch-off prizes...
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Even the Upstairs has an Upstairs in this Grand Squirrel Hill Home

From the front, 5540 Dunmoyle St. looks like any of the grand Pittsburgh homes that line one of Squirrel Hill’s prettiest streets, but inside is a whole different story — literally. Built in 1939, the renovated five-bedroom, 5½-bathroom home has a spectacularly modern two-story addition. Pittsburgh-based architectural firm...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT issues update on windmill superloads

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) alerted drivers in the Clearfield area to windmill superload movements scheduled in the county for November 8-10. Route details are: Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield at Exit 120 Route 879 south to Route 322 Route 322 back to Route […]
CLEARFIELD, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy