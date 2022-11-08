Read full article on original website
Related
Why Nevada election results are taking days
WASHINGTON (AP) — Counting votes in Nevada’s closely watched races for Senate and governor is about to spill into the weekend — just as it’s done before and just as officials reminded everyone it would this time, too. In fact, elections authorities in Clark (home to Las Vegas) and Washoe (home to Reno) counties, the state’s most heavily populated, warned up front that it would take days to process all the ballots again this year. Here’s where things stand, with control of Congress still in the balance: WHAT WE KNOW
Live Results: Democratic Mark Kelly faces off against Republican Blake Masters in US Senate election
Polls closed at 7 p.m. local time, or 9 p.m. EST., in the Arizona US Senate race between Democratic Mark Kelly and Republican Blake Masters.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Counting the wins and losses of November 8
With a big voter turnout, Minnesota Democrats scored a trifecta on November 8. Democrats kept control of all statewide offices and the Minnesota House of Representatives and won a majority in the state Senate. Black elected officials and candidates won big in Minnesota and across the country. The “red wave”...
Comments / 0