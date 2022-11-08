Read full article on original website
Montanans Reject ‘Born-Alive’ Measure Despite Broad Wins for Republicans
Montana voters on Tuesday rejected LR-131, a ballot measure that would have reshaped infant and obstetric care and imposed criminal penalties on noncompliant medical providers throughout the state. The measure, which failed by a margin of around 22,500 votes, performed far worse than the state’s field of Republican candidates, who celebrated sweeping victories on Election Day.
Rural Communities Deserve Equitable Access to Quality Health Care
Montana’s rural communities are enormous contributors to our state economy. They are home to our farms and ranches, our thriving Tribal communities, and much of what makes Montana so attractive to tourists – mountains, rivers, lakes, open prairies, and abundant wildlife. Montana’s beauty and its space are in large part what led to the pandemic population boom. Our rural areas deserve access to the services and programs that our more urban areas enjoy – especially quality, affordable health care.
2022 General Election Results
Editor’s Note: The results that appear below are only those featuring contested races in the Flathead Valley. For complete results, visit the Montana Secretary of State site here. * = incumbent. Updated: 2:50 p.m., Nov. 9. __________________________________________________________. U.S. House District 1 (West) Ryan Zinke (R) — 50%, 114,440 votes...
Academic Normalcy
Like most parents of school-aged children, I wasn’t surprised to recently read that educational test scores of students in the Flathead Valley, as they have across the nation, declined during the COVID-19 pandemic. Does anyone, even if they don’t have children, find the results surprising? All aspects of our lives were affected and will continue to be.
FVCC’s Wachholz College Center Hosts First Concert, Debuts Art Exhibition
On Nov. 4, the Paul D. Wachholz College Center at Flathead Valley Community College opened its first art exhibition to the public and hosted its first concert in the new McClaren Hall, signaling a milestone for the multi-million-dollar, 58,000-square-foot arts-and-entertainment complex that is poised to become one of the Flathead Valley’s central attractions.
