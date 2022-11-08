Montana’s rural communities are enormous contributors to our state economy. They are home to our farms and ranches, our thriving Tribal communities, and much of what makes Montana so attractive to tourists – mountains, rivers, lakes, open prairies, and abundant wildlife. Montana’s beauty and its space are in large part what led to the pandemic population boom. Our rural areas deserve access to the services and programs that our more urban areas enjoy – especially quality, affordable health care.

