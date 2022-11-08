Read full article on original website
Erie County Executive removes three more DEI commissioners
The path to a clean slate continues as Erie County Executive Brenton Davis has removed three more DEI commissioners. The county executive is removing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) commissioners Lavette, White and Carter. He says the removal is due to the pending legal action against their own Delaware-based accounting firm and the recent […]
erienewsnow.com
Waterford Native Reaches Out to Pennsylvania Veterans
Nearly 240 Pennsylvania Veterans commit suicide each year. For some, it's such a struggle transitioning from active military to civilian life. Fort LeBoeuf High School graduate and Army Veteran Darrell Owens is making a difference in the lives of Veterans. He works for the America's Warrior Partnership, helping Veterans in...
Democrats could flip the state House; what this means for Erie and Pennsylvania
New changes could be coming to the Pennsylvania House for the first time in almost a decade. Local politicians are weighing in, telling us what this could mean for the state and in Erie. The possibility of Democrats taking over the Pennsylvania state House is creating a sense of hope, but others say it could […]
erienewsnow.com
Erie Cemetery Association General Manager to Retire
The Board of Trustees of the Erie Cemetery Association (ECA) announced that General Manager/Secretary Clarke Kuebler is set to retire during the first quarter of 2023. The ECA is a Pennsylvania non-profit corporation that owns and operates three non-denominal cemeteries, the Erie Cemetery, Laurel Hill Cemetery and Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
How did Erie County vote in statewide races?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With Attorney General Josh Shapiro declaring victory in his race for governor, and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman declaring victory in his race for US Senate, Erie County voters mostly aligned with the statewide results but by different margins. (The following totals are as of about 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 9.) In the race […]
Chris Deluzio Declares Himself Winner Of US House Seat Representing Pennsylvania
The Democratic candidate to represent Pennsylvania's 17th District, Christopher Deluzio has declared himself the winner of his race against Republican Jeremy Shaffer. He posted the announcement on Twitter shortly after 11 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. "I am honored and grateful that the people of #PA17 have elected me as...
NWPA counties see higher voter turnout for midterm election
Erie County election officials said there was a high voter turnout in Erie and neighboring counties: Erie County, there was a 58.7% voter turnout. Crawford County, there was a 58.3% voter turnout. Warren County, there was a 61% voter turnout. Leaders from the Erie County Election Office said it seemed that more residents are paying […]
erienewsnow.com
Unruly Man Arrested at Polling Place in Meadville
An unruly man who had a gun on him was arrested at a polling place in the City of Meadville on Tuesday, according to officials at the site. It happened at the Grace Methodist Church annex, which is located at 828 N. Main St. and where Meadville 1-1 voters cast their ballots.
butlerradio.com
Butler Woman Sentenced For Social Security Fraud
A Butler woman will spend the next 30 months on probation after committing social security fraud. The Department of Justice says 54-year-old Amy Lynn Snow was sentenced in a federal court earlier this week on theft of government funding charges. The DOJ says from 2013 through 2017, Snow falsely reported...
explore venango
Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole on Route 322
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injuries when his vehicle slammed into a utility pole along Route 322 on Wednesday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened at 6:24 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, on U.S. Route 322, near Astral Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
Erie project included in affordable rental housing funding package
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie County development is set to receive state funding for low-income housing. The Chestnut Street Preservation project in Fairview will create 45 low-income units. It will receive $615,775 from the PennHOMES fund which provides soft loans for developments that focus on low-income housing. Soft loans feature below-market interest or no interest. The […]
explore venango
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – A chance of rain and snow showers before 10am, then a chance of rain showers between 10am and 5pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
State police looking for person accused of armed robbery at Butler County store
PROSPECT BOROUGH, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a person they say robbed a Butler County store and brandished a firearm. According to police, the person went to the Prospect Corner Store at 400 Main St. in Prospect Borough on Nov. 11 at around 6:41 p.m. Police...
Business owner asks Jamestown officials to fix error misidentifying his shop
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A local business owner is asking Jamestown officials to clarify information they released regarding two illegal cannabis dispensaries in the city. A release issued on Monday, erroneously identified a comic book store as one of the businesses alleged to be selling the contra-ban. 2 On Your...
explore venango
Local Man Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 157
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was injured in a rollover crash that occurred on Friday morning on State Route 157. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 11:03 a.m. on Friday, November 11, on State Route 157, south of Old Kahle Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, involving 25-year-old Matthew T. Miller, of Cranberry.
explore venango
Dead Deer Lying on Roadway Causes Rollover Crash in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A dead deer lying on the roadway caused a rollover crash last Friday night in Cranberry Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred at 8:25 p.m. on Friday, November 4, on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say a 2008...
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania State Police to Participate in Click it or Ticket
Pennsylvania State Police are reminding drivers to buckle up as part of Click it or Ticket. The initiative runs Monday, Nov. 14, through Sunday, Nov. 27. It's aimed at increasing the use of seat belts among young people. Children whose parents or caregivers buckle up are much more likely to...
wtae.com
Butler County fire department battling Penn Township fire
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Butler County first responders are fighting a fire in Penn Township in Butler County as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The two-alarm house fire is affecting 117 Morgan Rd. Butler County 911 is reporting no injuries or transports from the location. This is a developing story....
WFMJ.com
Truck hauling steel burns on I-80 ramp in Mercer County
Smoke streamed across part of Interstate 80 in Mercer County early Friday as a tractor trailer burned. Drivers told dispatchers that a flatbed hauling steel could be seen burning on the eastbound Exit 15 Mercer on ramp shortly before 5:30 a.m. Smoke could be seen on streaming video from a...
Police: Pittsburgh teen dies in Mercer County rollover crash after pickup hits wrecked vehicle
A woman who was a passenger in a vehicle that rolled over after the driver lost control along Interstate 79 in Mercer County on Friday died when another car crashed into the wreck. Danielle J. Duncan, 19, of Pittsburgh was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash near mile...
