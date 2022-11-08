Police Searching for Titusville Woman Accused of Credit Card Fraud, Providing False Information to Authorities

A Mahoning County Sheriff's Department deputy was taken to the hospital after being punched during an intake of a suspect to the jail on Friday, at 9:06 a.m. The Sheriff's Department told 21 News that Julius Brookes, 62, who was arrested by Youngstown Police Department of Friday on charges of criminal damaging/endangering, allegedly punched the female deputy during the processing into the County Jail.

