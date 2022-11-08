Police Searching for Titusville Woman Accused of Credit Card Fraud, Providing False Information to Authorities

Read full article on original website
Local Man Wanted on Arrest Warrant Behind Bars for Allegedly Giving False Name to Police
IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant is behind bars after he reportedly gave a false name to police during a trespassing incident in Irwin Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 25-year-old Dalton James Sutton...
Local Woman Accused of Credit Card Fraud Apprehended After Giving Written Statement Under False Name
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT)– Sugarcreek Borough Police have apprehended a local woman accused of credit card fraud and providing false information to authorities. Court documents indicate 44-year-old Sheila Lavon Staab, of Franklin, was arraigned at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, on the following charges in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland:
State police looking for person accused of armed robbery at Butler County store
PROSPECT BOROUGH, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a person they say robbed a Butler County store and brandished a firearm. According to police, the person went to the Prospect Corner Store at 400 Main St. in Prospect Borough on Nov. 11 at around 6:41 p.m. Police...
Drug sting in Apollo leads to arrest of Vandergrift, West Deer suspects accused of selling meth
Two people who were the target of a drug investigation this summer by Apollo police and the Armstrong County Drug Task Force face felony charges for allegedly selling methamphetamine. Curtis John Hepler, 63, of the 100 block of Hamilton Avenue in Vandergrift was charged with four felony counts of possession...
Woman Accused of Assaulting Ex-Husband, Threatening Him With Baseball Bat Due in Court on Tuesday
FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a 57-year-old woman accused of assaulting her ex-husband and threatening him with a baseball bat during a domestic dispute at Tionesta Lake Recreation Campground is scheduled for Tuesday morning. According to court documents, a hearing for 57-year-old Jody Lynn Stover, of...
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Dissemination of Explicit Images Between Juveniles
JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP DuBois received a CY104 complaint via ChildLine from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office on Tuesday, November 8. Police say authorities were contacted regarding explicit images between juveniles in Washington Township, Jefferson County. The...
Emlenton Man Who Allegedly Assaulted Wife, Held Gun to Her Head Held for Court
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man who allegedly assaulted his wife and held a gun to her head was held for court on Wednesday. According to court documents, the following charges against 34-year-old Steven Wayne Mendez were held for court during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, November 9:
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Butler County
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Butler County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened on Glade Mill Road west of Kennedy Lane in Clinton Township on Nov. 10 at around 4:19 p.m. Police said 36-year-old Roy Herr Jr., from Wampum,...
Erie cold case suspect accused of murdering grandmother speaks out, claims innocence
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Here’s an exclusive interview you will only see here on JET 24 Action News. One of Erie’s oldest cold cases may finally be solved. The Texas man, arrested this summer, 34-years after the brutal murder of his grandmother, Helen Vogt, is speaking out tonight. Jeremy Brock claims he did not kill his […]
PSP: Over $1K in clothing stolen from Grove City retail store
Troopers were called to the store on Leesburg Grove City Road around 4:30 p.m. on October 27.
Couple arraigned on child endangering charge
The Kinsman couple facing a felony charge of child endangering appeared in court Thursday morning.
Mahoning Co. Sheriff deputy taken to hospital after being punched by inmate
A Mahoning County Sheriff's Department deputy was taken to the hospital after being punched during an intake of a suspect to the jail on Friday, at 9:06 a.m. The Sheriff's Department told 21 News that Julius Brookes, 62, who was arrested by Youngstown Police Department of Friday on charges of criminal damaging/endangering, allegedly punched the female deputy during the processing into the County Jail.
Police Investigating Theft from Residence in Cornplanter Township
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking the public for information regarding a theft from a residence in Cornplanter Township. According to a release issued on Monday, November 7, Franklin-based State Troopers are investigating a theft that occurred in the trailer park on Rockwood Avenue in Cornplanter Township, Venango County.
Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputy cited after crashing into Amish buggy
Chautauqua, N.Y. (WIVB) – News 4 has new information on a crash involving a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputy crashing into an Amish buggy. That crash resulted in at least two people being hurt and the horse being put down. News 4 has obtained the dash cam video from...
Chautauqua County Man Faces Several Drug, Weapons Charges
RIPLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A Chautauqua County man faces several drug and weapons charges following a traffic stop and subsequent narcotics investigation this week. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27-year-old Alexander Latta on Tuesday after he was pulled over for an alleged traffic infraction on Burton Road in the Town of Ripley.
Butler Woman Sentenced For Social Security Fraud
A Butler woman will spend the next 30 months on probation after committing social security fraud. The Department of Justice says 54-year-old Amy Lynn Snow was sentenced in a federal court earlier this week on theft of government funding charges. The DOJ says from 2013 through 2017, Snow falsely reported...
Chautauqua Co. woman accused of assault and endangering the welfare of a child
The alleged incident occurred in April 2021. An arrest was made on Wednesday after the sheriff's office conducted an investigation.
Erie cold case suspect tells his side of the story
Has a 34-year-old cold case murder finally been solved? Earlier this year, Erie Police arrested a Texas man for allegedly murdering his grandmother in 1988 inside her Erie home. The suspect, Jeremy Brock, called JET 24/FOX 66 anchor Jennifer Mobilia from prison wanting to tell his side of the story. We showed you part of […]
Mahoning County indictments: Nov. 11, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments Thursday:
Teenager suspected of killing 71-year-old man, stealing car in Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY, Pa. — A 71-year-old man was found shot to death after a teenager was found to be driving with a handgun in the victim’s car in Mercer County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a car committing several traffic violations on Interstate 80 in Findley Township on Nov. 5 at 8:16 a.m.
Comments / 5