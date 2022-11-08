ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dukebasketballreport.com

Duke Crushes Charleston Southern By 61

Duke just exploded on Charleston Southern Wednesday night, winning 111-50. The Blue Devils scored 62 in the first half and, as you might imagine, were thoroughly dominant. Six players scored in double figures and two just missed. Thirty one of those points were from the free throw line and only two of those shots were three pointers.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
dukebasketballreport.com

DBR Podcast #456: Scheyer Era Begins In Style

The Duke Men’s Basketball Team finally open the 2022-23 season, and it’s a great debut not just for the many freshmen and transfers on the team, but also for head coach Jon Scheyer. We recap the good, the bad, and the favorites on Episode 456. The 71-44 victory...
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Scenes from Election Day in Durham

It's Election Day. Polls opened at 6:30 a.m. but there's still hours to go until the votes are counted and results are called. Make sure to follow along as The Chronicle's reporters speak with voters, poll workers and volunteers in Durham, students on campus and more. 7 p.m., George Watts...
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy