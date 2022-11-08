Read full article on original website
More Illinois Counties Contemplate Secession From Illinois
Voters in several more Illinois counties say they want to test the waters and look at the possibility of seceding from Illinois… or at least severing ties with Cook County. Referenda on the ballot in Brown and Hardin Counties, and a portion of Madison County, all won substantial support for looking into the process for secession. In recent years, more than 25 Illinois counties have passed non-binding measures seeking to secede and form a new state, mainly out of frustration with what they see as Chicago’s dominance of Illinois politics.
Fate Of Workers’ Rights Amendment Still Unknown
It’s still unclear whether a proposed Illinois constitutional amendment has been adopted. There are two ways that Amendment 1… called the Workers’ Rights Amendment… could pass. It would be approved with 60-percent support among those voting on the question, but as of Wednesday morning, the amendment only had 58.7 percent support.
Listeria Linked To Deli Products Sickens People In Illinois, Other States
At least two people in Illinois have gotten sick from an outbreak of listeria linked to deli foods sold in at least six states. Nationwide, a total of 16 people have gotten sick, and thirteen have required hospitalization, with one death reported and a pregnant woman suffering a miscarriage after contracting the illness. Listeria is a foodborne contamination that can survive in refrigerated foods, but is killed by heating food to at least 165 degrees.
Democrats Sweep Statewide Offices; Duckworth Wins Second Term
Democrats had a big night statewide, once again winning all of Illinois’s constitutional offices and seeing Democratic U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth coast to a second term. Duckworth becomes the first woman to be re-elected to the U.S. Senate from Illinois. Three other Democratic incumbents won by substantial margins… Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Comptroller Susana Mendoza, and Treasurer Michael Frerichs.
Illinois quick hits: Close race for 6th Congressional District; Budzinski holds narrow lead over Deering
Illinois Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth won reelection Tuesday, defeating political newcomer and attorney Kathy Salvi. Duckworth, an Iraq War veteran who lost both legs when her helicopter was shot down in 2004, has served in Washington D.C. for nearly a decade. Salvi edged out six competitors to win the Republican primary in June. The 63-year-old campaigned as an alternative for voters looking for change from soaring prices and rising crime rates.
Pritzker Wins Second Term, Defeating Bailey By Wide Margin
Governor JB Pritzker has cruised to an easy victory over Republican challenger Darren Bailey, part of a clean sweep for Democrats in statewide races. Media organizations projected Pritzker as the winner within minutes of the polls closing Tuesday, and the governor’s big lead held up through the night, beating Bailey by 13 percentage points, 55-42%. Pritzker says Illinois is taking a stand against “MAGA” politics in a speech that touched as much on national issues as it did on challenges facing the state.
Track WMAY Election Updates Here
11:35pm: It was a tight race, but it looks like Democrat Nikki Budzinski will prevail over Republican Regan Deering for the open 13th Congressional District seat. That seat had been held by Republican Rodney Davis, who was drawn into a new district and then lost his GOP primary in June. The district was drawn to favor Democrats, but the race became one of the last races of the night to be decided.
Pritzker Says He’s Focused On Leading The State, Not Running For President
One day after his decisive election win, Governor JB Pritzker says he’s not thinking about running for President, but about dealing with the challenges Illinois faces over the next four years. Pritzker’s victory speech Tuesday night talked about national issues and attacked former President Donald Trump, prompting renewed speculation...
