Dallas, TX

NTFB Receives $250K From Google For Food Donations

The North Texas Food Bank has announced a partnership with Google.org, the company’s philanthropic arm, and Feeding America. The NTFB will receive $250,000 to deliver meals. The partnership also builds long-term technology solutions to scale their impact and provide the community with greater access to resources. This announcement is part of a larger initiative from Google.org and Feeding America to help provide 50 million meals to communities across the U.S.
Keurig Dr Pepper’s Gamgort To Reassume CEO Role

Frisco, Texas-based Keurig Dr Pepper has announced the resignation of Ozan Dokmecioglu as CEO and a member of the KDP board of directors. Bob Gamgort, the company’s executive chairman and former CEO, was reappointed by the board to the role of CEO, in addition to continuing as chairman. “KDP...
