The North Texas Food Bank has announced a partnership with Google.org, the company’s philanthropic arm, and Feeding America. The NTFB will receive $250,000 to deliver meals. The partnership also builds long-term technology solutions to scale their impact and provide the community with greater access to resources. This announcement is part of a larger initiative from Google.org and Feeding America to help provide 50 million meals to communities across the U.S.

PLANO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO