Illinois’ Amendment 1 too close to call
(The Center Square) – A constitutional amendment on the ballot in Illinois is too close to call the morning after election night. Midday Wednesday, 85% of the total ballots have been counted and the amendment has about 58.7% support. Three-fifths majority support – or 60% – is needed of those voting on the measure for it to pass, or a simple majority of all votes cast in the election including those who skipped the amendment question.
Democrats sweep Illinois statewide offices
(The Center Square) – It was a Democratic sweep in the voting for statewide offices Tuesday. For the first time in nearly a quarter century, Illinois will have a new secretary of state. Jesse White, who has held office since the 1990s, chose not to run for reelection. Democrat Alexi Giannoulias defeated Republican Dan Brady and Libertarian Jon Stewart.
Pritzker wins second term as Illinois governor as Bailey concedes
(The Center Square) – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has won a second term to office, defeating downstate Republican Sen. Darren Bailey. Not long after polls closed Tuesday, Pritzker addressed supporters in Chicago. “So Illinois, together, we will carry in our hearts the great purpose of our time so we...
Track WMAY Election Updates Here
11:35pm: It was a tight race, but it looks like Democrat Nikki Budzinski will prevail over Republican Regan Deering for the open 13th Congressional District seat. That seat had been held by Republican Rodney Davis, who was drawn into a new district and then lost his GOP primary in June. The district was drawn to favor Democrats, but the race became one of the last races of the night to be decided.
Illinois gets poor marks in public school open enrollment study
(The Center Square) – A new policy brief that examined open enrollment policies of all 50 states found that Illinois has some of the most restrictive student transfer policies in the country. The Reason Foundation found that only 11 states have mandatory open enrollment laws that allow students to...
Bailey says Gov. Pritzker planning post-election youth COVID vaccine mandate
(The Center Square) – In closing arguments for Illinois governor, the Republican challenger says the choice comes down to whether voters want COVID-19 vaccines mandated for school children or not. Last month, after the CDC recommended the COVID-19 vaccine for the list of childhood vaccines, incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker...
Durkin To Give Up Leadership Post After Election Losses
After an election that saw Illinois Democrats hang onto, and even grow, their supermajority status in the state legislature, a top Republican lawmaker is giving up his leadership post. House Minority Leader Jim Durkin says he will not seek another term as leader of the GOP caucus in the House....
Illinois quick hits: Close race for 6th Congressional District; Budzinski holds narrow lead over Deering
Illinois Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth won reelection Tuesday, defeating political newcomer and attorney Kathy Salvi. Duckworth, an Iraq War veteran who lost both legs when her helicopter was shot down in 2004, has served in Washington D.C. for nearly a decade. Salvi edged out six competitors to win the Republican primary in June. The 63-year-old campaigned as an alternative for voters looking for change from soaring prices and rising crime rates.
Illinois quick hits: Report shows internal vaccine mandate discussions; warmer then colder
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said he would leave the decision of requiring COVID-19 vaccines for school children up to the legislature, but internal emails from the Illinois Department of Public Health show Pritzker is considering adding the COVID shot to the list of school vaccines. According to a report from...
Pritzker Says He’s Focused On Leading The State, Not Running For President
One day after his decisive election win, Governor JB Pritzker says he’s not thinking about running for President, but about dealing with the challenges Illinois faces over the next four years. Pritzker’s victory speech Tuesday night talked about national issues and attacked former President Donald Trump, prompting renewed speculation...
Listeria Linked To Deli Products Sickens People In Illinois, Other States
At least two people in Illinois have gotten sick from an outbreak of listeria linked to deli foods sold in at least six states. Nationwide, a total of 16 people have gotten sick, and thirteen have required hospitalization, with one death reported and a pregnant woman suffering a miscarriage after contracting the illness. Listeria is a foodborne contamination that can survive in refrigerated foods, but is killed by heating food to at least 165 degrees.
