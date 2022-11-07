In 2017, Midland seemed to spring fully formed from the heat of the Texas Hill Country. With Eagles-like three-part harmonies and a Bakersfield sound not heard on the country music charts for decades, the band, consisting of frontman Mark Wystrach, Jess Carson, and Cameron Duddy, elicited universal praise—and a singular response: Where the hell did these guys come from? The answer was even more complicated: All living in Los Angeles, Wystrach, a model and actor; Duddy, a music-video director for Bruno Mars and others; and Carson, a vintage dealer; had wandered in and out of each other’s side gigs until Duddy’s destination wedding in Jackson, Wy., slowed them down enough to see what what right in front of their faces. A move to Dripping Springs, Tex., and a few lean years in sparse rehearsal spaces would yield two Grammy nominations, three LPs, and what seems to be a never-ending headlining tour across the U.S., into Canada, and soon abroad into Australia.

