New technology is constantly coming out for farmers to use, but sometimes it’s difficult for them to get their hands on all of those products. Fortunately, Cyber November provides an opportunity for them to do just that and focus on minimizing their input costs. Farmers Business Network (FBN) recently launched Cyber November, its biggest annual online sale of agricultural inputs at FBN.com. During this time, every product category FBN offers will be on sale, which allows farmers to find discounts on seed, crop protection, livestock products, and more. FBN Co-founder Charles Baron said they wanted to take the opportunity to extend the season of giving out to farmers as well.

IOWA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO