Read full article on original website
Related
iowaagribusinessradionetwork.com
November brings another neutral WASDE report
The markets were considering the fact that the USDA might make some changes to their estimates in the November WASDE, but it looks like they’re going to hold off for a little while longer yet. As a result, the grain prices didn’t have much of a reason to move today. Allendale commodity broker Greg McBride provided an analysis of this month’s WASDE report.
iowaagribusinessradionetwork.com
Cyber November offers Black Friday-esque deals on agricultural inputs
New technology is constantly coming out for farmers to use, but sometimes it’s difficult for them to get their hands on all of those products. Fortunately, Cyber November provides an opportunity for them to do just that and focus on minimizing their input costs. Farmers Business Network (FBN) recently launched Cyber November, its biggest annual online sale of agricultural inputs at FBN.com. During this time, every product category FBN offers will be on sale, which allows farmers to find discounts on seed, crop protection, livestock products, and more. FBN Co-founder Charles Baron said they wanted to take the opportunity to extend the season of giving out to farmers as well.
Comments / 0