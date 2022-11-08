“I think I’m the best shot-blocker in the world” Lakers trade candidate Myles Turner’s honest self assessment after recording 1000th career block

Read full article on original website
DeMarcus Cousins eyeing surprising reunion with former team
In a year in which Tom DeLonge has already returned to Blink-182, another improbable reunion may be upon us. Former four-time All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins indicated this week in a post to his Twitter page that he is interested in returning to his old team, the Sacramento Kings. Cousins was replying to a suggestion from Kings writer Carmichael Dave that the team bring in Cousins as a backup big.
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Says 'Especially Karl Malone Didn't Want' Him To Play In The NBA Because He Had HIV: "You Could Have Just Said That To Me!"
Magic Johnson went through a unique struggle to end his career after he was diagnosed to be HIV positive in the early 90s. The Lakers legend was far from done with basketball at this point, but the disease had a huge stigma surrounding it. Despite attempting a comeback later in his life, for all intents and purposes, Magic's career essentially ended following the Dream Team run.
NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook And Two Second-Round Picks For Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott
The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly offered two second-rounders and Russell Westbrook to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott.
LeBron James And Other Lakers Stars Want Rob Pelinka To Trade First-Round Picks And Not Waste Another Year Of His Prime
LeBron James urges Lakers to make a move amid 2-9 start.
John Salley Says Charles Oakley Punched Him For Saying Kobe Bryant Was Better Than Michael Jordan
John Salley shares a story of how he was punched for saying Kobe Bryant was better than Michael Jordan.
Anthony Davis Seemingly Takes A Shot At Rob Pelinka And Jeanie Buss Because He's Being Played Out Of Position
Anthony Davis does not like playing center.
John Salley Explains How Good Larry Bird Was: "Larry Bird Is A Black Guy That Bleaches His Skin Just So He Won’t Get In Trouble Going Downtown Indiana."
Former NBA player John Salley reveals how amazing of a player Larry Bird was during his time in the NBA.
silverscreenandroll.com
Dwight Howard says he was willing to return to Lakers, team didn’t want to give multi-year deals to players over 30
The Dwight Howard and Lakers partnership has been one that has experienced lots of ups and downs throughout three different stints. It was never lower than in his first stint, it was never higher than him helping the Lakers win a title and it was a roller coaster in-between. After...
Larry Bird Said He Would Team Up With LeBron James If He Wanted To Have Fun, But If He Wants To Win He Would Select Kobe Bryant
Larry Bird picked Kobe Bryant as well as LeBron James for teammates he would like to play with but for different reasons.
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Hilariously Explains Why He Hung Out More With Billionaire Dr. Jerry Buss Over His Lakers Teammates
Magic Johnson and Dr. Jerry Buss had an incredible relationship. They came to the Los Angeles Lakers almost simultaneously, with Buss picking Johnson as the face of his franchise as soon as he landed. His daughter Jeanie revealed why her father picked Magic, saying that he did a lot of...
NBA Executive Doesn’t Hold Back About JaVale McGee
Every year in NBA free agency there are a few deals that are signed that leave analysts scratching their heads at why they were made. Some free agent signings are pegged as poor ones right off the bat and the player proves people wrong. But, for every one of those, there is one that is correctly pegged as a poor deal and it plays out in that fashion.
Stephen A. Smith Explains Why The Los Angeles Lakers Are Struggling: "Bottom Line Is This, They Can't Shoot."
Stephen A. Smith thinks the Los Angeles Lakers' biggest issue is their lack of 3PT shooting.
Yardbarker
John Salley Says He Apologized To LeBron James For Saying That Carmelo Anthony Should Have Been The First Pick Of The 2003 NBA Draft
There are times in NBA Draft history when a player comes along who is a no-brainer for the first overall pick. We are about to witness one such moment next year, with Victor Wembanyama coming into the NBA and the last time there was such clarity on who goes no. 1, was probably LeBron James back in 2003.
Isiah Thomas has sharp message for Michael Jordan
Isiah Thomas is once again yelling into the wind about Michael Jordan. Speaking recently at the 2022 Abu Dhabi NBA Games, The Basketball Hall of Famer Thomas was asked about his feud with his longtime rival Jordan as well as the portrayal of Thomas in the ESPN documentary “The Last Dance.” Rather than brushing it off, he responded with a sharp message for Jordan.
3 way-too-early trades the Chicago Bulls should consider
This NBA season is only a few weeks old, but already there could be some turmoil brewing around the league. For the Chicago Bulls, that turmoil could turn into an advantage if the front office is willing to take advantage of it. It is a tad early to even speculate...
Julius Erving On His Infamous Fight With Larry Bird In 1984: "I Just Extended My Arm To Hold Him Back And It Ended Up Sliding To His Neck."
NBA legend Julius Erving once explained the buildup to his infamous brawl against Larry Bird in 1984.
Kevin Garnett Reveals Kobe Bryant's Real Reaction After He Decided To Join The Boston Celtics: "You Saw My Messages!"
Kevin Garnett revealed a hilarious conversation he had with Kobe Bryant after he decided to join the Boston Celtics.
Dwight Howard Reveals Tracy McGrady Didn't Want To Play With Him: "It Really Hurt Me That T-Mac Said That"
Dwight Howard was hurt by the fact that tracy McGrady didn't want to play with him.
silverscreenandroll.com
Report: Lakers promised LeBron they would compete to get him to extend, and he doesn’t want to waste another season
The Los Angeles Lakers, sitting at 2-9 and just half a game out of last place in the Western Conference, have not been competitive this season. And from the sound of the latest leaks, LeBron James — as you would expect — is less than pleased about that.
Dwight Howard Confirms He Left Kobe Bryant To Play With James Harden, Explains Why They Didn't Succeed
Dwight Howard opened up on his relationship with James Harden after leaving Kobe Bryant and the Lakers to join the Rockets.
