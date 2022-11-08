ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Tropical Storm Nicole: What should Alabama expect?

Tropical Storm Nicole was buffeting the Bahamas with wind and rain on Wednesday and was nearly at hurricane strength, according to the National Hurricane Center. Nicole was forecast to move through the northwestern Bahamas today and approach Florida’s east coast tonight. It could make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane in southeast Florida on Thursday.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Two temperature drops incoming

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s another day of very warm temperatures across central and south Alabama, but a rush of cooler air arrives later on tonight! Montgomery broke the record high Monday and came within one degree of a record on Sunday... both days got to 87°. So far, Tuesday has been slightly less warm with the Capital City hitting 85°, just shy of the 87° record. Regardless of whether or not we see a record, this has been some impressive November heat; our sky will continue to be mostly sunny, and there will be a bit of a breeze for the rest of the day.
ALABAMA STATE
US105

PICTURES: Alabama Through the Years

Country group Alabama -- comprised of Randy Owen, Jeff Cook and Teddy Gentry -- formed as Wildcountry in 1969, but it wasn't until the late '70s and '80s (and their name change) that they began seeing success. When success did come, though, it was monumental. Alabama's road to country superstardom...
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss band reveals new uniforms to debut for Alabama game

It should be an electric atmosphere in Oxford on Saturday when No. 11 Ole Miss hosts No. 9. Alabama. In addition to the action on the field, the Ole Miss band has revealed new uniforms that will debut for the critical contest. The band unveiled the new uniforms on Twitter...
OXFORD, MS
Terry Mansfield

Alabama's Most Dangerous Highway

Alabama is a state with many highways. But one, in particular, is much more dangerous than the others. U.S. Highway 431 shield.By Fredddie, originally SPUI - 2004 MUTCD Standard Highway Signs, Public Domain, Wikimedia.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Look: Nick Saban's Daughter Has Warning For Alabama Fans

Alabama's recent loss to LSU has sparked a handful of conversations about whether Nick Saban's dominant run in Tuscaloosa is over. As they always do, the Crimson Tide entered this year with "championship or bust" expectations. They didn't expect to already have two losses before December. With so much negativity...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa, AL
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

 https://tuscaloosathread.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy