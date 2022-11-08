Read full article on original website
James Spann: Alabama Can Expect “Coldest Air So Far This Season”
We have had a rollercoaster ride of temperatures lately. There were even some days when the high reached record-breaking levels across many counties in Alabama. Now, this temperature ride is taking a downward approach this weekend. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said that “the coldest...
T.S. Nicole May Bring Wind Gusts, Rain into West, Central Alabama
Early Thursday morning Nicole made landfall as a category one hurricane. Also, this system is the “first November U.S. hurricane” to make “landfall in 37 years,” said The Weather Channel. Now, the system has weakened into a tropical storm. Nicole is over the Central Florida area...
Hurricane Nicole Moving On Shore Tonight. Alabama Weather Aware Thursday Night.
As we near the midnight hour, Nicole nears the southeast coast of Florida. At 10:25 PM the center of circulation is about 50 miles NE of West Palm Beach, where rain is already stretching across south Florida. Landfall is expected around midnight as a category 1 hurricane. After moving on shore, Nicole will start turning […]
Coldest air of the season headed for Alabama this weekend
A blast of polar air is headed for Alabama, and it should begin to arrive on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. While the first half of this week featured record highs in the mid- to upper 80s in Alabama, the end of the week will be quite the opposite.
Tropical Storm Nicole: What should Alabama expect?
Tropical Storm Nicole was buffeting the Bahamas with wind and rain on Wednesday and was nearly at hurricane strength, according to the National Hurricane Center. Nicole was forecast to move through the northwestern Bahamas today and approach Florida’s east coast tonight. It could make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane in southeast Florida on Thursday.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Alabama school closings, early dismissals
Tropical Storm Nicole is prompting the early dismissals and closures for some Alabama schools. Daleville City Schools - Releasing at noon Thursday. Pre-K program releasing at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served and busses will run. Dothan City Schools – Schools will close early on Nov. 10 with the following...
WSFA
Two temperature drops incoming
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s another day of very warm temperatures across central and south Alabama, but a rush of cooler air arrives later on tonight! Montgomery broke the record high Monday and came within one degree of a record on Sunday... both days got to 87°. So far, Tuesday has been slightly less warm with the Capital City hitting 85°, just shy of the 87° record. Regardless of whether or not we see a record, this has been some impressive November heat; our sky will continue to be mostly sunny, and there will be a bit of a breeze for the rest of the day.
PICTURES: Alabama Through the Years
Country group Alabama -- comprised of Randy Owen, Jeff Cook and Teddy Gentry -- formed as Wildcountry in 1969, but it wasn't until the late '70s and '80s (and their name change) that they began seeing success. When success did come, though, it was monumental. Alabama's road to country superstardom...
Starkville Staple Strange Brew Coffeehouse Coming to the Tuscaloosa Strip
An independent coffeehouse that has become a staple in Starkville, Mississippi is hoping to do the same in Tuscaloosa when they open on the UA Strip sometime next month. Shane Reed, the shop's owner, told the Thread that the original Strange Brew Coffeehouse opened in Starkville in April 2005. "We...
Crimson Tide Must Contain This Alabama Native on Saturday
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban appeared on the SEC coaches teleconference on Wednesday, where he gave his thoughts on a key Ole Miss player. Alabama native and current Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins has been a standout for the Rebels all season, arguably the best on the team.
Peak Fall Foliage Color Guide for West, Central Alabama
If you take a quick look around, you can see the fall foliage around West and Central Alabama. All signs are pointing to another beautiful year of crimson reds, brilliant oranges, and breathtaking golds. The weather does play an important role in when the colors of fall will grace our...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss band reveals new uniforms to debut for Alabama game
It should be an electric atmosphere in Oxford on Saturday when No. 11 Ole Miss hosts No. 9. Alabama. In addition to the action on the field, the Ole Miss band has revealed new uniforms that will debut for the critical contest. The band unveiled the new uniforms on Twitter...
Inside Katie Britt’s time in student government at the University of Alabama
Alabama’s newest Republican member of Congress, and the first elected female U.S. senator from the state, is now among a handful of prominent politicians who got their start at the University of Alabama. U.S. Senator-elect Katie Boyd Britt, an attorney and business leader from Enterprise, began her political career...
weisradio.com
ALABAMA’S RANDY OWEN AND TEDDY GENTRY RELEASE STATEMENTS ON PASSING OF JEFF COOK
Nashville, Tenn. (November 10, 2022) — ALABAMA’s Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry today released the following statements, mourning the passing of. their friend, cousin and bandmate of more than 50 years, Jeff Cook. _“He lived to play our music we created together. He could play any. instrument...
wbrc.com
Son of Alabama state superintendent recovering after he was struck by vehicle on UA campus
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The son of Alabama State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey is recovering after he was struck by a vehicle on the University of Alabama campus Friday, November 4. According to a Facebook post from Dr. Mackey, his son Christopher - a freshman at UA - was struck...
Alabama's Most Dangerous Highway
Alabama is a state with many highways. But one, in particular, is much more dangerous than the others. U.S. Highway 431 shield.By Fredddie, originally SPUI - 2004 MUTCD Standard Highway Signs, Public Domain, Wikimedia.
This Is The Most Violent City In The State Of Alabama
I've done lots of research on the scariest places and cities in Alabama, as well as America. I wish violent crimes were not an everyday occurrence in Alabama. Wish in one hand, and, well, you-know-what in the other hand....and see which one fills up first. As we get ready for...
Look: Nick Saban's Daughter Has Warning For Alabama Fans
Alabama's recent loss to LSU has sparked a handful of conversations about whether Nick Saban's dominant run in Tuscaloosa is over. As they always do, the Crimson Tide entered this year with "championship or bust" expectations. They didn't expect to already have two losses before December. With so much negativity...
Mayor Walt Maddox Receives Nationwide Disaster Award at State Leadership Conference
Mayor Walt Maddox received a national award at the Alabama League of Municipalities Leadership Conference for his leadership in the wake of the April 2011 tornado. According to a post from Maddox on Facebook, Maddox was presented with the Tommy Longo Disaster Leadership Award on Tuesday. He was nominated for the award by the Alabama League of Municipalities.
SEC Basketball: Kentucky, Alabama among biggest October recruiting winners
While not as active as months prior, October still had a few notable commitments on the recruiting trail for some SEC Basketball teams, in particular Kentucky and Alabama. Who did the Wildcats and Crimson Tide add during October, and which other teams also added a commitment as well? (Rankings courtesy of 247Sports Composite)
