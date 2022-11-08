Read full article on original website
Related
Mom says she showers with her 19-year-old teenage daughter every day
A mom and her 19-year-old daughter shared that they shower together daily, and call it the ‘best way’ to begin their day. Mary and Brittani, who are from Jenson Beach, Florida, appeared on TLC’s sMothered and caught attention for their bizarre shower routine. The mother-daughter duo does everything together including shopping, undergoing cosmetic surgery, sleeping on the same bed, and showering together. In fact, Mary calls her daughter the ‘love of her life’.
21 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week (Nov 5-11)
“I’ll be like ‘yeah this is my emotional support animal’ and it’s just a cat who actively works to make my life more difficult”
Comments / 0