Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
Ja Morant scores 30 points, outdueled by Jayson Tatum in Memphis Grizzlies loss to Celtics
Lineup changes and no Steven Adams led to the Memphis Grizzlies using a new closing lineup late in the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics. Santi Aldama was subbed out for John Konchar, and Clarke started in place of Adams. The smaller Grizzlies lineup made a 9-0 run in the final three minutes and trailed by two with 15.7 seconds left. ...
Julius Erving On Kyrie Irving: "The Owners Are Greedy, He's Going To End Up Playing For Somebody."
After all that Kyrie Irving has said and done over the past five years, his basketball future has never been more in jeopardy. In light of his recent actions, Irving has landed in some pretty serious trouble, with his return to the court only possible once he fulfills a number of conditions for the Nets.
Magic Johnson Says 'Especially Karl Malone Didn't Want' Him To Play In The NBA Because He Had HIV: "You Could Have Just Said That To Me!"
Magic Johnson went through a unique struggle to end his career after he was diagnosed to be HIV positive in the early 90s. The Lakers legend was far from done with basketball at this point, but the disease had a huge stigma surrounding it. Despite attempting a comeback later in his life, for all intents and purposes, Magic's career essentially ended following the Dream Team run.
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Los Angeles Clippers: Anthony Davis And LeBron James Are Probable, Two Players Are Out
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to win their first matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers since the 2020 Orlando bubble, as the Clippers have emphasized their superiority over the Lakers in all recent encounters. This includes the Lakers' second game of this season, which ended in a narrow 103-97 loss for the purple and gold. The.
Lakers Fans Are Panicking After LeBron James Hurts Groin Against Clippers: "That's All Folks"
The Los Angeles Lakers may have had their horrible start to the season turn into a nightmare after an apparent groin injury to LeBron James during the Lakers' game against the Los Angeles Clippers. While down by 12 points and 5:41 left, LeBron left the game and walked into the locker room grabbing at his groin.
NBA Fans Debate If The Utah Jazz Are For Real After They Become No. 1 Seed In The West: "The Best Tanking Team I've Ever Seen"
The Utah Jazz blew the Los Angeles Lakers out to doom the team wearing purple and gold to a 2-8 start to their season. While most have focused on the misfortunes of top teams like the Lakers, Warriors, Clippers, and Nets, the success stories are becoming underappreciated. The definition of...
Brevin Knight and Pete Pranica save the Memphis Grizzlies by noticing game clock malfunction
Maybe everyone else was focused on the fast-paced action that was happening during a five-second stretch, but the Memphis Grizzlies broadcast team was on full alert. With 19.7 seconds left in overtime, the clock stopped during the play as the San Antonio Spurs drove the basketball up the floor and got a layup to make it a three-point Grizzlies lead. The time started again when the Spurs got a steal on the inbounds pass and a dunk....
Nick Cannon Believes Kyrie Irving Is Being Dehumanized By The NBA: "This Is What You Must Do To Fall In Line"
Kyrie Irving is dominating yet another NBA season in the headlines but it's not because he has been putting in MVP-level performances for a championship-bound Brooklyn Nets team. Instead, it's because of another off-the-court scandal that is keeping him away from actually playing NBA games as the Nets struggle to win regular-season games.
John Salley Says He Apologized To LeBron James For Saying That Carmelo Anthony Should Have Been The First Pick Of The 2003 NBA Draft
There are times in NBA Draft history when a player comes along who is a no-brainer for the first overall pick. We are about to witness one such moment next year, with Victor Wembanyama coming into the NBA and the last time there was such clarity on who goes no. 1, was probably LeBron James back in 2003.
Josh Hart hits 3-pointer at buzzer to lift Portland Trail Blazers over Miami Heat, 110-107: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers welcomed Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons back to the lineup Monday night in Miami, but it was Josh Hart who delivered the game-winning basket. Hart hit a three-pointer from the left corner as time expired to give the Blazers a 110-107 victory. The electric shot came...
Celtics-Grizzlies takeaways: Marcus Smart shines in C's win
The Boston Celtics held off the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night to earn their third consecutive victory. With help from a 20-0 run in the second quarter, the C's improved to 7-3 on the season. Jayson Tatum (39 points) accounted for 10 of the points on that run and notched 25 in the first half. Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant (30 points) countered with 14 of his own in the third quarter to help Memphis regain the lead heading into the fourth, but Boston managed to escape with a hard-fought 109-106 win.
Donovan Mitchell continues to score big, but Cleveland Cavaliers lose to Sacramento Kings
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an eight-game...
The Knicks Have A Nagging Problem
The New York Knicks are currently the seventh seed in the East with a 5-5 record. This is not nearly as good as fans had hoped but also not as bad as they had feared. There have been moments of greatness with this New York team and certain players – like newcomer Jalen Brunson – are looking good.
Ja Morant reportedly got technical foul for savage comment to referee
Ja Morant apparently got a referee in his feelings on Monday night. The Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Morant received a technical foul in the first half of his team’s 109-106 loss to the Boston Celtics. Grizzlies beat writer Damichael Cole spoke with a fan sitting courtside who revealed what Morant said to earn the T — Morant asked the ref if he was playing FanDuel.
DeMarcus Cousins eyeing reunion with surprising former team
In a year in which Tom DeLonge has already returned to Blink-182, another improbable reunion may be upon us. Four-time All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins indicated this week in a post to his Twitter page that he is interested in returning to his old team, the Sacramento Kings. Cousins was replying to a suggestion from Kings writer Carmichael Dave that the team bring in Cousins as a backup big.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Washington Wizards prediction, pick, odds: Wiz hope to find success at home
The Washington Wizards aim to snap a three-game home skid on Thursday when they face the Dallas Mavericks to open a six-game homestand. The Wizards had lost five of their previous six games overall before posting a 108-100 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. Kyle Kuzma scored 20...
Blazers hot on the road, hand Hornets seventh straight loss
Damian Lillard poured in 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers won another road game by defeating the Charlotte Hornets 105-95 on Wednesday night. Lillard shot 8-for-16 from the field, making six of the team's 11 baskets from 3-point range. He also supplied a game-high seven assists and pulled down six rebounds.
Magic limit Luka Doncic to 24 points, beat Mavericks 94-87
ORLANDO, Fla. -- — Franz Wagner scored 22 points and the Orlando Magic held Luka Doncic under 30 points for the first time this season in a 94-87 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic, the NBA's leading scorer, finished with 24 points after scoring 30 or...
Internet Takes Aim At LeBron James' False Claim In Tribute To Murdered Rapper Takeoff
Regardless, James just wanted to pay tribute to a rapper who inspired a new genre of music. Still, the Internet felt the need to call him out mostly because of his popularity and there is a portion of NBA fans who are searching for any way possible to poke fun at him.
The Wizards Hosting Three of the West’s Best
The first three games of the home stand are against three playoff teams from last season and all of them are from the Western Conference.
