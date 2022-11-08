ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson Says 'Especially Karl Malone Didn't Want' Him To Play In The NBA Because He Had HIV: "You Could Have Just Said That To Me!"

Magic Johnson went through a unique struggle to end his career after he was diagnosed to be HIV positive in the early 90s. The Lakers legend was far from done with basketball at this point, but the disease had a huge stigma surrounding it. Despite attempting a comeback later in his life, for all intents and purposes, Magic's career essentially ended following the Dream Team run.
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Los Angeles Clippers: Anthony Davis And LeBron James Are Probable, Two Players Are Out

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to win their first matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers since the 2020 Orlando bubble, as the Clippers have emphasized their superiority over the Lakers in all recent encounters. This includes the Lakers' second game of this season, which ended in a narrow 103-97 loss for the purple and gold. The.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Commercial Appeal

Brevin Knight and Pete Pranica save the Memphis Grizzlies by noticing game clock malfunction

Maybe everyone else was focused on the fast-paced action that was happening during a five-second stretch, but the Memphis Grizzlies broadcast team was on full alert. With 19.7 seconds left in overtime, the clock stopped during the play as the San Antonio Spurs drove the basketball up the floor and got a layup to make it a three-point Grizzlies lead. The time started again when the Spurs got a steal on the inbounds pass and a dunk....
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Celtics-Grizzlies takeaways: Marcus Smart shines in C's win

The Boston Celtics held off the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night to earn their third consecutive victory. With help from a 20-0 run in the second quarter, the C's improved to 7-3 on the season. Jayson Tatum (39 points) accounted for 10 of the points on that run and notched 25 in the first half. Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant (30 points) countered with 14 of his own in the third quarter to help Memphis regain the lead heading into the fourth, but Boston managed to escape with a hard-fought 109-106 win.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

The Knicks Have A Nagging Problem

The New York Knicks are currently the seventh seed in the East with a 5-5 record. This is not nearly as good as fans had hoped but also not as bad as they had feared. There have been moments of greatness with this New York team and certain players – like newcomer Jalen Brunson – are looking good.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Ja Morant reportedly got technical foul for savage comment to referee

Ja Morant apparently got a referee in his feelings on Monday night. The Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Morant received a technical foul in the first half of his team’s 109-106 loss to the Boston Celtics. Grizzlies beat writer Damichael Cole spoke with a fan sitting courtside who revealed what Morant said to earn the T — Morant asked the ref if he was playing FanDuel.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

DeMarcus Cousins eyeing reunion with surprising former team

In a year in which Tom DeLonge has already returned to Blink-182, another improbable reunion may be upon us. Four-time All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins indicated this week in a post to his Twitter page that he is interested in returning to his old team, the Sacramento Kings. Cousins was replying to a suggestion from Kings writer Carmichael Dave that the team bring in Cousins as a backup big.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Yardbarker

Blazers hot on the road, hand Hornets seventh straight loss

Damian Lillard poured in 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers won another road game by defeating the Charlotte Hornets 105-95 on Wednesday night. Lillard shot 8-for-16 from the field, making six of the team's 11 baskets from 3-point range. He also supplied a game-high seven assists and pulled down six rebounds.
PORTLAND, OR
ESPN

Magic limit Luka Doncic to 24 points, beat Mavericks 94-87

ORLANDO, Fla. -- — Franz Wagner scored 22 points and the Orlando Magic held Luka Doncic under 30 points for the first time this season in a 94-87 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic, the NBA's leading scorer, finished with 24 points after scoring 30 or...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy