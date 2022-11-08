Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
USPS Suspends Service In Evangeline, LouisianaBryan DijkhuizenEvangeline, LA
USPS Suspends Service In These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Lake Charles American Press
Area athletes take advantage of early signing period
LSU baseball turned a triple play in the area Wednesday with Kinder High’s Griffin Cooley, Sulphur’s Jake Brown and Sam Houston’s Dylan Thompson signing National Letters of Intent with the Tigers on the opening day of the early signing period. Cooley, an outfielder, takes a combination of...
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Best Lafayette Restaurants | 7 Must-Try Restaurants in Lafayette LA
Food is an intricate part of Cajun culture. Food in Louisiana is almost a religion. That’s why you hear onions, bell peppers, and celery referred to as “The Trinity.” Here are a few of my favorite Lafayette restaurants. Table Of Contents. The 7 Best Lafayette Restaurants. Café...
Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend Nov.11-13
Finally, the weekend is here y'all. We are all ready to get out and do something fun. That is where we come in. We have searched around the area for things to do and made you a list of fun things going on in the area. First off, Veterans day...
Once Was Inc Hosts Holiday Turkey Giveaway At Rouses Lake Charles
The Veteran community outreach nonprofit group, Once Was Inc., was founded in 2018 by Petty Officer Michael Edmond, also known as “DJ N.V. Navy Vet” and his wife Racquel. The couple’s mission is to give back to the nation’s service members and their immediate families. The focus of Once Was Inc is to assist Veterans who don't have access to a military facility.
Texas-based energy company laying off 135 in Louisiana, offshore
Texas-based QuarterNorth Energy made public its layoff plans for the Lafayette office and the offshore locations in a notice to the Louisiana Workforce Commission.
KLFY’s Athlete of the Week: Peyton Woodring
KLFY's Athlete of the Week is kicker Peyton Woodring of Ascension Episcopal.
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and delicious food.
American Whiskey and Vodka made out of 100% rice produced by local company
JT Meleck distillery produces vodka and authentic original American style whiskey made out of 100 percent rice. The company is located in Branch, Louisiana.
Lake Charles ‘Movies Under The Stars’ Special Presentation
Don't miss the special presentation of 'Movies Under the Stars,’ on Friday, Nov. 18 at River Bluff Park (543 Theriot Road) in Moss Bluff. This will be a one-night-only event to make up for a previous Under the Stars showing that was canceled on Sept. 30. So, gather the blankets, the family, and snacks and make it a movie night...under the stars!
theadvocate.com
St. Martinville continues late-season roll with win to advances to regionals
ST. MARTINVILLE — Kaden Zenon passed for two touchdowns and Steven Blanco ran for two more in St. Martinville's 28-7 win over DeRidder in a Division II nonselect bidistrict playoff game Thursday. Zenon completed 7 of 11 passes for 238 yards with scoring strikes to Karon Jeanlouis and Cullen...
Crumbl Cookie Truck Seen Visiting Lake Charles Shopping Center
We found out in August that Crumbl Cookies is officially headed to Lake Charles. The question then became "where is it going to open up in Lake Charles?". Rumors spread around about its new location as more and more places announced they were coming to Lake Charles. The bakery is...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 10, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 10, 2022. Tiffani Mae Nicosia, 33, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner. Wesley Ray Green, 59, Sulphur: Child endangerment; false imprisonment (2 charges). Shonda Culpepper Berry, 44, Vinton: Domestic abuse. Fredrick Javon Fenner, 35, Lake Charles: Attempted...
NSD22 | Early signing period begins for local athletes
NSD22 | Early signing period begins for local athletes; Below are some of the local athletes who signed
PHOTOS and VIDEO: The Lake Charles Borealis Rex Mail Steamer
It's a name I have heard a few times. In fact, there's even a Louisiana band that carries the same name. The famous Lake Charles mail and transportation boat called a Packet vessel named the Borealis Rex was not originally from Lake Charles. That made me realize I had NO clue about this vessel and started digging around.
Lake Charles American Press
Retired local fire chief performs at Jerry Lee Lewis funeral
Retired Fort Polk Fire Chief Michael Kuk has spent most of his life admiring and honoring the work of rock’ n ’roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis — and on Saturday Kuk paid the ultimate tribute to the music legend by performing at Lewis’ funeral services. As...
VIDEO: KPLC Lake Charles Building Being Demolished
After two years, progress is finally being made on part of the KPLC News "compound". The newsroom took quite a hit during Hurricane Laura as their broadcast tower collapsed on part of the building. Luckily, the news team had decided to evacuate before Laura made her way into the lake area. Hence the iconic Ben Terry photo we all related to while trying to do the same thing. As plans were finalized for the new building, it was time to get rid of the old.
theadvocate.com
Cupid pays tribute to 'The Freeze' line dance with remake of 'If You Don't Want Me To'
Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, created one of the most widely recognized line dances in 2007 with his 5X Platinum song "Cupid Shuffle." Now, he's releasing his version of Ronnie Milsap's "If You Don't Want Me To" — the catchy 1980 song with an associated line dance called "The Freeze."
Evangeline Maid Bread bakery fire not expected to affect production
Lafayette Fire Department was on the scene of a commercial fire at Evangeline Maid Bread Factory this morning.
Deer Crosses I-49 Then Runs Towards Business Near Carencro [VIDEO]
A local business, Liberty Refrigeration and HVAC, got word on Thursday morning that a deer ran towards their shop.
VIDEO: Lake Charles Grain Elevator Explodes on Hwy 397
Trucker Robert LeDoux might be changing his pants after this incident at a grain elevator exploded on 397 earlier today. LeDoux was at the elevator waiting to get unloaded. As grain is moved around, dust is created. That dust being suspended in the air can be highly volatile. The flammability...
