Kinder, LA

Lake Charles American Press

Area athletes take advantage of early signing period

LSU baseball turned a triple play in the area Wednesday with Kinder High’s Griffin Cooley, Sulphur’s Jake Brown and Sam Houston’s Dylan Thompson signing National Letters of Intent with the Tigers on the opening day of the early signing period. Cooley, an outfielder, takes a combination of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
foodieflashpacker.com

7 Best Lafayette Restaurants | 7 Must-Try Restaurants in Lafayette LA

Food is an intricate part of Cajun culture. Food in Louisiana is almost a religion. That’s why you hear onions, bell peppers, and celery referred to as “The Trinity.” Here are a few of my favorite Lafayette restaurants. Table Of Contents. The 7 Best Lafayette Restaurants. Café...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Magic 1470AM

Once Was Inc Hosts Holiday Turkey Giveaway At Rouses Lake Charles

The Veteran community outreach nonprofit group, Once Was Inc., was founded in 2018 by Petty Officer Michael Edmond, also known as “DJ N.V. Navy Vet” and his wife Racquel. The couple’s mission is to give back to the nation’s service members and their immediate families. The focus of Once Was Inc is to assist Veterans who don't have access to a military facility.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you like going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and delicious food.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles ‘Movies Under The Stars’ Special Presentation

Don't miss the special presentation of 'Movies Under the Stars,’ on Friday, Nov. 18 at River Bluff Park (543 Theriot Road) in Moss Bluff. This will be a one-night-only event to make up for a previous Under the Stars showing that was canceled on Sept. 30. So, gather the blankets, the family, and snacks and make it a movie night...under the stars!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 10, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 10, 2022. Tiffani Mae Nicosia, 33, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner. Wesley Ray Green, 59, Sulphur: Child endangerment; false imprisonment (2 charges). Shonda Culpepper Berry, 44, Vinton: Domestic abuse. Fredrick Javon Fenner, 35, Lake Charles: Attempted...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Retired local fire chief performs at Jerry Lee Lewis funeral

Retired Fort Polk Fire Chief Michael Kuk has spent most of his life admiring and honoring the work of rock’ n ’roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis — and on Saturday Kuk paid the ultimate tribute to the music legend by performing at Lewis’ funeral services. As...
FERRIDAY, LA
GATOR 99.5

VIDEO: KPLC Lake Charles Building Being Demolished

After two years, progress is finally being made on part of the KPLC News "compound". The newsroom took quite a hit during Hurricane Laura as their broadcast tower collapsed on part of the building. Luckily, the news team had decided to evacuate before Laura made her way into the lake area. Hence the iconic Ben Terry photo we all related to while trying to do the same thing. As plans were finalized for the new building, it was time to get rid of the old.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
