iowapublicradio.org
Graphic novelist blends soccer with battlefields and her own history with ghosts of the civil war
Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with the Iowa City-based writer and the Colorado Prize for Poetry winner about her latest work, Team Photograph. This lifelong work for Haldeman blends her personal history with historical research, poetry and illustration to create a profound and moving experience. The book explores soccer and battlefields, grief and supernatural phenomena.
Black and Chicano Iowans celebrate representation in Marvel's 'Black Panther' sequel
Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with two Black Iowans that were positively impacted by the 2018 Black Panther film and a Chicano Iowan and comic book enthusiast who's excited to see his Mesoamerican ancestry inspire the sequel's new underwater civilization of Talokan and its leader Namor. Later, Iowa...
Takeaways and surprises from the 2022 midterms
Political analysists join this episode of River to River to discuss the 2022 midterm election results, including Iowa's red wave and how it does and doesn't reflect what is happening in other parts of the country. Guests:. Peter Hanson | associate professor of political science, director of the Grinnell College...
Iowa officials plan to overhaul the child welfare system
Iowa Health and Human Services officials said they have started the process to significantly update the state’s child welfare system. At the Council on Human Services meeting on Thursday, state officials said they are completely rebuilding their IT system and have hired an outside company to help overhaul their child welfare system.
Checking in on Iowa voting on Election Day
On the day of the 2022 Midterm Election, River to River host Ben Kieffer is joined by IPR's Katarina Sostartic, who shares what people need to know before voting and what will be on the ballot, including congressional races and a gun amendment. Kieffer also checks in on the polls, speaking with Johnson County Auditor Travis Weipert and Guthrie County Auditor Dani Fink.
Wednesday, November 9th, 2022
It was a good Election night for Republicans in Iowa. Governor Kim Reynolds and U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley were re-elected. Democrat Cindy Axne is trailing Republican challenger Zach Nunn in Iowa’s 3rd congressional district and the AP has not declared a winner. Plus, Iowans have voted to add a right to keep and bear arms into the state constitution.
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wins reelection in Michigan
DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, has won a second term for the top political job in the battleground state, according to a race call by The Associated Press. The state of the economy is always a big issue in the industrial Midwest, but abortion rights and...
