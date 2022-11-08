ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

WNEM

Hospitals at capacity due to surge in RSV cases

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -RSV patients have hospitals across the state overwhelmed, as they are struggling to keep up with the number of children coming in. “It’s terrible” said Dr. Nicole Sinclair Pediatric Intensive Care Doctor at Covenant Medical Center. “It’s really bad we’re having a pretty significant season.”
kisswtlz.com

Saginaw VA Exceeds Veteran Housing Challenge

Despite nationwide staffing shortages, the Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center in Saginaw has exceeded its goal of housing veterans as part of the VA Secretary’s 38,000 Veteran housing challenge. By the end of September 2022, the Saginaw Homeless Program and Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) permanently housing...
WNEM

Jury convicts Flint man of animal abuse

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Anthony Dewayne Polite, 55, has been found guilty of starving a dog to death, as well as torture and cruelty toward other dogs in his care. He was convicted of one count of cruelty to animals involving 4-10 animals, which is a two-year felony, and two counts of killing/torturing an animal, which is a four-year felony.
WNEM

Defendants found guilty in Flint Family Dollar homicide case

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Three defendants have been found guilty for their roles in the murder of a security guard at a Family Dollar in Flint in 2020. Calvin Munerlyn was shot following a fight he got into with Sharmel Teague, one of the defendants, because he asked her daughter to leave the store for not wearing a mask which was required by a state mandate, police said.
WNEM

Poll worker arrested in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint police officers arrested a poll worker in the city of Flint Tuesday evening. Officers from the Flint Police Department were called to the Haskell Community Center polling location about 7:30 p.m. for reports of a poll worker who appeared to be intoxicated while working the poll site.
kisswtlz.com

Hurley Pediatric At Capacity With RSV Cases

Hurley Medical Center in Flint is swamped with RSV cases in children. The hospital says it’s currently at capacity in its pediatric care unit as a rise in RSV has brought an influx of patients. The hospital is also receiving patient transfers from other hospitals which aren’t as well equipped to deal with the virus.
WNEM

Flint child missing, PD asking for help

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint child is missing and the police department is asking the public for information. Breasia Robinson “Bre”,12-years-old, was last seen on Nov. 3 at about 5 p.m. leaving the 5000 block of E. Boulevard Drive. Bre is described as having maroon, brown, and...
The Saginaw News

Nonverbal autistic boy, 7, who shot self with unsecured gun in Saginaw County was adventurous, always smiling

BRIDGEPORT TWP, MI — Grappling with tremendous loss, a Bridgeport Township mother is remembering her late 7-year-old as an adventurous youth. “He liked being outside and loved climbing on things,” said Seville Ashworth, mother of 7-year-old Sevyn M. Ashworth who died Nov. 2, days after accidentally shooting himself with an unattended gun.
abc12.com

Allegedly intoxicated poll worker arrested at Flint voting location

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested an allegedly intoxicated poll worker accused of making threats at a Flint voting location Tuesday evening. The Flint Police Department responded to the Haskell Community Center on Forest Hill Avenue around 7:30 p.m. after other election officials reported a poll worker who appeared to be intoxicated on the job.
kisswtlz.com

Saginaw County Veterans, Community Celebrate Veterans Day in Hoyt Park

A Veterans Day celebration was held at the Saginaw County Veterans Morial Plaza in Saginaw’s Hoyt Park Friday morning. Members from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and community members were in attendance. The celebration was in honor of those who have served and answered the country’s call to military service since its founding.
