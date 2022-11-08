Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
Dad of Black Boys Left by White Firefighters Says Cops Took His Blood
The father of two Black boys who died after being missed by white firefighters in Flint, Michigan, this spring told The Daily Beast that he was held by police for several hours and had his blood drawn by cops while his sons fought for their lives. “I was going crazy...
‘Why you do that, man?’ widower asks Saginaw man on trial in 2020 killings of wife, daughter
SAGINAW, MI — Wiping tears from his eyes, a Saginaw man recalled the night he lost his wife of five decades and his adult daughter in one night. Gun violence claimed them both during what began as a small gathering of family in an East Side home nearly three years ago.
WNEM
Hospitals at capacity due to surge in RSV cases
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -RSV patients have hospitals across the state overwhelmed, as they are struggling to keep up with the number of children coming in. “It’s terrible” said Dr. Nicole Sinclair Pediatric Intensive Care Doctor at Covenant Medical Center. “It’s really bad we’re having a pretty significant season.”
kisswtlz.com
Saginaw VA Exceeds Veteran Housing Challenge
Despite nationwide staffing shortages, the Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center in Saginaw has exceeded its goal of housing veterans as part of the VA Secretary’s 38,000 Veteran housing challenge. By the end of September 2022, the Saginaw Homeless Program and Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) permanently housing...
WNEM
Jury convicts Flint man of animal abuse
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Anthony Dewayne Polite, 55, has been found guilty of starving a dog to death, as well as torture and cruelty toward other dogs in his care. He was convicted of one count of cruelty to animals involving 4-10 animals, which is a two-year felony, and two counts of killing/torturing an animal, which is a four-year felony.
5 Popular Flint Chain Restaurants That Evaporated, Some Still Exist
Sometimes chain restaurants get a bad rap. People like to say "local joints are better" or something like that. Really, those places are located "just around the corner" and friends, family and neighbors probably work there. Sounds kind of "local." Chain restaurants used to be a really big deal when...
WNEM
Defendants found guilty in Flint Family Dollar homicide case
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Three defendants have been found guilty for their roles in the murder of a security guard at a Family Dollar in Flint in 2020. Calvin Munerlyn was shot following a fight he got into with Sharmel Teague, one of the defendants, because he asked her daughter to leave the store for not wearing a mask which was required by a state mandate, police said.
WNEM
Poll worker arrested in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint police officers arrested a poll worker in the city of Flint Tuesday evening. Officers from the Flint Police Department were called to the Haskell Community Center polling location about 7:30 p.m. for reports of a poll worker who appeared to be intoxicated while working the poll site.
Flint Woman Could Face Four Years for Calling in School Bomb Threat
A 31-year-old Flint Township woman has been arrested for allegedly calling in bomb threats against the Carman Ainsworth School District. The woman was formally charged in 67th District Court yesterday (11/9) and could face four years in prison on each of the following charges:. Count 1 – False report or...
kisswtlz.com
Hurley Pediatric At Capacity With RSV Cases
Hurley Medical Center in Flint is swamped with RSV cases in children. The hospital says it’s currently at capacity in its pediatric care unit as a rise in RSV has brought an influx of patients. The hospital is also receiving patient transfers from other hospitals which aren’t as well equipped to deal with the virus.
WNEM
Flint child missing, PD asking for help
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint child is missing and the police department is asking the public for information. Breasia Robinson “Bre”,12-years-old, was last seen on Nov. 3 at about 5 p.m. leaving the 5000 block of E. Boulevard Drive. Bre is described as having maroon, brown, and...
Fox17
76-year-old man sentenced for planting bombs at northern Michigan phone stores
BAY CITY, Mich. — The man who pleaded guilty to leaving explosives outside two northern Michigan smartphone stores in September 2021 has been sentenced to more than six years in prison. The U.S. Attorney’s Offices in Eastern and Western Districts of Michigan say 76-year-old John Douglas Allen of Whittemore,...
Mi Health Clinic giving away 300 Thanksgiving turkeys in Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI — Mi Health Clinic is preparing to give away 300 turkeys to help area residents in need celebrate the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. The health organization’s annual turkey giveaway will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Mi Health Clinic’s family care/urgent care office, 3925 Fortune Blvd. in Saginaw.
Trial begins for man accused of killing Saginaw mother, daughter in 2020 shooting
SAGINAW, MI — Going on three years since a mother and daughter were shot to death inside their Saginaw home, the man prosecutors say committed the double-homicide is finally facing a jury. With jurors seated the prior afternoon, testimony in the trial of 57-year-old Jerome R. Rogers began Wednesday,...
Nonverbal autistic boy, 7, who shot self with unsecured gun in Saginaw County was adventurous, always smiling
BRIDGEPORT TWP, MI — Grappling with tremendous loss, a Bridgeport Township mother is remembering her late 7-year-old as an adventurous youth. “He liked being outside and loved climbing on things,” said Seville Ashworth, mother of 7-year-old Sevyn M. Ashworth who died Nov. 2, days after accidentally shooting himself with an unattended gun.
Flint man convicted of torturing, cruelty to animals
FLINT, MI – A jury has found a 55-year-old Flint man guilty of starving a dog to death and torture and cruelty toward other dogs he owned. Anthony Dewayne Polite has been convicted of two counts of killing/torturing an animal and one count of cruelty to 4-10 animals. “This...
abc12.com
Allegedly intoxicated poll worker arrested at Flint voting location
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested an allegedly intoxicated poll worker accused of making threats at a Flint voting location Tuesday evening. The Flint Police Department responded to the Haskell Community Center on Forest Hill Avenue around 7:30 p.m. after other election officials reported a poll worker who appeared to be intoxicated on the job.
kisswtlz.com
Saginaw County Veterans, Community Celebrate Veterans Day in Hoyt Park
A Veterans Day celebration was held at the Saginaw County Veterans Morial Plaza in Saginaw’s Hoyt Park Friday morning. Members from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and community members were in attendance. The celebration was in honor of those who have served and answered the country’s call to military service since its founding.
Here Are Genesee County’s 10 Most Accident Prone Intersections
Ironically, Genesee County's most dangerous intersection is not far from a Michigan Secretary of State branch office. There's also Speedway, McDonald's, and a funeral home nearby. The 25 Safest Places to Live in Michigan - Do You Know Where Your Town Ranks?. Be sure to keep scrolling to see the...
nbc25news.com
Sheriff's Office investigates threat at Chesaning Union Schools
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office is investigating a social media threat made against Chesaning Union Schools. According to the district, the threat has been deemed not credible.
