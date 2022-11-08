ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Comments / 3

Mary Clouse
2d ago

I said it from the beginning and I'll say it again fetterman was going to beat Oz no matter what can I say that it was fixed no not this time the poll workers had nothing to do with it it was going to be through the back door and that's exactly what the Democrats did they brought fetterman through the back door because that's what they do when they want somebody to win

Reply
2
Your Mother Was A Hamster
2d ago

Our votes in PA will never matter as long as our elections are fortified, and they will stay fortified for as long as the ruling class stays in power. See how that works?

Reply
2
Related
wtae.com

Beaver County election results

Pennsylvania's 2022 election was held on Tuesday. To see the latest results for Beaver County as they come in, scroll down. Use the 'Find a Race' search bar at the top of the widget if you are looking for a particular race. If you do not see results above, click...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Voter Turnout In Butler Closes In On 70 Percent

Voter turnout in Butler County was fairly high for a midterm election. Unofficial results from the county election office show that voter turnout was at 68 percent. That means around 93,000 people cast a ballot in this past election. Yesterday, more than 75,000 voters went to a polling site in the county to cast a ballot.
pghcitypaper.com

LIVE: Pennsylvania midterm election night results

Welcome to Pittsburgh City Paper's live Election Night coverage. As votes are counted, we'll continue to update this page with key developments in the major statewide races as well as several local contests. We'll also have live updates from Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman's campaign watch party, as our staff...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Scialabba Wins 12th State House District

A Cranberry attorney will likely be the next State Representative for the 12th State House district. Preliminary returns have Stephenie Scialabba defeating Democratic opponent Robert Vigue to represent an area including Adams, Cranberry, and Jackson Townships in Harrisburg. Scialabba was able to secure nearly 62% of a total of just...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Attention, Allegheny County voters: If your name is on this list, you need to correct your mail-in ballot

Due to a recent order from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court regarding written dates on mail-in and absentee ballots, more than 1,000 ballots previously submitted to the Allegheny County Elections Division will not be counted in tomorrow’s election unless the voters in question correct them in person at the county election office today or tomorrow.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy