Mary Clouse
2d ago
I said it from the beginning and I'll say it again fetterman was going to beat Oz no matter what can I say that it was fixed no not this time the poll workers had nothing to do with it it was going to be through the back door and that's exactly what the Democrats did they brought fetterman through the back door because that's what they do when they want somebody to win
Your Mother Was A Hamster
2d ago
Our votes in PA will never matter as long as our elections are fortified, and they will stay fortified for as long as the ruling class stays in power. See how that works?
Dead lawmaker elected in western Pa. district spurs fraud conspiracies
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the Green Party candidate, Zarah Livingston, has received 14.11 % of the vote. A long-serving Democratic state House member easily won re-election in suburban Pittsburgh on Tuesday -even though he had been dead for a month. State Rep. Tony DeLuca,...
wtae.com
Beaver County election results
Pennsylvania's 2022 election was held on Tuesday. To see the latest results for Beaver County as they come in, scroll down. Use the 'Find a Race' search bar at the top of the widget if you are looking for a particular race. If you do not see results above, click...
Now that the late Tony DeLuca has been re-elected, what happens next?
It was a possibility that tantalized political pundits for the four weeks leading up to the November general election. When state Rep. Tony DeLuca, a Democrat, died on Oct. 9 at the age of 85, after a brief battle with lymphoma, his name remained on the ballot because it was too late to change them.
Voters report problems at some polls, but Westmoreland County says human error most likely cause
Voters in several precincts in the Alle-Kiski Valley reported problems with voting machines Tuesday, but Westmoreland County election officials said the machines worked properly. At issue were votes cast in three precincts in New Kensington and at least one in Lower Burrell. In each of the cases, voters reported that,...
Summer Lee wins 12th District race, poised to become Pa.'s first Black woman in Congress
State Rep. Summer Lee defeated Plum Councilman Mike Doyle on Tuesday night in Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District and is poised to become the state’s first Black woman in Congress. With 97% of the district’s precincts reporting results just before midnight, the Democrat Lee had collected 55.5% of the...
butlerradio.com
Voter Turnout In Butler Closes In On 70 Percent
Voter turnout in Butler County was fairly high for a midterm election. Unofficial results from the county election office show that voter turnout was at 68 percent. That means around 93,000 people cast a ballot in this past election. Yesterday, more than 75,000 voters went to a polling site in the county to cast a ballot.
Special election to be set as DeLuca wins seat posthumously
Former state Rep. Tony DeLuca, who died Oct. 9, brought in the most votes to win the 32nd Legislative District, which includes Oakmont, Verona, Plum and most of Penn Hills. He defeated Queonia “Zarah” Livingston of the Green party with 82% of the vote. There were no Republicans on the ticket.
wtae.com
Teachers in the Penns Manor Area School District vote to authorize a strike
CLYMER, Pa. — The Penns Manor Education Association announced Friday morning that teachers in the Penns Manor Area School District have voted to authorize a strike. The vote comes more than three months after their most recent contract expired on July 31. The union said their goal is not...
Westmoreland's support of GOP candidates not enough for Pa. victories
Although many agree Westmoreland County is a key to victory for state Republican candidates, the margins of victory here this week weren’t enough to translate into statewide wins for GOP gubernatorial and senate hopefuls. “It’s our job to run up the score, and it didn’t happen enough last night,”...
Chris Deluzio Declares Himself Winner Of US House Seat Representing Pennsylvania
The Democratic candidate to represent Pennsylvania's 17th District, Christopher Deluzio has declared himself the winner of his race against Republican Jeremy Shaffer. He posted the announcement on Twitter shortly after 11 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. "I am honored and grateful that the people of #PA17 have elected me as...
pghcitypaper.com
LIVE: Pennsylvania midterm election night results
Welcome to Pittsburgh City Paper's live Election Night coverage. As votes are counted, we'll continue to update this page with key developments in the major statewide races as well as several local contests. We'll also have live updates from Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman's campaign watch party, as our staff...
butlerradio.com
Scialabba Wins 12th State House District
A Cranberry attorney will likely be the next State Representative for the 12th State House district. Preliminary returns have Stephenie Scialabba defeating Democratic opponent Robert Vigue to represent an area including Adams, Cranberry, and Jackson Townships in Harrisburg. Scialabba was able to secure nearly 62% of a total of just...
Group posing as poll security reported in Allegheny Co.
County spokesperson Amie Downs said in a release that a judge of elections was apparently talking to a voter about a candidate. That was reported just before 7 p.m.
wtae.com
Cease and desist order issued against people claiming to be poll security
A court order just issued against a group calling themselves "the commission security". Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has been told they were going to some polling places throughout Allegheny County Tuesday indicating they were poll security. They are now prohibited from traveling to or entering any polling place within the...
Voters in Norwin, South Greensburg support library funding
Voters in the Norwin School District and Southwest Greensburg on Tuesday rejected efforts slash funding for their local libraries. Norwin voters from North Huntingdon, Irwin and North Irwin overwhelmingly voted down a proposal to reduce the 1.2 mill tax rate by about 85%. With all 32 precincts reporting, 64% of...
wtae.com
Graves of Black World War I veterans discovered abandoned in Allegheny County
MCCANDLESS, Pa. — On Friday, as America honors millions of veterans, we have a bittersweet story of an abandoned gravesite of Black World War I veterans. It’s a startling find that has the attention of McCandless Township officials. It was a pastor's exhausting mission to track down his...
fox29.com
Fetterman campaign awaits results in hotly contest Pennsylvania senate race
Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman and his team awaited Election Day results in Pittsburgh. Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz are widely considered a toss up for Pennsylvania's senate seat.
‘Red wave’ hits Valley again, councilwoman says
Although the much-predicted "red wave" of Republican candidates across the country has not materialized yet, some are wondering if that phenomenon did happen here in the Valley Tuesday.
Pittsburgh City Council president says West End 'excluded' from public discussions about police chief search
Pittsburgh City Council President Theresa Kail-Smith on Wednesday said she felt her West End council district was “excluded” from conversations about what city residents hope to see in the city’s new police chief. Mayor Ed Gainey’s administration held listening sessions over the past few weeks at Carrick...
pghcitypaper.com
Attention, Allegheny County voters: If your name is on this list, you need to correct your mail-in ballot
Due to a recent order from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court regarding written dates on mail-in and absentee ballots, more than 1,000 ballots previously submitted to the Allegheny County Elections Division will not be counted in tomorrow’s election unless the voters in question correct them in person at the county election office today or tomorrow.
