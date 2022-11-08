Best SIK Golf Putters 2022

Best SIK Golf Putters

Putters are becoming almost as technologically advanced as the best golf drivers and irons and one brand at the forefront of this innovation is SIK Golf, makers of some of the best putters on the market. Trusted by some of the best in the game, including 2020 US Open Champion Bryson DeChambeau, SIK pioneered its Descending Loft Technology. According to SIK, this patented clubface design is said to launch the ball at a more consistent angle regardless of attack angle or the amount of shaft lean presented to the ball at impact. This helps players control their distances by delivering a truer roll on the green.

The face of each putter is divided into four horizontal sections - starting at 4º at the top and moving down in one-degree increments to 1º at the bottom of the club. The face design has also been implemented by Cobra in some of its putters like the King 3D Printed Agera , one of the most forgiving putters ever made. SIK is a firm believer in the custom fitting process and each model has the option to interchange different head and neck options to properly fit a golfer's stroke or preferences in looks. SIK is also one of the leading brands within the Armlock method space, as demonstrated to great effect down the years by DeChambeau.

From blade putters to mallet putters , SIK produces a wide range of putter heads suitable for all kinds of players. So if you're after a new flat stick, check out some of the leading models from the SIK range below that are sure to give you a helping hand on the greens. While SIK is one of the best putter manufacturers on the market, why not also check out our guides on the best Ping putters , the best TaylorMade putters and the best Odyssey putters , for more buying advice on some of the top brands in golf.

Best SIK Golf Putters

(Image credit: Future)

Armlock option?: Yes | Finishes: 2 (Silver; Matte black)

Easy to align Premium visuals Consistent roll off the face Premium price tag means value is limited

You may wonder what the DW stands for in DW 2.0 C-Series. Well, it stands for ‘double wide’, as the head is essentially the width of two Anser-style blade heads. This helps frame the golf ball quite beautifully at address, with a bright sightline really standing out and helps with alignment on the black finish option.

Moving to the face of the club and a Descending Loft Technology (DLT) design which delivers consistent distance control. The SIK DW 2.0 C-Series is an impressive all round performer and earns a worthy spot in our 2022 Editor's Choice awards.

Read our full SIK DW 2.0 C-Series Putter Review

(Image credit: Future)

Armlock Option?: Yes | Finishes: 2 (Silver; Matte black)

Variable loft face improves roll Milled from single block 303 steel for great feel Lots of custom options for hosel and length Back of putter feels a bit lightweight

The SIK Flo C-Series putter, like rest of the SIK range, is based around a single main feature called descending loft technology whereby the top of the putter face has 4° of loft and this is slowly decreased in bands as you go down the face until there is 1° of loft on the bottom of the face. Why?

Well it is all about getting the ball to roll properly and we really felt it working. No matter how far we moved our hands behind or ahead of the ball, the ball rolled out nicely. The SIK Flo C-Series has a shape many of your will recognize with a leading edge that flows out into a high MOI style head. The long alignment line works well and we liked the fact that it continues up the back of the leading edge so that whatever your hand or eye position the line appears continuous, although it would be good to see it continue through the leading edge.

Read our full SIK Flo C-Series Putter Review

(Image credit: Future)

Alignment option?: Yes | Finishes: 2 (Silver; Matte black)

Very consistent launch and subsequent roll Very easy to judge speed Wide choice of shafts and hosels Doesn't look as premium as it costs

Another worthy addition to this best blade putters guide comes from SIK and the Pro C putter. SIK's Descending Loft Technology means that, no matter how high or low you strike the ball, it will come off the blade at a clean angle, rather than popping up or down into the surface. This creates a consistent roll and is great if for players of all levels to get a better roll on the ball and hole more putts. There is also a wide choice of shaft lengths and hosel options available to ensure that your SIK putter is customized to your putting stroke.

Read our full SIK Pro C Putter Review

(Image credit: Future)

Armlock option?: Yes | Finishes: 2 (Silver; Matte black)

Stainless steel head Milled face Descending Loft Technology for better roll Custom heads and length Method takes time to feel comfortable

With Bryson DeChambeau as the poster boy of armlock putters, then you would expect his chosen manufacturer SIK Golf to have the widest range and you would not be disappointed. As well as the C-Series face-balanced Flo mallet and DW wide blade they have the Pro blade that Bryson uses on tour. While this is one of few blade armlock putters on this list, why not take a look at our guide on the best blade putters on the market for more information on what different golf brands have to offer.

In common with the other models, it is made from stainless steel with a milled face that uses Descending Loft Technology to vary the loft on the face to create the right roll however you deliver it. The standard face varies from 4 to 7 degrees vertically upwards from the sole to the top line and the standard shaft is 41 inches, but as one of the leaders in this field, there are multiple options to customize your SIK Golf armlock putter on their website.

Read our full SIK Golf Pro C-Series Armlock Putter review

(Image credit: Future)

Armlock option?: Yes | Finishes: 2 (Matte black; Silver)

Feels solid, both in your hands and at impact Putts roll true and generate a satisfying click sound Premium looks Matte black finish comes with an upcharge

Billed as a premium putter, the SIK Standard DW lives up to its hype. This is the putter that DeChambeau has used since 2017 and has helped several other pros claim big wins on the PGA Tour. It comes in two finishes (silky silver or matte black) and its sleek blade aesthetic delivers confidence as you stand over the ball.

SIK's patented Descending Loft Technology is present in the face of this club. This helps golfers, who commonly lean the putter forward or backward in their stroke deliver a clean impact with the ball. As a result that helps players hit more shots on target, getting the ball to where they need it on the green, making it one of the best putters for consistency.

The putter delivers a good feel on the ball and during testing, we found it easy to gauge distances and shot accuracy. The grip was tacky and substantial in our hands, making it great for those who like a thick putting grip. Plus, it features a slanted hosel and an alignment tool on the back of the clubhead, which was a handy addition that helped us get the ball closer to the hole.

Read our full SIK Standard DW Putter Review

(Image credit: SIK)

SIK C-Series SHO Putter

Armlock option?: Yes | Finishes: 2 (Matte black; Silver)

Easy to align Solid, stable feel Consistent roll across the face Limited forgiveness

The SIK C-Series SHO Putter is an excellent putter for any mid handicap player looking for a forgiving offering that will help them stop three-putting. Mallet putter's don't come much better than this, with the SHO delivering a high MOI and an excellent feel off the clubface. It also provides an excellent roll on the golf ball, thanks mostly to SIK's patented Descending Loft Technology. While it does come in at a premium price point, you can also pick this putter up in an Armlock variation or a sleek matte black finish, that oozes confidence on the course.

(Image credit: Future)

SIK C-Series FLO Armlock Putter

Armlock option?: Yes | Finishes: 2 (Silver; Matte black)

An excellent high MOI putter Available in armlock and regular shafts Fantastic feel off the clubface May be a bit clunky for some golfers

Armlock putters are becoming more-and-more prominent in the world of golf, with many players, who struggle to keep their club head steady through impact opting to use these clubs as a means to improve their accuracy. Now if you're one of those golfers, may I recommend you take a look at the fantastic SIK C-Series FLO putter. It is a high MOI putter that is perfect for anyone who struggles with consistency around the greens.

While this putter does come at a pretty high price point, what you'll be getting here is a custom built club, that features a very long shaft, which will help you stabilise your putting stroke. That combines with SIK's Descending Loft Technology on the clubface, to deliver a very smooth and straight roll on the golf ball, helping players strike much more consistent putts.

How we test SIK Putters

When it comes to product testing, our reviews and buyers' guides are built upon a rigorous testing procedure as well as the knowledge and experience of the test team. The putter section is headed up by Martin Hopley , one of the foremost UK equipment reviewers with over 20 years of experience. Other members of the Golf Monthly team contribute to the putter tests as well and all writers are able to efficiently test the vast majority of the biggest product releases and convey the pros and cons eloquently.

Getting into specifics, we test the putters outdoors on real greens with premium golf balls to get a thorough understanding of design features, feel, sound and looks. Ultimately, we aim to be as insightful and honest as possible in our reviews so it is important to acknowledge that no manufacturer can buy a good review. This is because our team tells it how it is.

Our Technical Editor Joel Tadman has also recently been looking into some of the benefits and drawbacks of armlock putters. If you're interested in finding out more about how to use an arm lock putter and how they can help you, take a look at his guide assessing whether armlock putters are the future of golf .

What to consider when buying a SIK putter?

The putter is perhaps the most important club in your bag. It is ultimately the club that you want to use the least. But on a bad day could be the club you use the most. Getting the right putter for your golf game can go a long way to ensuring you cut out those costly three-putts on the green. For that reason, I've put together a list of important considerations you need to keep in mind when purchasing your next golf putter.

1. Type (Blade/Mallet/High MOI)

Depending on your skills, confidence and preference, the type of putter you use can be a hinderance or a game changer. As the general rule goes, more experienced golfers are likely better off using a bladed putter, simply because they are less forgiving than mallet or high MOI options. But that doesn't mean the latter are worse off or won't help you drain putts from 30-yards out. In fact many Tour professionals use high MOI and mallet putters. Ultimately it comes down to how you swing the putter and the smoothness of your stroke. These putters offer greater control and forgiveness on off-centre shots. For that reason, they are an excellent choice for any player, but particularly those with higher handicaps.

2. Size

The size of your putter can seriously affect how you swing through the golf ball. If a putter is too long for you, then you'll find yourself hitting your putts fat, adding unwanted spin on the ball and preventing it from rolling true. Conversely, if your putter is too long, you may top the ball and send it flying in the wrong direction. My best advice, when buying any new club for that matter, is to test it extensively before you buy it.

3. Feel

Different putters come with different club faces that will, in turn, deliver a different feel on the golf ball. Depending on what you're looking for, whether thats a dull sound or an aluminium touch, feel is an important factor to consider when buying a putter. It's also worth noting the loft of the clubface. SIK's putters are designed to deliver true rolls with any swing type, thanks to their patented Loft Technology, which makes SIK a great brand to consider if you're struggling to put a smooth roll on the golf ball.

4. Alignment tools

It's also worth thinking about the alignment tools the putter offers. While some golfers may not prefer to have any aiming guides on the back of their putters, most players can seriously benefit from having an aiming line on the back of their putter which can also help to improve your focus on the ball and help you strike through the shot more square.

5. Price

Our final tip is to think about price because while there are some premium designs out there, there are also some models which offer excellent value, as the selections above show. Sometimes less experienced players should steer clear of the more expensive offerings currently on the market which may actually not be very forgiving and may not be suitable for your swing style.

But if you're still stuck on what putter to choose, why not take a look at what some different brands have to offer and check out our best TaylorMade putters buying guide or our best Scotty Cameron putters guide for more information on the types of clubs different manufacturers can offer.

FAQs

Do any Tour Professionals use SIK Golf Putters?

Yes, 2020 US Open Champion Bryson DeChambeau has used a SIK Golf Putter since 2017, with the long driver reportedly using a SIK Golf Pro C-Series Armlock Putter. Other players that use a SIK putter include Lanto Griffin and Brendon Todd.

Should I use an armlock putter?

That depends on your confidence and swing type. Armlock putters allow players to get greater stability and control over their putts, with golfers able to stabilise the top of the shaft against their wrist.

Should I use a mallet putter or a blade putter?

Depending on your preferences, experience and swing type, you can use either a mallet or a blade putter. Blade putters tend to be more suitable for lower handicap golfers who have more experience and better control over the shots they're hitting. Mallet putters, meanwhile are much more forgiving and are great for those with less experience, who might struggle with consistency around the greens.