muddyrivernews.com
More than $1.5 million in scholarships awarded to Blessing-Rieman students
QUINCY — Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences, in cooperation with the Blessing Foundation, has awarded $1.6 million in scholarships and grants to Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences students for the 2022-23 academic year. Fifty-two students received money from 44 endowed scholarships, one additional scholarship and one general financial aid fund.
theproxyreport.com
WIU student opens new clothing boutique in Macomb
MACOMB, Illinois (NEWS3) — Elysian boutique in Macomb offers trendy clothing for high school- and college-age women, especially Western Illinois University students. The owners, similar in age to the store’s clientele, believe their shop brings a completely different vibe to the boutiques in Macomb. The goal of Elysian is to provide youthful and affordable clothing according to the store owner Kaitlyn Griffin.
muddyrivernews.com
Blessing Health president, CEO announces intentions to retire in October 2023
QUINCY — Maureen Kahn, president and CEO of Blessing Health, will retire on Oct. 6, 2023. The announcement was made Friday morning in a press release by Timothy Koontz, chairman of Blessing Corporate Services Board of Trustees. On behalf of fellow board members, Koontz thanked Kahn for her leadership...
977wmoi.com
WIU Student on Track to be One of the Youngest Graduates Ever
Western Illinois University Information Systems student Ella Lingafelter will graduate with a bachelor’s degree this spring at the young age of 18 years old. On track to earn Summa Cum Laude honors, Lingafelter plans to pursue her master’s degree in Computer Science at the University of Illinois. Lingafelter...
muddyrivernews.com
Salvation Army to serve free community Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 24
QUINCY — The Salvation Army of Quincy will serve a free community Thanksgiving dinner on. from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24. Delivery will be available to shut-ins. The meal will consist of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with turkey and all the trimmings. Attendees will need to make a reservation with The Salvation Army for either 11 a.m. or 11:45 a.m.
muddyrivernews.com
‘Our mission is the impossible dream — that every veteran is served’: The Virgene Project quietly provides for those who served our country
QUINCY — To tell the story of The Virgene Project is to tell the story of Jim and Sue Hobbins, the people who brought it to life. The Virgene Project, 812 Hampshire, provides free clothing for veterans. It may not exist today were it not for a nurse joining the military and serving in New Guinea during World War II.
muddyrivernews.com
DAILY MUDDY PODCAST: Quincy Children’s Museum
Ashley and Brittany talk to Amy Peters who is getting the Quincy Children’s Museum off the ground. The Quincy Children’s Museum will have a six-week satellite exhibit experience will be held beginning Friday, Nov. 11, at a space directly across from Kirlin’s in Quincy Town Center.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy chapter of ABWA to be host of holiday craft, vendor show Saturday
QUINCY — The Quincy charter chapter of American Business Women’s Association will be the host of a holiday craft and vendor show from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at The Atrium on Third, 201 S. Third. Admission is $2 with food and concessions available. Miss Clipping Out...
muddyrivernews.com
Heart-shaped box
The Quincy Paper Box building at Third and Vermont will be the home for the Quincy Children's Museum. Photo by Brittany Boll. Winter is coming. And it’s not just the Game of Thrones world that fears it. Mothers, fathers, childcare givers alike, across the Midwest fear the cold that...
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Children’s Museum announces satellite exhibit at Quincy Town Center beginning Friday
QUINCY — The Quincy Children’s Museum will have a six-week satellite exhibit experience will be held beginning Friday, Nov. 11, at a space directly across from Kirlin’s in Quincy Town Center. The exhibit will be open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-noon and from 4-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday hours are noon-5 p.m. The experience is free and open to the public.
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Adams County for Oct. 24-28, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Aaron L. Smith of Quincy sold a residence at 1470 Hampshire...
Missouri’s Costliest Flood Caused by the Man Who Wanted to Have Fun Away From His Wife
In 1993, a man called James Scott intentionally breached a levee and unleashed the costliest flood in U.S. history, a major Mississippi River flood, in order to prevent his wife from returning home so he could party.
3 Downstate Counties Vote to Explore Seceding From Illinois, Forming New State
Illinois residents wanting to separate their communities from Chicago and Cook County is nothing new in the political world, but three counties took things one step further during the midterm elections, passing non-binding resolutions indicating that they want their elected officials to potentially explore seceding from the state. These so-called...
muddyriversports.com
‘This isn’t a decision I took lightly’: Miles resigns as Palmyra football coach after 12 seasons at helm
PALMYRA, Mo. — Kevin Miles’ voice cracked as he fought back tears while discussing the reasons why he submitted his resignation as the Palmyra football coach to the Palmyra School Board during Tuesday night’s meeting. The board accepted his resignation, according to a press release from Palmyra...
muddyrivernews.com
Unattended burning cigarette determined to be cause of Tuesday fire in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Fire Department was dispatched Tuesday by Northeast Missouri Emergency Communications (911) for a report of a structure fire at 3612 Iowa. All stations responded with 12 firefighters. Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters found smoke coming out of the structure. Firefighters found no one...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Nov. 9, 2022
Paula A Otte (65) Canton Mo for Improper Lane Usage at 11th & State PTC 161. Andrew D Harris (32) Homeless for Theft Over at 1801 Broadway Lodged 122. Adrian Kenyon (31) 12 College St, Hudson OH, for driving while license suspended. NTA 175. Jeffrey D. Willingham (60) 312 S....
977wmoi.com
No Injuries Reported in Single-Family Structure Fire in Macomb
At 1:16 PM, Wednesday November 9, 2022, the Macomb Fire Department responded to a. reported structure fire in a single-family residence located at 341 S. Lafayette St. The. initial crew arrived on scene at 1:20 pm and found smoke emitting from the structure. Entry was made into the structure where...
Pen City Current
For the Record – Tuesday, November 8, 2022
11/04/22 – 8:48 a.m. – Fort Madison police arrested Jeri Monique Fink, 43, of Fort Madison, in the 3000 block of Avenue N, on a Scott County warrant for probation violation. She was taken to Lee County Jail. 11/04/22 – 12:58 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to...
ktvo.com
La Plata man badly hurt in brutal weekend assault in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was badly injured during a weekend assault. Deputy Police Chief Justin Jones from the Kirksville Police Department told KTVO that officers were called to the 500 block of East Pierce Street at 1:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of an unconscious male.
KBUR
Southeast Iowa man injured in Missouri crash
Wayland, Mo.- A Fort Madison man was seriously injured in a crash Thursday, November 3rd, in Clark County Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, just before 12:30 PM Thursday, three vehicles were traveling eastbound on Highway 136, about two miles west of Wayland. The vehicles involved included, A...
