God of War player beats the game's toughest boss in gruelling 12-hour dance off

A God of War player has defeated Sigrun using the power of dance.

Dancing is not only good for the body; it's also known to boost your emotional well-being and keep your mind healthy. But rather than bust a move to some catchy tunes, one God of War player has used the power of dance to take down Sigrun, the game's notoriously tricky Valkyrie boss.

The impressive stunt was pulled off by popular Twitch streamer MissMikkaa , who shared her victory over the Valkyrie Queen in a tweet. As the video below shows, the player uses some fancy footwork to dodge the foe's attacks and counter with a flurry of punches. If you've come across Sigrun, you'll know she takes considerable effort to beat even if you're sitting comfortably with a controller, thanks to her incredible strength and serious skill when wielding a scythe.

After landing the killing blow, MissMikkaa, decked out in God of War-themed attire for the occasion, is exhausted but elated, as it was a hard-won victory. According to the streamer, it took her a whooping 216 tries and around 12 hours to finally beat the boss.

MissMikkaa likened the battle to Elden Ring's famously tough boss Malenia whom she also defeated using a dance mat . "This was Malenia difficulty but so much more fast-paced," says MissMikkaa adding, "The fatigue is real". Let's hope she gets a good rest before dealing some dance-based blows to God of War Ragnarok 's bosses.

MissMikkaa doesn't just up the ante using dance mats; earlier this year, the streamer set herself the challenge of completing Elden Ring using only one hand while staying at Rune Level 1.

See what we think of Kratos' latest Norse myth-inspired adventure in our God of War Ragnarok review .