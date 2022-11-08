Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starter evolution leaks put Fuecoco in a sombrero

The latest round of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks appear to have offered us our first look at a starter evolution, and it's fire-type Fuecoco who's looking dapper in a new form.

Nintendo has been attempting to take down the leaked imagery, but one persistent picture appears to show a freshly evolved Fuecoco, with Spanish text telling the player that "Fuecoco has evolved into Crocalor." Crocalor, if that is the name of the middle-evolution, seems to be a slightly bigger, more brutish version of Fuecoco, but the biggest difference is atop its head.

At closer inspection, the creature's 'hat' looks like an egg surrounded by glowing coals, arranged in a style similar to a sombrero. That would fit the game's Hispanic influences, Fuecoco's fire-typing, and its reptilian inspiration, but it's far from a total overhaul. To be fair, starters only tend to go through one major metamorphosis, so it's perfectly feasible that 'Crocalor' is closer to Fuecoco than its subsequent evolution.

That said, the design isn't necessarily selling fans on the fire-type. For now, the sentiment on Twitter seems to suggest that the Crocalor doesn't change enough to make Fuecoco sceptics excited about the evolution line. Of course, there's every chance that these leaks aren't legit, and that Fuecoco's evolution could look completely different to this. We might find out more on that front very soon, with a new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer dropping today , but Nintendo hasn't recently been in the habit of revealing starter Pokemon evolutions ahead of launch , so don't hold your breath.

Get a look at everything we know we'll see in Paldea with the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex .