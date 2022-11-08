Jason Momoa teases "dream" DC project in the works under James Gunn

Aquaman star Jason Momoa has hinted at a mystery "dream" project in the works at DC Studios now that James Gunn is at the helm. The Suicide Squad director and producer Peter Safran were recently appointed co-CEOs of DC Studios in a big shake-up for Warner Bros.

"I think with Peter Safran and Mr. Gunn at the helm now at DC, I'm very excited about that," Momoa told ET Canada . "There are a lot of cool things that are going to be coming up and one of my dreams come true will be happening under their watch, so stay tuned."

Momoa plays Aquaman, AKA Arthur Curry, in the DC Universe, a role he's played in 2017's ensemble movie Justice League (and the 2021 re-edit, Zack Snyder's Justice League ) and a solo movie in 2018. A sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, is coming our way next year.

"Our initial focus is on the story going forward, hammering out the new DCU, & telling the Biggest Story Ever Told across multiple films, television shows, & animated projects," Gunn recently tweeted . "We invite all of the DC fandoms from across the multiverse – and everyone else as well – into this new universe. We can't wait to reveal more."

While we wait to find out what Momoa's dream project and the Biggest Story Ever Told might be, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom arrives on the big screen on December 25, 2023. In the meantime, make sure you're up to date with the DC Universe with our guide to watching the DC movies in order .