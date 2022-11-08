ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

Jason Momoa teases "dream" DC project in the works under James Gunn

By Emily Garbutt
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XBwFF_0j2ytxdl00

Aquaman star Jason Momoa has hinted at a mystery "dream" project in the works at DC Studios now that James Gunn is at the helm. The Suicide Squad director and producer Peter Safran were recently appointed co-CEOs of DC Studios in a big shake-up for Warner Bros.

"I think with Peter Safran and Mr. Gunn at the helm now at DC, I'm very excited about that," Momoa told ET Canada . "There are a lot of cool things that are going to be coming up and one of my dreams come true will be happening under their watch, so stay tuned."

Momoa plays Aquaman, AKA Arthur Curry, in the DC Universe, a role he's played in 2017's ensemble movie Justice League (and the 2021 re-edit, Zack Snyder's Justice League ) and a solo movie in 2018. A sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, is coming our way next year.

"Our initial focus is on the story going forward, hammering out the new DCU, & telling the Biggest Story Ever Told across multiple films, television shows, & animated projects," Gunn recently tweeted . "We invite all of the DC fandoms from across the multiverse – and everyone else as well – into this new universe. We can't wait to reveal more."

While we wait to find out what Momoa's dream project and the Biggest Story Ever Told might be, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom arrives on the big screen on December 25, 2023. In the meantime, make sure you're up to date with the DC Universe with our guide to watching the DC movies in order .

Comments / 1

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Sun’s out, buns out for Jason Momoa after going fishing in a loincloth

Jason Momoa is trying to prove that he really is the king of the sea through his latest social media post. The Aquaman actor showcased a series of photos of his recent fishing trip, only to shock the internet with what he wore when he reeled in his latest catch.
wegotthiscovered.com

Zoe Saldaña reveals she felt ‘bitter’ filming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

While everyone is riding the wave of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer, Zoe Saldaña is reminiscing on her “bittersweet” time on set of Vol. 3. Although it is uncertain whether or not Saldaña’s Gamora will show her face around the Christmas Special, the actress has seemingly implied the upcoming third-part of the Guardians trilogy will be her last outing as the green-skinned warrior.
epicstream.com

Michael B. Jordan’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Status Reportedly Revealed

As we draw closer to the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it's getting a lot clearer which character becomes the official replacement of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa moving forward. For a time, however, the identity of the next Wakandan hero was a massive mystery to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and several names even surfaced as top candidates for the Black Panther role.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Panther’ fans passionately denounce the role Killmonger could have played in ‘Wakanda Forever’

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just around the corner, and with the passing of the great Chadwick Boseman many are wondering how the helm of his most iconic character will be passed on. The film will explore who will rise to the task during their conflict with the underwater kingdom of Talocan. One hot take on a past villain and how he could have stepped up in Wakanda Forever has now led to a rousing debate on Twitter.
Deadline

‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Calls Nudity In Brutal Rape Scene “Unnecessary” & Betrayed His Trust

In his just-published memoir, Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, Outlander star Sam Heughan opens up about a brutal scene he shot in Season 1 of the Starz show and how it affected him negatively—a topic he hasn’t broached in depth before. The moment in question is when his character, Jamie Fraser, is tortured and brutally raped by his nemesis Black Jack Randall, played by Tobias Menzies of Game of Thrones fame. The shoot included a full-frontal shot of his character after the rape. Heughan details in his memoir he had agreed to nudity in his contract, but he didn’t feel this level of nudity was...
EW.com

Dwayne Johnson wants MummyReturns costar Brendan Fraser to win an Oscar for The Whale: 'I want him to go all the way'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is ready to see Brendan Fraser have a whale of a good time on the awards circuit. The Black Adam actor said he is "so happy" for the recognition and acknowledgement that his Mummy Returns costar has been receiving for a standing ovation-worthy performance in Darren Aronofsky's upcoming film The Whale, and is ready for him to win big at the 2023 Oscars.
Insider

'Black Panther 2' script initially had Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa 'grieving the loss of time' after the blip, says director Ryan Coogler

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" follows T'Challa's family as they mourn his death. However, director Ryan Coogler told Inverse that the original script focused on T'Challa grieving. Coogler said T'Challa was "grieving the loss of time" after disappearing in "Avengers: Endgame." "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" director Ryan Coogler said the film...
ComicBook

Hugh Jackman Keeps Splitting His Pants Because His Muscles for Wolverine Return Are So Big

Last month, Marvel fans received the exciting news that Hugh Jackman was returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. After Logan, fans thought Jackman's 17-year-run as the X-Men hero was over, but both Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have promised that the threequel won't mess with the powerful ending of the 2017 film. Jackman is already back to training for the role, and it sounds like it's going pretty well. In fact, the actor just told Variety that his muscles are getting too big for his clothes. Jackman revealed he's losing 1,500 calories a night, which is impacting his role in The Music Man on Broadway.
HuffPost

Hugh Jackman Says Losing Role After Sandra Bullock Audition Was 'Humiliating'

Besides a few notes in “Les Misérables,” Hugh Jackman rarely misses as one of the most beloved movie stars, stage actors and Ryan Reynolds feuding partners of our time. But before he ever bared his adamantium claws on the big screen, Jackman made an early career misstep while auditioning for a role in the 2000 action comedy “Miss Congeniality” starring Sandra Bullock.
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

32K+
Followers
36K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy