Just one London club makes it to fourth round of the Carabao Cup
League One side Charlton Athletic are the sole remaining London club left in the Carabao Cup following a disastrous round three for teams from the capital. The Addicks were one of many sides to progress to the next round of the cup via a penalty shoot-out. After a 1-1 draw in normal time, Charlton beat League Two’s Stevenage 5-4 on penalties to reach round four.
Marcos Alonso says his parents “laughed” when he “reluctantly” joined Real Madrid academy
Former Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has detailed his parents’ humorous reaction when Real Madrid asked him to join their academy as a youngster. The current Barcelona player revealed this and other career details in a recent interview with Spanish news outlet SPORT. Despite his father, Marcos Alonso Sr, playing...
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix UK start time, how to watch
Formula 1 blasts down to Sao Paulo for its penultimate round of the 2022 season. Here is all the info on the Brazilian Grand Prix, including the weekend schedule and how to watch. Obviously, with both championships decided, a lot of teams may already be looking ahead to 2023. But...
