League One side Charlton Athletic are the sole remaining London club left in the Carabao Cup following a disastrous round three for teams from the capital. The Addicks were one of many sides to progress to the next round of the cup via a penalty shoot-out. After a 1-1 draw in normal time, Charlton beat League Two’s Stevenage 5-4 on penalties to reach round four.

1 DAY AGO