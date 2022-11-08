ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

WTVW

Winter-Like Temps & Scattered Snow on the Way

OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Light Rain Moving into Mainly Hancock, Muhlenberg, & Ohio Counties in Kentucky. Mild with Lows 42-51 (Northwest to Southeast…49-50 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:27. FRIDAY: More Clouds than Sun. Windy with Early Afternoon Highs of 58-66 (Northwest to Southeast…62-64 in the Evansville Metro)....
OHIO COUNTY, KY
WTVW

Two More Nice Warm Days on the Way

OVERNIGHT: Mainly Clear. Not too Chilly with Lows 43-49 (Northeast to Southwest…47-48 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:24. WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Warm with Highs 72-77. Winds SE 5-10 WED NIGHT: Mainly Clear. Mild with Lows 48-52. THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Warm with Highs 69-72. Winds SSE 5-15 Chief Meteorologist Wayne...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Phase 4 of Spottsville Bridge Demo completed

SPOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - More of the old Spottsville Bridge came down Thursday. The east pier imploded in phase four of the project. [Previous: Large truss imploded at Spottsville Bridge]. It was the final phase of a nearly month-long process. Drivers started using the new Spottsville Bridge in late August.
14news.com

Traffic alert for water main work

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s an update to a traffic alert for drivers on the west side of Vanderburgh County. The work on Broadway Avenue at Strueh Hendricks Road is pushed back until Tuesday. Crews are putting in a new water main. Officials expect it to take about 16...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

TRAFFIC ALERT: Accidents in Evansville cause delays

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Crews in Evansville have responded to two accidents this morning, both of which happened within 45 minutes of each other. One is located at the intersection of Bedford and Adams Avenues and another one on S. Boeke Road under the Lloyd Expressway. Drivers should expect delays if they are heading toward […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Ambulance flips over on Highway 41

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Deaconess Hospital ambulance was involved in a crash at Highway 41 and Watson Lane on Thursday. Crews had to bring in a tow truck with a crane arm and use chains and straps to flip it back over. It is unclear if the ambulance was on an emergency run when […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Debris removal for Twin Bridges set for Nov. 9-10

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Drivers that use the US 41 Twin Bridges at Henderson during their commute should expect southbound lane restrictions beginning November 9.  KYTC says crews will be clearing trash and other debris from the bridge, and debris removal will begin southbound in the driving lane and will take place from 7 a.m. […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Traffic Alert: Twin Bridge lane restrictions move to NB lanes

HENDERSON, Ky (WFIE) - Drivers who typically use US 41 Twin Bridges in Henderson during their commute, be aware this week. Southbound lane restrictions began Wednesday, but northbound restrictions start Thursday. Crews are clearing trash and other debris from the bridge. Expect work again from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Implosion of Paradise cooling towers Nov. 10

DRAKESBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) will use a string of controlled demolition charges to safely implode the three cooling towers at the Paradise Fossil Plant site on November 10. TVA says between the hours of 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., traffic will be restricted near the plant and traffic controls will […]
DRAKESBORO, KY
14news.com

Dispatch: Man hit by vehicle in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms a construction flagger was hit by a vehicle in Warrick County on Thursday afternoon. Officials say this happened five miles east of Lynnville on State Road 68 just after 3 p.m. Deputies with the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office say there were some fiber...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
103GBF

Enjoy a Thanksgiving Meal at One of These Restaurants in the Evansville Indiana Area

If you are looking for somewhere to enjoy a meal on Thanksgiving Day, we have you covered with our list of Evansville area restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day. There are all kinds of reasons why someone might choose to eat on Thanksgiving Day. Perhaps the idea of making a big holiday meal at home is completely overwhelming, or maybe you just prefer to let someone else do the cooking (and the dishes). Personally, my daughter is grown, I live alone, and I likely won't bother with the headache of a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Whatever the case, plenty of people will be looking for a place to eat on Thanksgiving Day.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Chipotle opening three new locations in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Chipotle is expanding its business in the Tri-State. The locations are listed on the upcoming site review meeting agenda. Our 14 News crew visited the location being opened on the west side of Evansville. It’s being built in between the Starbucks and Subway on the Lloyd...
