Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTVW
Winter-Like Temps & Scattered Snow on the Way
OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Light Rain Moving into Mainly Hancock, Muhlenberg, & Ohio Counties in Kentucky. Mild with Lows 42-51 (Northwest to Southeast…49-50 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:27. FRIDAY: More Clouds than Sun. Windy with Early Afternoon Highs of 58-66 (Northwest to Southeast…62-64 in the Evansville Metro)....
WTVW
Two More Nice Warm Days on the Way
OVERNIGHT: Mainly Clear. Not too Chilly with Lows 43-49 (Northeast to Southwest…47-48 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:24. WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Warm with Highs 72-77. Winds SE 5-10 WED NIGHT: Mainly Clear. Mild with Lows 48-52. THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Warm with Highs 69-72. Winds SSE 5-15 Chief Meteorologist Wayne...
Evansville stinks!: Officials explain foul odor in the city
(WEHT) - Many Evansville residents have reported a bad smell within the city limits this week. According to officials, the scent is likely going to remain until drought conditions improve.
14news.com
Phase 4 of Spottsville Bridge Demo completed
SPOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - More of the old Spottsville Bridge came down Thursday. The east pier imploded in phase four of the project. [Previous: Large truss imploded at Spottsville Bridge]. It was the final phase of a nearly month-long process. Drivers started using the new Spottsville Bridge in late August.
14news.com
Traffic alert for water main work
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s an update to a traffic alert for drivers on the west side of Vanderburgh County. The work on Broadway Avenue at Strueh Hendricks Road is pushed back until Tuesday. Crews are putting in a new water main. Officials expect it to take about 16...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Accidents in Evansville cause delays
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Crews in Evansville have responded to two accidents this morning, both of which happened within 45 minutes of each other. One is located at the intersection of Bedford and Adams Avenues and another one on S. Boeke Road under the Lloyd Expressway. Drivers should expect delays if they are heading toward […]
Ahead of Thanksgiving….Christmas begins to light up Owensboro
As the weather grows cold, the city of Owensboro is thinking ahead. They say their Christmas tree is already up in Smothers Park.
Ambulance flips over on Highway 41
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Deaconess Hospital ambulance was involved in a crash at Highway 41 and Watson Lane on Thursday. Crews had to bring in a tow truck with a crane arm and use chains and straps to flip it back over. It is unclear if the ambulance was on an emergency run when […]
wevv.com
Several Tri-State counties resume burn bans due to dry conditions and fires
After briefly being lifted, burn bans have resumed in several Tri-State counties due to dry conditions and wildfires. In Indiana, officials resumed burn bans in Warrick County and Dubois County on Wednesday due to dry conditions plus a number of fires getting out of control. In Kentucky, authorities in Muhlenberg...
Strong Kentucky Winds Uproot a Moving Friendship Between Two Majestic Trees
The tree which moves some to tears of joy is in the eyes of others only a green thing that stands in the way. Some see nature all ridicule and deformity... and some scarce see nature at all. But to the eyes of the man of imagination, nature is imagination itself.- William Blake.
Debris removal for Twin Bridges set for Nov. 9-10
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Drivers that use the US 41 Twin Bridges at Henderson during their commute should expect southbound lane restrictions beginning November 9. KYTC says crews will be clearing trash and other debris from the bridge, and debris removal will begin southbound in the driving lane and will take place from 7 a.m. […]
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Twin Bridge lane restrictions move to NB lanes
HENDERSON, Ky (WFIE) - Drivers who typically use US 41 Twin Bridges in Henderson during their commute, be aware this week. Southbound lane restrictions began Wednesday, but northbound restrictions start Thursday. Crews are clearing trash and other debris from the bridge. Expect work again from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
14news.com
Evansville business expresses thanks to firefighters for saving business during warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department received a special thank you for saving a family business on Thursday. Staff at Evansville Garage Doors tell 14 News it was because of the heroic efforts of EFD crews that their business is still here. That’s why they spent the day...
VIDEO: TVA implodes cooling towers at Kentucky coal plant
As the Tennessee Valley Authority continues to clear the Paradise Fossil Plant site, three cooling towers were imploded on November 10.
Implosion of Paradise cooling towers Nov. 10
DRAKESBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) will use a string of controlled demolition charges to safely implode the three cooling towers at the Paradise Fossil Plant site on November 10. TVA says between the hours of 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., traffic will be restricted near the plant and traffic controls will […]
14news.com
Dispatch: Man hit by vehicle in Warrick Co.
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms a construction flagger was hit by a vehicle in Warrick County on Thursday afternoon. Officials say this happened five miles east of Lynnville on State Road 68 just after 3 p.m. Deputies with the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office say there were some fiber...
Enjoy a Thanksgiving Meal at One of These Restaurants in the Evansville Indiana Area
If you are looking for somewhere to enjoy a meal on Thanksgiving Day, we have you covered with our list of Evansville area restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day. There are all kinds of reasons why someone might choose to eat on Thanksgiving Day. Perhaps the idea of making a big holiday meal at home is completely overwhelming, or maybe you just prefer to let someone else do the cooking (and the dishes). Personally, my daughter is grown, I live alone, and I likely won't bother with the headache of a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Whatever the case, plenty of people will be looking for a place to eat on Thanksgiving Day.
14news.com
Chipotle opening three new locations in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Chipotle is expanding its business in the Tri-State. The locations are listed on the upcoming site review meeting agenda. Our 14 News crew visited the location being opened on the west side of Evansville. It’s being built in between the Starbucks and Subway on the Lloyd...
EFD: Which common household item causes the most electric fires?
Did you know extension cords account for the greatest share of home fires involving cords or plugs, with 57% of the fire total?
wfyi.org
AES to convert Petersburg coal plant to natural gas, announcement causes mixed reactions
AES Indiana’s announcement to convert its Petersburg coal plant to natural gas is being met with mixed reactions. It's part of the utility's long-term plan to power AES customers with 13 percent natural gas and at least 78 percent wind, solar, and battery storage by 2042. "We found that...
Comments / 0