Kenyon cheerleading earns competition win

Kenyon-Wanamingo has had competition cheerleading for many years. This year, we have two teams — elementary tumbling and small varsity non-tumbling.

Between the two teams, I have 31 girls on this year’s roster. Our team goals are to win state, work better as a team to improve their skills and communication, and overall, have fun.

Our first competition for elementary was a success. We competed at Jaguar Cheer Jam Competition on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Bloomington Jefferson high school.

The girls competed against Kasson-Mantorville this weekend and ended up taking home a first-place banner. Last year, the girls competed at the same competition and placed second. Taking first this time is a huge accomplishment for them, as they have worked hard this season.

We had quite a few girls who also participated in the jump off — Skylin Taylor, Aria Amoit, Mackenzie Brainard, Mariah Brainard, Laila Mandujano , Nova Christenson, Nori Fleming, Adlee Lunde, Sawyer Hanson, Aubree Cagle, Arely Cortez, Haddie Breyer, and Macey Fitcher.

Nori, Nova, and Macey moved on to the final jump round where the girls did a combination jump of their choice to see who would be the winner. A combination jump could include a toe touch/herkie, toe touch/pike, or a double toe touch.

Nori Fleming was first-place winner for jump off.

I am honestly speechless at how well they did for their first competition. We had a couple minor setbacks, but the girls are determined to get back into the gym and make their routine hit. I am so proud of these girls, and I can’t wait to see what the rest of the season has in store for us.

At competitions, the girls get two minutes and 30 seconds to perform their whole routine to the judges and audience one time. Their performance consists of tumbling, stunts, jumps, dance, pyramid and a cheer. The girls compete against other teams in their division.

The season starts the second week of school in September and goes till the end of January. The girls have practice two times a week and will compete at three more competitions before state on Jan. 29. After we compete at state, we plan on performing at a basketball game during halftime and end our season with a potluck.

Next competition is at Kenyon-Wanamingo High School. It’s called Haunted Castle and takes place Nov. 12, starting at 10:30 a.m. with the national anthem. Spectators will be allowed in the school at 7:30 a.m. to shop vendors and concessions. The gym doors will be open to spectators at 10 a.m. K-W elementary performs at 10:35 a.m., and varsity performs at 1:51 p.m.

We would love to see our community in the gym to help cheer out on girls. Admission to get into the competition is $8 for adults, $5 for K-12 and seniors, and free for under K.

Kenyon-Wanamingo has not had a home competition since 2015. My fellow coach Kasey Cordes and I believed it was time to bring this back to our community to help promote our school, businesses, and overall spirit.

Here are a few vendors we have coming this weekend — Mellimade, The Secret Window Boutique, Lori’s Lasting, Restorations, Lynn Ausseth, Park Lane Jewelry and more.