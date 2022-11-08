Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Strawberry Fest Announces Massive Headliners, Lynard Skynard, Willie Nelson & MoreUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
Artist Needed To Create Sculpture for City Center at Hanna AvenueModern GlobeTampa, FL
Operation Helping Hand Aids Injured Veterans and Their FamiliesModern GlobeTampa, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
Tampa Bay Hurricane HelpModern GlobeHillsborough County, FL
995qyk.com
Highest Rated Bars In Tampa
This is perfect going into the weekend. A list of the highest rated bars in Tampa. Ever want to know what bars around the Tampa Bay area are the best? Tripadvisor recently put out this list of the highest rated bars and pubs in Tampa. This is great for anyone coming to visit our area or if you are looking for a new place to check out. Date night.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 8 Best Hot Dog Spots in Florida
Hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches are the staples of this Chicago-born chain, which serves them in retro digs. While hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches are the staples, Portillo's also serves beer. The food is fresh, and the quaint ambiance is fun. If you're in Brandon, Florida, and want...
Tampa Bay Weekend: Blues, brews & rock ‘n’ roll
After making it through Tropical Storm Nicole and its rainy, windy weather, it looks like it's going to be a beautiful, busy weekend in the Tampa Bay area.
995qyk.com
Wednesday 11PM Hurricane Nicole Updates For Tampa Bay
It’s technically a hurricane, but barely. New updates show that Tropical Storm Nicole is now Hurricane Nicole. Winds at the 11p.m. update are around 75 MPH which are expected to die down as the storm makes landfall. Tampa weather guru Dennis Phillips has reported all night that he is not worried. Tampa residents can expect some fallen tree branches, maybe some patio screen damage, but no major destruction. The worst of the storm is expected to hit around 7am in the Tampa Bay area. If you can, avoid driving tomorrow morning.
stpetecatalyst.com
Frontier lays off 62 Tampa workers
November 10, 2022 - Internet service provider Frontier is closing its Tampa dispatch operations at 610 Morgan St. "Changing business needs require us to close portions of this facility permanently," the company wrote in a letter to the state, providing notice of the closure and that it will result in 62 layoffs. The dispatch operations will close on Dec. 30. The affected workers were notified Oct. 31. The terminations are expected to continue through January 2023 "as we wind down activities," according to the letter.
995qyk.com
Thanksgiving Specials From Tampa’s Seminole Hard Rock & Casino
Love Thanksgiving food but hate spending all day cooking in the kitchen? The Seminole Hard Rock & Casino in Tampa has got you covered. Head to one of the many highly rated dining venues at the hotel and casino for a Thanksgiving dining experience you won’t forget. If you’re feeling lucky, head to the casino floor after dinner to try to win some big bucks!
Tampa Bay area businesses offering deals for Veterans Day
Local businesses across the Tampa Bay area are offering deals and discounts this Veterans Day for veterans, retired military and active duty military.
Nicole damages home in Hudson as storm passes through Tampa Bay area
For Chris Ortiz, Nicole caused a tree to fall in his back yard and through his roof at his home in Hudson.
7 Awesome Happy Hour Spots in Clearwater
Whether you live there or you’re just swinging by to enjoy the beach, there is no shortage of places to enjoy a Clearwater happy hour. From beachfront seafood spots to rooftops to neighborhood Irish pubs, you’ll find something that suits you on this list of Clearwater happy hours.
995qyk.com
Where To Find Sandbags In Tampa
Where to find sandbags in Tampa. Nicole is nearing Hurricane strength as it approaches Florida and many are getting ready for the storm. There will be flooding in some areas, so many are not taking chances and will begin putting sandbags around their homes. Tropical Strom Watches are now extended...
995qyk.com
Ice Skating at Curtis Hixon Park in Tampa: 13 Things To Know Before You Go
While we’re preoccupied with Nicole’s visit over the next 24 hours, preparations are already underway to open the outdoor ice skating rink at Curtis Hixon Park in Tampa. Once Nicole departs Florida, cooler temperatures will move in. Not necessarily hot cocoa weather, but we’ll take temps in the 70s during the day and 60s at night. Here are the things to know before you go!
TravelPulse
Frontier Kicks off Tampa Bay Expansion With Promotion
Frontier Airlines is expanding its service in the Tampa Bay area and using a tried and true promotional tactic to make people aware. For one day only on Thursday, November 10, Frontier will give away 500 flights from Tampa-St. Petersburg on its new service to the Caribbean by giving away 500 free lights. The event will take place in the heart of historic Ybor City, Tampa’s heavily influenced Cuban neighborhood, at the Zydeco Brew Werks between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
DeSantis expands State of Emergency to entire Bay area
Governor Ron DeSantis expanded the State of Emergency to 11 additional counties including two in the Tampa Bay area Wednesday.
995qyk.com
Pretty Awesome Tampa Bay Veterans Day Stuff Near You
Pretty Awesome Tampa Bay Veterans Day Stuff Near You . Every year on the anniversary date of the End Of World War I. Veteran’s Day. We honor those who serve, and victims of all wars. Tampa Bay has long held honors and traditions. Let’s take a look at 13 Ways To Honor the Vets in Tampa Bay ; ) Here is the complete list 51 Veterans Day activities from the TBT.
Incredible Thanksgiving Buffets in Tampa Bay
When you want to spend Thanksgiving indulging in never-ending food, you need a Thanksgiving buffet. We’ve compiled a list of local spots that offer a delectable Thanksgiving buffet in Tampa Bay. Don’t feel like going out but no time to cook? We can help with that too. Head over...
businessobserverfl.com
California investor picks up 400,000 square feet of space for $74M
A Southern California real estate investment firm has bought two Tampa business parks for $74.34 million and plans to spend $6.3 million more on improvements. The buyer is Irvine-based CIP Real Estate and the two properties are the Center Point Business Park and the Hampton Oaks Business Park. They are about 3 miles apart on U.S. 301 on the city’s east side.
businessobserverfl.com
$1.5 billion firm’s new HQ is 80% smaller than its old space
Key takeaway: Kforce Inc. recently moved into a new corporate headquarters designed to complement the company’s new hybrid work model. Core challenge: As more companies decide to adopt hybrid work, space needs will fall. That means office buildings won’t be as full as in the past. What’s next:...
wild941.com
$2B Powerball Ticket Sold In California But Million Dollar Tickets Sold In Florida
Sadly someone Hit the powerball for the $2.04 billion! It was sold in Altadena California according to Lottery officials! The winning numbers, which were announced Tuesday morning were 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10. Here’s some good news, we still have a $1M and $2M winner in Florida. Check your tickets!!! It was fun while it lasted. I purchased several tickets, because you can’t win unless you play.
fox13news.com
‘There must be another way’: Beagle found in research facility finds new forever home in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - Remember the adorable beagle puppies that arrived at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay (HSTB) a few weeks ago?. There were 15 in all, just a few of the 4,000 rescued from a company in Virginia that breeds beagles for medical research. After a whistleblower came forward, the USDA investigated, and found such deplorable conditions at the Envigo facility, a judge ordered all the dogs be released.
Will Hurricane Nicole hit Tampa Bay? Here’s the latest forecast track
Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater are on the edge of the forecast cone of uncertainty for Hurricane Nicole with the entire west coast of the state under a tropical storm warning, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to make landfall somewhere near Port St. Lucie overnight Wednesday into Thursday, track across the state and curve back toward the north later ...
