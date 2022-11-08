ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
emueagles.com

EMU Volleyball Inks Siefke To 2023 Roster

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) -- Fourth-year Eastern Michigan University volleyball head coachDarcy Dorton and the athletic department announced the signing of incoming freshman Ava Siefke (Cincinnati, Ohio-Saint Ursula Academy), Thursday, Nov. 10. "We are thrilled to have Ava joining our Eastern Michigan volleyball family." said Dorton. "Ava is a dynamic athlete...
YPSILANTI, MI
emueagles.com

Eagles Close Out 2022 With Huskies and Chippewas

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) - The Eastern Michigan University volleyball team prepares for senior weekend against the Northern Illinois University Huskies Friday-Saturday, Nov. 11-12, in Ypsilanti, Mich. before playing host to the Central Michigan University Chippewas, Wednesday, Nov. 16, for the 2022 season finale. Friday will see the Eagles take on...
YPSILANTI, MI
Maize n Brew

Juwan Howard discusses 2023 signees, Emoni Bates ahead of EMU

Head coach Juwan Howard took some time Thursday morning to briefly speak to the media ahead of Friday’s game, where the No. 22 Michigan Wolverines will take the Eastern Michigan Eagles in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena. Howard got a chance to speak about 2023 recruits Papa Kante and...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Juwan Howard discusses how Michigan will defend Emoni Bates Friday

Juwan Howard knows that it will be a difficult task for his Wolverines to guard Eastern Michigan big man Emoni Bates as they meet on Friday. Howard spoke to the press on Thursday to preview the matchup, outlining the plan to stop the Memphis transfer. According to the coach, it’s going to come down to a Wolverine group effort and putting pressure on the forward. The coach stated that almost everyone on the team will get the opportunity to try and guard Bates at some point.
YPSILANTI, MI
emueagles.com

Swim & Dive Hosts Oakland University Saturday

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) -- The Eastern Michigan University swimming and diving program will begin its home slate with a dual meet against Oakland University Saturday, Nov. 12. The meet will be held inside Saline High School with the first event scheduled for 1 p.m. As for the divers, they will travel to Oakland to compete at 1 p.m. as well.
ROCHESTER, MI
emueagles.com

Eastern Readies for Cross Country Regionals

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University cross country program will compete against the best of the best at the NCAA Great Lakes Regional, Nov. 9. The regional championship will be held at Indiana State University's LaVerne Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, Ind. The women's 6K race will kick the day off at 10 a.m., followed by the men's 10K at 11 a.m.
YPSILANTI, MI
emueagles.com

Let's Bowl: Football Earns Sixth Win With 34-28 Triumph at Akron

AKRON, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University football team used an impressive defensive performance, highlighted by a season-high three interceptions, en route to a 34-28 victory over the University of Akron tonight, Nov. 8 inside InfoCision Stadium. The win is Eastern's (6-4, 3-3 MAC) sixth of the season...
YPSILANTI, MI
Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: Five-star DL reacts to recent Michigan visit

Even though it was a week ago, reactions from Michigan’s win over Michigan State are still pouring in. With all of the top targets on campus for the game, we have still yet to hear a reaction from everyone. Here are a few more prospects who recapped their experience...
ANN ARBOR, MI
emueagles.com

EMU Lacrosse Inks 10 to National Letters of Intent

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) — Eastern Michigan University Lacrosse Head Coach Sara Tisdale announced her first signing class today, Nov. 10, with 10 student-athletes inking their names to National Letters of Intent to join the program and continue their academic and athletic careers in Ypsilanti. The class of current high school seniors are set to join the Eagles in the fall of 2023 and compete in the spring of 2024.
YPSILANTI, MI
Detroit News

Anita Baker returning to Metro Detroit as part of 2023 tour

Anita Baker is returning to Metro Detroit, this time for an outdoor concert at Pine Knob. The R&B songstress will perform at the Clarkston amphitheater on July 2, promoters announced Thursday. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 17. Pre-sale tickets are available to Citi card holders beginning at 10 a.m. Monday.
DETROIT, MI
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

Detroit Stories Quarterly: We Own This Block

He’s been there two weeks now. Just one of those stray Detroit dogs that showed up here on the East side with no place else to go is what I figured. Not sure exactly what day.  Wait. Yeah I do know what day that was, ‘cause I remember thinking how it was funny the way […] The post Detroit Stories Quarterly: We Own This Block appeared first on BLAC Media.
DETROIT, MI
Chalkbeat

Election results: Here’s who won seats in the Detroit school board election

A political newcomer, a former school board president, and two incumbents won seats on the Detroit school board Tuesday. Latrice McClendon, Iris Taylor, Corletta Vaughn, and Angelique Peterson-Mayberry had the most votes with 100% of the ballots counted, according to unofficial results being reported by the Detroit City Clerk’s office.Two incumbents — Vice President Deborah Hunter-Harvill and Georgia Lemmons — lost their re-election bids. With over $117,000 in...
DETROIT, MI
onedetroitpbs.org

Black-owned Detroit law firm Lewis & Munday celebrates its 50th anniversary

One of the nation’s oldest and largest African American-owned law firms is celebrating a major milestone this year. Lewis & Munday, P.C., located in Detroit, marks its 50th anniversary in the Motor City. Founded in 1972, the Black-owned law firm has made a major impact in Detroit through its legal counsel on large real estate development projects and investment in the next generation of African American lawyers.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy