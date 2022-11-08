Read full article on original website
emueagles.com
EMU Volleyball Inks Siefke To 2023 Roster
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) -- Fourth-year Eastern Michigan University volleyball head coachDarcy Dorton and the athletic department announced the signing of incoming freshman Ava Siefke (Cincinnati, Ohio-Saint Ursula Academy), Thursday, Nov. 10. "We are thrilled to have Ava joining our Eastern Michigan volleyball family." said Dorton. "Ava is a dynamic athlete...
emueagles.com
Eagles Close Out 2022 With Huskies and Chippewas
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) - The Eastern Michigan University volleyball team prepares for senior weekend against the Northern Illinois University Huskies Friday-Saturday, Nov. 11-12, in Ypsilanti, Mich. before playing host to the Central Michigan University Chippewas, Wednesday, Nov. 16, for the 2022 season finale. Friday will see the Eagles take on...
Maize n Brew
Juwan Howard discusses 2023 signees, Emoni Bates ahead of EMU
Head coach Juwan Howard took some time Thursday morning to briefly speak to the media ahead of Friday’s game, where the No. 22 Michigan Wolverines will take the Eastern Michigan Eagles in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena. Howard got a chance to speak about 2023 recruits Papa Kante and...
saturdaytradition.com
Juwan Howard discusses how Michigan will defend Emoni Bates Friday
Juwan Howard knows that it will be a difficult task for his Wolverines to guard Eastern Michigan big man Emoni Bates as they meet on Friday. Howard spoke to the press on Thursday to preview the matchup, outlining the plan to stop the Memphis transfer. According to the coach, it’s going to come down to a Wolverine group effort and putting pressure on the forward. The coach stated that almost everyone on the team will get the opportunity to try and guard Bates at some point.
emueagles.com
Swim & Dive Hosts Oakland University Saturday
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) -- The Eastern Michigan University swimming and diving program will begin its home slate with a dual meet against Oakland University Saturday, Nov. 12. The meet will be held inside Saline High School with the first event scheduled for 1 p.m. As for the divers, they will travel to Oakland to compete at 1 p.m. as well.
emueagles.com
Eastern Readies for Cross Country Regionals
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University cross country program will compete against the best of the best at the NCAA Great Lakes Regional, Nov. 9. The regional championship will be held at Indiana State University's LaVerne Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, Ind. The women's 6K race will kick the day off at 10 a.m., followed by the men's 10K at 11 a.m.
emueagles.com
Let's Bowl: Football Earns Sixth Win With 34-28 Triumph at Akron
AKRON, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University football team used an impressive defensive performance, highlighted by a season-high three interceptions, en route to a 34-28 victory over the University of Akron tonight, Nov. 8 inside InfoCision Stadium. The win is Eastern's (6-4, 3-3 MAC) sixth of the season...
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Five-star DL reacts to recent Michigan visit
Even though it was a week ago, reactions from Michigan’s win over Michigan State are still pouring in. With all of the top targets on campus for the game, we have still yet to hear a reaction from everyone. Here are a few more prospects who recapped their experience...
emueagles.com
EMU Lacrosse Inks 10 to National Letters of Intent
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) — Eastern Michigan University Lacrosse Head Coach Sara Tisdale announced her first signing class today, Nov. 10, with 10 student-athletes inking their names to National Letters of Intent to join the program and continue their academic and athletic careers in Ypsilanti. The class of current high school seniors are set to join the Eagles in the fall of 2023 and compete in the spring of 2024.
Pride Source
Out Lesbian Detroit Police Corporal Dani Woods Named to Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame
Corporal Danielle “Dani” Woods, a 20-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department, was inducted into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Detroit this week. In 2013, she was assigned to the Chief’s Neighborhood Liaison Unit as the first ever LGBTQ Liaison for the department.
Detroit News
Anita Baker returning to Metro Detroit as part of 2023 tour
Anita Baker is returning to Metro Detroit, this time for an outdoor concert at Pine Knob. The R&B songstress will perform at the Clarkston amphitheater on July 2, promoters announced Thursday. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 17. Pre-sale tickets are available to Citi card holders beginning at 10 a.m. Monday.
Holiday fun, Bobby Brown and more coming to metro Detroit this weekend
The Belle Isle Conservatory is in its final weekend before reopening in 2024, and people can attend holiday events including getting pictures with their pets alongside Santa Clause.
Tee Grizzley Donates Free Meals In Detroit
How do you like to give back to your community?
Detroit Stories Quarterly: We Own This Block
He’s been there two weeks now. Just one of those stray Detroit dogs that showed up here on the East side with no place else to go is what I figured. Not sure exactly what day. Wait. Yeah I do know what day that was, ‘cause I remember thinking how it was funny the way […] The post Detroit Stories Quarterly: We Own This Block appeared first on BLAC Media.
Lakefront Bloomfield Twp. home owned by ex-Detroit Piston hits market for $3.5M
A lakefront house designed by a renowned architect and owned by former Detroit Piston Kelly Olynyk is for sale at $3.5 million. Olynyk signed a 3-year deal with the Pistons in 2021 and purchased the home September of 2021. He was traded to the Utah Jazz in September. ...
How a Detroit firefighter’s death might have sent an innocent man to prison
Fire wall: The case of Mario Willis (part I)
Election results: Here’s who won seats in the Detroit school board election
A political newcomer, a former school board president, and two incumbents won seats on the Detroit school board Tuesday. Latrice McClendon, Iris Taylor, Corletta Vaughn, and Angelique Peterson-Mayberry had the most votes with 100% of the ballots counted, according to unofficial results being reported by the Detroit City Clerk’s office.Two incumbents — Vice President Deborah Hunter-Harvill and Georgia Lemmons — lost their re-election bids. With over $117,000 in...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Auto Parts Manufacturer to Create More Than 1,500 Jobs in Michigan with 3 Expansions
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A major global auto supplier plans to...
fox2detroit.com
Detroiter Henry Baul was one of the first Black Marines - and a trailblazing hero
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The last living member of the Montford Point Marines 1st Platoon - has passed away. Henry Baul broke a 167-year color barrier when he joined the Marines, but his legacy lives on through family and service. "My sister said, 'Dad it’s time to go...
onedetroitpbs.org
Black-owned Detroit law firm Lewis & Munday celebrates its 50th anniversary
One of the nation’s oldest and largest African American-owned law firms is celebrating a major milestone this year. Lewis & Munday, P.C., located in Detroit, marks its 50th anniversary in the Motor City. Founded in 1972, the Black-owned law firm has made a major impact in Detroit through its legal counsel on large real estate development projects and investment in the next generation of African American lawyers.
