actionnews5.com

MS Dept. of Corrections reports two murders in two-week span at Parchman

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Officials with the Mississippi Department of Corrections say there were two homicides in a two-week span at one of the state’s prisons. On September 26th, Fate Santee Jr. killed Richard Weems. Then, on October 10th, Michael Powell killed Markeith Williams. Both murders happened inside the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Former correctional officer pleads guilty to COVID-relief fraud

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, a Flora woman pled guilty to carrying out a scheme to defraud the COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). According to court documents, 34-year-old Tarshuana Thomas fraudulently applied for two PPP loans. She claimed to be the sole proprietor of a dog breeding and sitting service. From those fraudulently obtained […]
FLORA, MS
WJTV 12

MDOC announces new transition work program for inmates

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Correction (MDOC) announced a new transition work program matching inmates with jobs after serving their sentence. The announcement was made at the new probation and parole office in Pearl on Monday. Aimed at giving former a head start on life outside, the first former inmate going through […]
PEARL, MS
WLBT

WJTV 12

Mississippi parents concerned about flu outbreaks in schools

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to doctors, 2022 will experience a very high flu outbreak across the United States. In Mississippi, there are some school districts that are experiencing the outbreak amongst students. According to the Pine Belt News, the Lamar County School District (LCSD) has been dealing with an outbreak of influenza in at […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

AG Lynn Fitch Enters Settlement with Oasis Financial Includes $1 million to be distributed to clients and former clients of Oasis

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced that Mississippi entered settlement with Oasis Financial, a company that provides pre-settlement funding for individuals with claims for benefits under the Mississippi Workers’ Compensation Act. The settlement resolves the State and Oasis’s disagreement that such funding in the context of workers’ compensation claims is not lawful under Mississippi statutes.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Mississippi Man Arrested in Louisiana for Alleged Video Voyeurism in Portable Toilet

Mississippi Man Arrested in Louisiana for Alleged Video Voyeurism in Portable Toilet. Sulphur, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on November 8, 2022, that on November 3, CPSO investigators arrested Travon K. Lee, 21, of Mississippi, after an investigation reportedly found he was recording someone using a portable toilet at a job site in Sulphur, Louisiana.
SULPHUR, LA
WKRG News 5

New judges elected in southeast Mississippi, avoiding runoff

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A pair of attorneys from Jackson County will soon sit on the bench overseeing cases in George, Greene and Jackson counties. Ashlee Cole, a family law attorney from Hurley, defeated incumbent Tanya Hasbrouck to become the new Chancery Court Judge for District 16, Place 2. Chancery Courts have jurisdiction over […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Mississippi trying to find source of election day cyber attack

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson issued a statement following an alleged cyber attack on the department's websites that provide election information and more. He issued the following statement on Tuesday, Nov. 8 during the general election. “An abnormally large increase in traffic volume due to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
actionnews5.com

WATCH: Video released of Secretary of State’s DUI arrest

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WMC) - Newly-released video shows what led up to the arrest of Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett. Hargett was arrested back in June after leaving the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival. He was charged with driving under the influence. Hargett pleaded guilty to DUI last month. The...
TULLAHOMA, TN
actionnews5.com

Legislation filed to criminalize public drag performances in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New legislation filed by a state senator regarding the LGBTQ+ community is looking to criminalize drag performances in public settings. The bill groups drag performers with other adult cabaret performers, such as exotic dancers, topless dancers, or strippers and would make it a misdemeanor for first offense and felony on the second offense for participating in such behavior.
TENNESSEE STATE
Commercial Dispatch

Boyd wins state House seat; Kitchens re-elected as judge

Andy Boyd didn’t want to believe he had won. His opponent in the District 37 state representative special election, David Chism, had already conceded. Still, Boyd wanted to see all the numbers before declaring victory. It took Circuit Clerk Teresa Barksdale coming out into the hallway on the second...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
CBS 42

Human remains found in abandoned Mississippi home

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson police are investigating after human remains were discovered at an abandoned home. This comes after they received reports of a dog carrying a severed human arm. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the remains were discovered at an abandoned home in the woods in the 4000 block of Terry Road. […]
JACKSON, MS
TheDailyBeast

Mississippi Secretary of State’s Website Down After Russian Call to Attack

The Mississippi Secretary of State website was one of several Mississippi state websites to be the target of a sustained cyber attack Tuesday, officials confirmed Tuesday evening. The sites were periodically offline after a Russian hacker group “named the state as a target to knock offline,” according to NBC News. CISA officials confirmed the Secretary of State’s site “has been under a sustained DDoS,” according to NBC, and while other states had been targeted, there were no sustained outages elsewhere. The site is among the key portals of information for residents on how and where to vote in Tuesday’s midterm election. While Elizabeth Jonson, a spokesperson for the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office would not confirm the cause or source to NBC, she said the attacks began shortly after 1 p.m. ET. NBC said a Russian hacker group posted a call on its Telegram channel at around the same time to attack a web address that “is part of the Mississippi secretary of state website.” The group are experts at DDoS attacks—direct denial of service attacks—which shut a site down by overloading it with traffic.‼️ pic.twitter.com/oJIEsyJuMg— Mississippi Secretary of State's Office (@MississippiSOS) November 8, 2022 Read it at NBC News
MISSISSIPPI STATE

