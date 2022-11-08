Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If Beto O’Rourke Does Not Run For Office Again, His Significant Other MayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke is Well Known Not By Winning Big Elections But By Losing ThemTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Mayor Releases 600 Migrants onto City StreetsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Students' SAT answer sheets flew out of UPS truck and are lostMargaret MinnicksEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
5 Upcoming Texas Hunting Dates for In-Season Game
Apr. 1 - June 30, 2023. *What most people don't know is that doves, or the signs of peace and the holy spirit, are actually delicious! It takes about 3 to 5 breasts to make a regular portion. Regular Season. Sept. 1 - Nov. 13, 2022. Dec. 17, 2022 -...
The very first mushroom conference takes place tonight in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - Keen to learn about all things fungi? You are in luck, as El Paso's first-ever Mushroom Conference is taking place Friday at 5 p.m. at Power of the Pass located at 1931 Mrytle Ave., on the corner of Eucalyptus and Myrtle. The conference aims to educate those who may be interested The post The very first mushroom conference takes place tonight in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
A Friendly Reminder To Texas: Keep An Eye Out For Giant Trains
When you a set of train tracks; keep in mind... there might be something flying down the tracks soon & when that train comes, it's best advised you move out of the way. Last thing you want is to get stuck and your car gets hit; that would really ruin your day.
KVIA
Veterans in The Borderland coming together to play the sport of softball
EL PASO, Texas - For every November 11th, the nation comes together to remember and honor the service and sacrifices of our Veterans. A group of Veterans in El Paso and New Mexico will play in a senior softball veterans appreciation game. Henry Veloz was named president of the El...
Watch As El Paso Chihuahuas Stadium Is Built In Under 2 Minutes
It seemed like Southwest University Park took forever to build but you can watch it all happen in about a minute and a half. Relatively speaking, the El Paso Chihuahuas stadium, aka Southwest University Park, was built fairly quickly. Construction spanned from late 2013 to early 2014 and was barely completed on time.
KFOX 14
NMSU mascot 'Keystone' dies
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A loved mascot for New Mexico State University's football team died. Keystone's death was announced Friday by the university. According to the tweet, the horse died this week. Keystone was known to lead the Aggies onto the field. The school's next mascot is unknown...
KFOX 14
Crash at Gateway West at McRae in east El Paso closes lanes
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergency crews were at the scene of a crash in east El Paso Friday morning. It happened at Gateway West at McRae. The collision blocked the right two lanes on Gateway West and all lanes on McRae North and South. One person suffered non...
6 Criminally Underrated Restaurants in South Central El Paso
El Paso is full of great restaurants. Just look at the numerous foodie pages on Facebook where many El Pasoans are eager to tell everyone about their favorite El Paso restaurants. El Paso truly has something for everyone- so much so, that sometimes it feels like you're missing out on...
El Paso, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Palo Duro High School football team will have a game with Canutillo High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
State Parks In and Around El Paso Drop Entrance Fees in Honor of Veterans Day
A sacred and historic rock-climbing site, and a popular hiking destination inside El Paso city limits are among the Texas state parks you can get into for free on Sunday, November 13. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced it will be waiving entrance fees at Hueco Tanks State Park...
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Seasonal weather expected this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The cold front expected to arrive Thursday is expected to drop afternoon highs to the upper 60s, which is quite seasonal for El Paso. These “cooler” temperatures are expected to stick around for the rest of the workweek and last through the weekend.
Local Breweries Are Not Really All That New To The El Paso Area
El Paso has a number of local breweries to brag about but they are not a "new" thing to Borderland beer fans. The last few years have seen quite a bit of activity in the beer brewing world but El Paso has had local breweries since the turn of the century.
Northeast El Paso Veterans Day Parade set for Friday
EL PASO, Texas - The 17th Annual Northeast Veterans Day parade will take place Friday morning. The Northeast Veterans Day parade always happens on the actual holiday, and local Veterans are looking forward to their biggest parade yet. Organizers expect a larger crowd this year. The parade will start at the Texas National Guard building The post Northeast El Paso Veterans Day Parade set for Friday appeared first on KVIA.
HIGHLIGHTS: Big Spring wins bi-district title over Riverside on late hail mary
FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Big Spring defeated El Paso Riverside 38-35 in thrilling fashion to win the bi-district championship and advance to the Area Championship. A Gavon Padron hail mary pass gave the Steers the late lead. Watch the video above for highlights.
El Paso Chef Competing to Win $300K On New HBO Max Show, “The Big Brunch”
El Paso is on the map again and it’s all thanks to local chef and co-owner of One Grub Community Diner, Roman Wilcox. “It’s just amazing,” said Chef Roman. “I’m really humbled and honored. I still can't believe it and I’m still processing it.”
Armed man walking on streets frightens El Paso residents
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Some viewers have reached out expressing concern after a man was spotted with a rifle walking in different places across far East El Paso. In this photo that was shared to us by a KTSM 9 News viewer, shows the man walking down Zaragoza St. Edgemere. Many people taking to […]
No More Western Playland. This Is What El Paso Will See Instead
When you think of amusement parks; you probably think Wet N' Wild Or Magic Landing (if you want that nostalgia). But for 60 years Western Playland in Sunland Park has been the "go-to" amusement park for El Pasoans. I mean we've practically grown up with that commercial asking us "what...
One person in critical condition after two vehicle collision on Sunland Park Dr.
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – At approximately 8:48 p.m., a motor vehicle accident occurred on Sunland Park Dr. According to El Paso Police, it was a two-vehicle collision. One person is currently in critical condition. The collision happened near Crestmont Park.
Turn your rotting pumpkins into “black gold” in the lower valley
EL PASO, Texas - The Dirt Y Girls are back again, and are ready to take your pumpkins and turn them back into "black gold"! But they don't only use pumpkins in their composting pile- other rotting, or older fruits and veggies, and plant matter can all be turned back into soil through the natural The post Turn your rotting pumpkins into “black gold” in the lower valley appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
10-year-old boy witnessed Sun Metro bus crash in backyard
EL PASO, Texas-- Jose Pizarro's 10-year-old son was playing outside his home when a Sun Metro bus and truck collided right in front of the 10-year-old's view on Rich Beem Boulevard and Tierra Flores Drive in Far East El Paso. The boy was playing outside when he heard a loud...
