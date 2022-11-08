Read full article on original website
explore venango
Election Officials Reported Few Issues Complying with Pa.’s New Continuous count Rule for Mail Ballots
Despite some initial concerns with a new requirement that most Pennsylvania counties tally their mail ballots nonstop, election workers plowed through the job Tuesday and Wednesday while reporting no major problems. (Photo above: Poll workers process mail ballots in Lancaster County on Nov. 8, 2022. Credit: Carter Walker / Votebeat)
