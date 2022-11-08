Read full article on original website
Related
Despite sidelining, Sen. Warren says Democratic midterms victory 'belongs' to Biden
Sen. Elizabeth Warren told NBC's Chuck Todd that Democratic midterm victories belonged to President Biden on Sunday and said it "paid off at historic levels."
Ranking the Democrats who could run for president in 2024
Democrats bracing for a brutal midterm election instead got a big surprise: Democratic candidates performed much more strongly than many had expected. The result will likely be one of the strongest performances for a president’s party in a midterm election in history. All of that is very good news for President Biden, who emerges […]
WHEC TV-10
Why the AP called control of the US Senate for the Democrats
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats held control of the Senate on Saturday after The Associated Press declared Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto the winner in the Nevada Senate race. Her victory over Republican Adam Laxalt meant Democrats would hold onto a narrow lead in the chamber, controlling at least 50 seats and with the vice president’s tiebreaking vote, the majority.
15 Hilarious Reactions To Democrats Keeping The Senate
"Dems just won the senate in the middle of Tiffany Trump’s wedding; it literally could not have gone better than this."
GOP Rep. Mo Brooks says it would be a 'bad mistake' to nominate Trump as the party's 2024 presidential nominee, calling his onetime ally 'incompetent' and 'crude'
"Trump has proven himself to be dishonest, disloyal, incompetent, crude and a lot of other things that alienate so many independents," Brooks said.
WHEC TV-10
Nevada Democratic Reps. Horsford, Titus win targeted seats
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford has won reelection to a fourth term in the western battleground state, turning back Republican Samuel Peters in a key swing district the GOP had targeted in its bid to take control of the U.S. House. Horsford joined Democratic Rep....
WHEC TV-10
Republican Eli Crane wins election to U.S. House in Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District, beating incumbent Rep. Tom O’Halleran
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Eli Crane wins election to U.S. House in Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District, beating incumbent Rep. Tom O’Halleran. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WHEC TV-10
Federal judge in Texas blocks President Joe Biden’s student debt relief program
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Federal judge in Texas blocks President Joe Biden’s student debt relief program. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Person claiming to be immigration worker tries to visit Pelosi attack suspect in jail: authorities
The Department of Homeland Security says DePape is a Canadian national and was in the United States illegally. He may face deportation.
Comments / 0