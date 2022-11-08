ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WJTV 12

Person accused of stealing, crashing Jackson police car

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A person allegedly stole a Jackson Police Department (JPD) patrol vehicle on Thursday, November 10. Police said the person, who has not been identified, was apprehended on Woodrow Wilson Avenue near Bailey Avenue after the patrol car crashed. Officer Sam Brown said the vehicle was initially stolen by the person near […]
JACKSON, MS
WDSU

Arsonist's streak included one of Mississippi's oldest Black Lutheran churches

An alleged arsonist is in custody after allegedly going on a spree early Tuesday, setting fire to seven structures, including two churches near the Jackson State campus. According to the Jackson Police Department, Devin McLaurin was arrested Tuesday evening with the help of Hinds County sheriff's deputies near the Hinds/Copiah county line.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

JPD arrests suspect after stealing, crashing one of their vehicles

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson Police Department (JPD) are investigating after a suspect steals one of their vehicles and crashes it. It happened Thursday, November 10, 2022, on Woodrow Wilson Avenue near Bailey Avenue. Officers chased the suspect and made an arrest on the scene after the crash. No injuries were reported. Capitol Police were also on […]
JACKSON, MS
WKRG

Fires intentionally set near Jackson State University

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After Hinds County deputies received a tip from citizens, they arrested the Jackson arson suspect, Devin McLaurin, in Terry near the Hinds and Copiah County line. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters said multiple overnight fires were intentionally set near Jackson State University (JSU).
JACKSON, MS
WDSU

Mississippi churches among multiple fires set near and on the JSU campus

Jackson police and fire department are on the scene of multiple fires across Jackson. Officials started to receive calls of several fires starting around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday. According to JFD Assistant Chief Patrick Armon, at least seven locations were set on fire overnight. Here are the locations that we know were set on fire:
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Man arrested after UMMC employee assaulted in stadium parking lot

JACKSON, Miss. — Police have arrested a man accused of physically assaulting a University of Mississippi Medical Center employee. The incident was reported Tuesday evening in Stadium Parking Lot B after the employee left work, Dr. Jonathan Wilson, hospital CAO, said in a message to employees. "The male offender...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Suspects identified in fatal Warren County shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace identified the two other individuals allegedly involved in a fatal shooting on October 30. Vicksburg Daily News reported the shooting happened around 1:00 a.m. at the Apple Orchard apartments on Blossom Lane. One person, 17-year-old Cameron D. Jefferson, died and a second person was injured. Pace […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Detainee who escaped from Raymond Detention Center back in custody

JACKSON, Miss. — Preston Hart, who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center earlier this week, is back in custody. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Hart, 29, was captured at a north Jackson apartment complex Thursday morning by Hinds County Sheriff's Office deputies with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
RAYMOND, MS
WJTV 12

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Nov. 11-13

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (November 11-13) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Straight No Chaser: The 25th Anniversary Celebration – Friday – Jackson Snag tickets to see this male a cappella group […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Escapee from Raymond Detention Center last seen near Seven Springs Road

RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man they say escaped from the Raymond Detention Center Tuesday during court proceedings. The escapee is Preston Hart, 29. He was last seen in the Raymond area near Seven Springs Road, and has apparently discarded his red prison jumpsuit, Sheriff Tyree Jones said in a social media post.
RAYMOND, MS
CBS 42

Former Mississippi correctional officer pleads guilty to COVID-relief fraud

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, a Flora woman pled guilty to carrying out a scheme to defraud the COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). According to court documents, 34-year-old Tarshuana Thomas fraudulently applied for two PPP loans. She claimed to be the sole proprietor of a dog breeding and sitting service. From those fraudulently obtained […]
FLORA, MS
WLBT

Churches begin to rebuild after being set on fire by arsonist

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Members of Epiphany Lutheran Church were hoping to attend the church service this upcoming Sunday. After a devastating and destructive fire, church leaders are now left to pick up the pieces after becoming victims of arson. “Only a sick individual would do a thing like this,...
JACKSON, MS

