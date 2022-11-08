ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

cowboystatedaily.com

While Wyoming’s Red Sea Became Redder, Its Blue Island (Teton County) Got Bluer

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s elections on Tuesday followed a decades-long national trend of political polarization. A key feature of the trend is already conservative areas becoming more red and progressive area turning more blue. “We did good in Wyoming; nationally, not as much,”...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

By The Numbers, Wyoming Voters Show Less Interest In General Election

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After a record-setting voter turnout for the Wyoming primary election in August, voter participation waned for Tuesday’s general election. Overall, 198,153 people cast votes in the midterm election in the Cowboy State. Although non-presidential year elections historically draw a smaller...
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

Violence, restraints, isolation increase at Wyoming Boys’ School

WORLAND—Afternoon, Dec. 10, 2021: A 16-year-old boy flips a desk at a Wyoming Boys’ School staff member. The staffer, Aaron Tadlock, catches the desk, and an earful of yelling. He attempts “to tackle” the student, sending the boy into the wall, according to a law enforcement affidavit describing video of the incident.
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Barlow beats Junek a second time for Wyoming Senate District 53

GILLETTE, Wyo. – Republican Eric Barlow will remain in Wyoming’s legislature, if preliminary results from today’s general election stand. Based on unofficial results, Barlow beat Patricia Junek a second time in the race for Wyoming Senate District 23. After losing to Barlow in the Republican primary, in which she was a write-in candidate, Junek ran as an independent candidate in the general election.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Ocean Andrew, R-Laramie, Wins Reelection To House District 46 Seat

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming House District 46 Republican Ocean Andrew of Laramie should keep his seat, according to election results reported by the Albany County Clerk’s office late Tuesday. With 10 of 16 precincts reporting, Andrew had a commanding lead with more than...
LARAMIE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Would Give Wyoming Game Wardens OK To Issue Hunting Trespass Tickets

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With clarified language, a draft bill that would give Wyoming game wardens more authority to write trespassing tickets has wide support, according to testimony this week before the Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee. The clarified language stipulates that “traveling through” private...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Pair Of Sweetwater County Incumbents Upset In General Election

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two incumbent state lawmakers from Sweetwater County were unseated Tuesday night. The losses could be considered the biggest upsets of the night in the Wyoming Legislature. State Rep. Chad Banks, D-Rock Springs, and Rep. Marshall Burt, L-Green River, both lost their...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Republicans Gain Four Seats, Dems Lose Two In Wyoming Legislature

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Republicans have expanded their already-overwhelming majority in the Wyoming Legislature following Tuesday’s election, adding four seats in the state House of Representatives. Although Wyoming’s red wave didn’t capsize blue House districts in Laramie and Jackson, it flooded other Democratic-represented areas like Rock Springs and the Wind River Indian Reservation.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Ember Oakley (R-Riverton) Wins Second Term For House District 55

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Ember Oakley, R-Riverton, has won reelection to a second term in the Wyoming House of Representatives. Oakley faced off for the second time against Libertarian opponent Bethany Baldes for the House District 55 seat. Oakley beat Baldes by about 20% of...
WYOMING STATE
101.9 KING FM

Laramie County Incumbents Fare Well On Election Day

Laramie County incumbents sailed to victory on election day on Nov. 8, according to unofficial results from the Laramie County Clerk's Office. Several had no opposition at all. That was the case for a trio of Republican Laramie County Commissioners. On Tuesday, Troy Thompson, Linda Heath, and Gunnar Malm were all unopposed.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

-4, Numerous Single Digit Temps Recorded In SE Wyoming

A temperature of -4 degrees was recorded overnight in Albany county, and numerous single-digit readings were also recorded in southeast Wyoming. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service:. Cheyenne officially logged an overnight low of 13 degrees, according to Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Chuck Gray Wins Election, Is Wyoming’s Next Secretary Of State

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Chuck Gray is Wyoming’s next secretary of state. Gray, a state representative from Casper, ran unopposed in the general election after defeating state Sen. Tara Nethercott, of Cheyenne, for the Republican nomination on Aug. 16. He replaces interim Secretary of...
WYOMING STATE
Cheyenne, WY
