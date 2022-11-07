Read full article on original website
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Governor Abbott Sends the 300th Migrant Bus to ChicagoTom HandyTexas State
Attempt to Force Chicago Public School Officials to Attend Council Meetings in Order to Receive City Funds FailsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago holidays: Morton Arboretum winter light show returns for the 10th seasonJennifer GeerLisle, IL
Football: ‘Nothing I’ve been a part of before’: How Ohio State special teams weathered dreary conditions at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Chicago Legend Lou Malnati Brings Popular Deep Dish Pizza to its Pizzerias
Following a successful online launch of the Lou Malnati’s x Portillo’s Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza on Tastes of Chicago.com this fall and just in time for the holidays, Lou Malnati’s will now offer this popular pizza in its local restaurant grab & go freezers, alongside its existing selection of ready to bake pizzas throughout the holiday season.
conciergepreferred.com
Our Guide To Chicago’s Best Brunch Spots
“The Almost Famous Brunch” is what this Old Town bar calls its brunch special. There is an all-you-can-eat brunch buffet along with a mimosa kit. There are vegan options as well as brunch favorites. Guest must be 21+. There is great music, great vibes, and great food. 80 Proof is perfect for a brunch get-together.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago area locations where winning tickets were sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
CHICAGO - Nobody in Illinois matched all six numbers to win the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. However, 13 players across the state still won big money. The Powerball drawing was delayed Monday night due to a technical issue, but the numbers were announced Tuesday morning. They were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56, and the red Powerball 10.
Body found in gangway in North Park across from Northeastern Illinois University
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A body was discovered in a gangway in the North Park community Thursday afternoon.Police said the body of a 68-year-old man was found in a gangway in the 5500 block of North St. Louis Avenue in the North Park neighborhood.On that block, St. Louis Avenue is lined with houses on the east side of the street, while the Northeastern Illinois University campus is on the west. WTTW-Channel 11's Renée Crown Public Media Center is also located nearby.The body was found on the residential side of the street, police said. The discovery has nothing to do with the university or any other nearby institution.Police said they are conducting a death investigation.
lionnewspaper.com
Piccolo Buco opens in Oak Brook
Piccolo Buco is a relatively new Italian restaurant that specializes in wood fired pizza and wine. The restaurant is inspired by the Piccolo Buco restaurant set in Rome but brought to Oak Brook by the infamous restaurant corporation, Cooper’s Hawk. They do not take reservations, but instead there is a waitlist offered if applicable.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Rainbow Cone is here to stay
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Sale Of Damen Silos To MAT Asphalt Owner Protested By McKinley Park Environmental Group: “If the state wants to sell this property, the community must be at the table,” members of the group tweeted.
NBC Chicago
See Christkindlmarket's Souvenir Mugs for the 2022 Holiday Season
Christkindlmarket-goers can always head home with a collectible souvenir: a holiday mug. The famed German-style market unveiled last Friday the new designs that will adorn its keepsake ahead of its opening for the 2022 holiday season. The mug comes in a curved shape and features a scene of people holding...
Here Are The Chicago-Area Referendum Results From the 2022 Midterm Election
Illinois voters had plenty to vote for this week, but they were also tasked with deciding ballot questions that could have huge impacts on their own neighborhoods and communities. There was only one statewide ballot question this year, involving the Workers Rights Amendment, but that remains too close to call.
Illinois Coffee House Just Named One of the Best in the World
If coffee is a priority in your life, you don't need to travel far to experience a coffee house in Illinois that was just named one of the best in the world. There's an international competition for what is known as "Café Culture". TripSavvy just announced the winners of this year's ranking and among the top coffee houses in the world is Dark Matter Coffee which you can find in several Illinois locations along the Lake Michigan area in Chicago.
As Days Grow Shorter, Here's When Chicago's Earliest Sunset of 2022 Will Take Place
Sunlight lovers, you may want to look away, because not only are we about to experience an abrupt end to our above-average temperatures in the Chicago area, but we’re about to pass a significant milestone in the amount of daylight that the region receives per day. According to the...
Piccolo Mondo, open since 1983, to close Nov. 27 when owner retires
Piccolo Mondo, the coffeehouse and restaurant at the Windermere House Apartments, 1642 E. 56th St., will close on Sunday, Nov. 27, when owner Norberto Zas retires. "My family and I are grateful for your support throughout these years," Zas wrote in a message posted to the restaurant's Facebook page. "It was my pleasure to be part of this community and to give my best to provide all of you with great food and wonderful service. I hope I succeeded!"
onekindesign.com
House Tour: An elegant home in Illinois with drool worthy interiors
This beautiful and elegant contemporary house was designed by Kate Marker Interiors in collaboration with Tartan Builders, located in Hinsdale, a western suburb of Chicago, Illinois. Throughout this home, you will find an exquisite mix of light and dark spaces, gorgeous light fixtures, stylish furnishings, and thoughtfully curated details. Stepping...
oakpark.com
An offer you can’t refuse
In Oak Park, the home where mobster Sam Giancana lived for 30 years recently hit the market for the first time since 1991. The Mediterranean-style bungalow at 1147 Wenonah Ave. was built in the late 1920s and designed by architect A.J. Fisher for first owner Joseph Leitzer. Zak Knebel of...
blockclubchicago.org
Need A Free Turkey For The Holidays? Black McDonald’s Operators Association Is Giving Them Away
GRAND BOULEVARD — The Black McDonald’s Operators Association is giving away 2,000 turkey dinners this week to families in need ahead of the holidays. The free event, now in its 22nd year, will provide families with a holiday meal kit with turkeys and side dishes, including sweet potatoes and macaroni and cheese. Desserts will also be given away, courtesy of Bimbo Bakeries USA.
blockclubchicago.org
Longtime South Side Favorite Old Fashioned Donuts Celebrates 50 Years In Roseland
ROSELAND — Customers from across Chicago and beyond came to Roseland in droves this weekend for a taste of longtime neighborhood staple Old Fashioned Donuts, which marked its 50th anniversary Friday. A scaled-down menu of glazed and chocolate doughnuts was offered Saturday at the bakery, 11248 S. Michigan Ave.,...
we3travel.com
14 Festive Events to Celebrate Christmas in Chicago
The holiday season kicks off early in Chicago, giving you plenty of time to enjoy the most wonderful time of the year in the Windy City. When I visited Chicago in November, I was surprised to find so many fun Christmas in Chicago events and activities throughout the city. I...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Cunningham and Flowers post victories
During a campaign that focused on the economy, crime and abortion rights, southwest suburban voters appeared comfortable returning incumbents in two local races. State Sen. Bill Cunningham (D-18th) defeated his Republican challenger, Christine Shanahan McGovern. With 98 percent of the suburban votes tabulated Tuesday night, unofficial totals showed Cunningham with a comfortable lead of 53.88% to McGovern’s 46.12%.
Motorcyclist killed in Bronzeville crash; CTA buses affected: Chicago police
Some CTA buses have to be rerouted due to the investigation.
Harper Theater to close in November, will reopen early next year under new ownership
Harper Theater’s ownership is changing hands, and the theater will temporarily close on Nov. 30 for months of renovations and other proprietary changes, before reopening early next year. Tony Fox, who has been in charge of the theater at 5238 S. Harper Ave. for the past 10 years, said...
One of Illinois’ Best Fall Attractions Just Closed…Forever
When you're on a hunt for the best fall attractions, farms, pumpkin patches, etc. Illinois has to offer, Didier Farms in Lincolnshire usually ranks near the top of the list. The Didier family has been delighting visitors throughout many seasons with their fresh produce and flowers, and the Pumpkinfest they host every year during the Halloween season draws thousands of people from all over Illinois who can't get enough of the pumpkin fun and donuts.
