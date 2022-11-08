Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Mayor Adams’ Failed Migrant Tent Cost TaxPayers Over $325,000Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Man defecates on ex-wife’s grave because he still had a ‘grudge’ 50 years laterIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
Three Rikers Island Correction Officers arrested for investigation into sick leave abuseBLOCK WORK MEDIABrooklyn, NY
Related
Suspect shot by police in Brooklyn
It happened in Coney Island near West 36th Street and Neptune Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
Postal carrier threatened, robbed by 2 men in Brooklyn
Police are searching for the men who robbed a postal carrier in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon.
fox5ny.com
Mother and young daughter attacked on NYC subway train
NEW YORK - A crazed woman attacked a mother and her young daughter on a Bronx subway train, according to the NYPD. The police say the 36-year-old woman and her 10-year-old daughter were standing on a northbound 5 train at the Westchester Ave. and Simpson St. Subway Station in Foxhurst at about 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 18.
bkreader.com
BKR’S Weekend Event Picks: 11/11–11/13
In case you didn’t know, BK Reader has the 411 on what’s poppin’ in Brooklyn: THE best, the flyest and the most robust events calendar in Kings County!. Because it’s the weekend and you’re special, BK Reader has pulled together our calendar picks of the hottest events in Brooklyn to keep you entertained!
CBS News
3 treated after basement fire in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - Three people were hurt after a fire broke out in a basement of a Brooklyn building Thursday morning. Two of the injuries are considered serious. All three were taken to an area hospital. It happened at 55th Street and 9th Avenue in Brooklyn. Smoke from the basement...
bkreader.com
Postal Carrier Threatened, Robbed by 2 Men in Sheepshead Bay
Police are searching for the men who robbed a postal carrier in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon. Officials said the worker was standing on East 24th Street in Sheepshead Bay around 3:15 p.m. Two men approached the worker, threatened to use a firearm, then stole his mail carrier. […] Click here to...
Robber punches subway rider's face, chomps on his hand in Lower Manhattan
Police are searching for a robber who punched and bit a subway rider in Lower Manhattan this week. The NYPD released video Friday of the suspect in Tuesday morning’s attack at the Rector Street station in the Financial District.
Maniac bashes Manhattan subway custodian in face with metal pipe in random attack
A crazed man beat a subway custodian in the face with a metal pipe in an unprovoked attack, police said Thursday as they released images of the suspect.
bkreader.com
Teen Hospitalized after Crown Heights Shooting
Cops are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old hospitalized in Crown Heights this morning. Multiple shots were fired by an unknown perpetrator at around 10:52am at the intersection of St. Marks and Nostrand avenues, according to a New York City Police Department spokesperson. Police used cups to mark bullet […] Click here to view original web page at www.brooklynpaper.com.
bkreader.com
Personal Belongings of Bed-Stuy Family Thrown Onto Street Without Warning in Alleged Deed Theft Case
Without warning or a court order, on Monday, Nov. 7, workers changed the locks and started throwing out the belongings of a Bed-Stuy family’s brownstone, located at 470 Willoughby Ave., according to the property’s owner, Moses Foster. Foster said he called the police five times, and no one...
Mysterious noise driving people crazy in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- No one seems to know what's been causing a strange humming sound in Brooklyn. The mysterious sound emanating through parts of Fort Greene has been driving some neighbors crazy, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported Thursday. "It's profoundly annoying," one woman said. "It sounds like somebody putting their finger on a glass cup and running it around the top of the cup.""It sounds very much like a resonance, a harmonic resonance like if you can picture someone rubbing the top of a crystal glass or a tuning fork," said Mo Hussain.Hussain took a video walking home one night. He said he's...
Electric scooter operator dies after Brooklyn crash: NYPD
A 35-year-old driver struck and killed an electric scooter rider during an early-morning crash in Brooklyn, police said Thursday. Victim Hugo Franco-Comunidad, 23, was zipping east on 54th St. in Borough Park around 4:15 a.m. Monday when he was struck by a 2017 Honda Accord at Fort Hamilton Parkway, according to cops. Franco-Comunidad was thrown from the scooter and suffered a massive head ...
2nd death probed after man leaves NYC gay club
HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police confirmed Wednesday the deaths of two men who died after leaving gay clubs were under investigation. The mother of one victim went public this week in a political ad for Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin. “On May 28th, my son was killed while visiting New York for work,” Linda […]
Squatter found dead in Brooklyn apartment fire
A woman squatting in a vacant Brooklyn apartment was killed in a fire early Friday, authorities said. Firefighters called to extinguish the blaze at Van Siclen Ave. near Fulton St. found the unidentified victim at 3:55 a.m. inside the unit after the fire was out. She was unresponsive and died at the scene. It wasn’t yet clear what caused the fire. The FDNY said 60 firefighters responded to the ...
Bronx man, 27, arrested for groping woman, 45, in Manhattan subway station
A 27-year-old Bronx man was arrested on Wednesday for groping a woman in a Manhattan subway station two months ago, according to authorities.
Brooklyn affordable apartments as low as $1,288 per month
Some of my recent housing lottery articles have mentioned rents as low as $397 a month. Compared to that, the best deal in this lottery — $1,288 for a studio apartment — might not sound so exciting. However, if you compare it to the $3,445 average rent for a Brooklyn studio apartment reported by Zumper, it still looks good by comparison:
Armed man killed in Brooklyn shootout with NYPD: cops
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An armed man was killed in a shootout with police stemming from an apparent domestic violence incident late Thursday in Coney Island, according to authorities. The man, whose identity had not been determined as of early Friday, was shot near West 36th Street and Neptune Avenue around 10:15 p.m. after […]
bkreader.com
Police Seek FedEx Truck in Deadly Hit-and-Run in Flatbush
Police say a man was struck and killed by a FedEx truck that left the scene Wednesday night in Brooklyn. It happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Coney Island and Caton avenues in Flatbush. Police said the victim was crossing the street when he was […] Click here...
Brooklyn’s ‘Bling Bishop’ Sues Local Radio Host for $50 Million
A Brooklyn preacher who was robbed of more than $1 million in jewelry during a livestreamed sermon last July has filed a lawsuit against radio personality Miss Jones, accusing her of tarnishing his reputation on the air in September, according to court documents first obtained by The Daily Beast. Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead is asking for $50 million from Jones, whose full name is Tarsha Nicole Jones, and her employers, Paramount Global and WXBK/94.7 The Block, alleging that the commentator defamed and slandered him during her morning show. Specifically, Whitehead—who drives a Rolls-Royce and was recently arrested for allegedly grabbing a woman by the neck mid-service—says in the suit that Jones’ statements that he “is a ‘drug dealer,’” is “using the church to hide that old drug money,” that he “assaulted the young lady,” and that “[his] church is where he’s probably still doing his dirty work,” are “false.” Jones does not have a lawyer listed in court records and was unable to be reached for comment on Wednesday. Brian Ponder, Whitehead’s attorney, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Read it at New York County Supreme Court
Minor subway bump leads to attack at Queens station
A man attacked a subway rider with his backpack after the victim’s bag brushed up against him as they walked down the stairs of a Queens station on Tuesday.
Comments / 4