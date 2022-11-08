ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

Mother and young daughter attacked on NYC subway train

NEW YORK - A crazed woman attacked a mother and her young daughter on a Bronx subway train, according to the NYPD. The police say the 36-year-old woman and her 10-year-old daughter were standing on a northbound 5 train at the Westchester Ave. and Simpson St. Subway Station in Foxhurst at about 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 18.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

BKR’S Weekend Event Picks: 11/11–11/13

In case you didn’t know, BK Reader has the 411 on what’s poppin’ in Brooklyn: THE best, the flyest and the most robust events calendar in Kings County!. Because it’s the weekend and you’re special, BK Reader has pulled together our calendar picks of the hottest events in Brooklyn to keep you entertained!
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS News

3 treated after basement fire in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Three people were hurt after a fire broke out in a basement of a Brooklyn building Thursday morning. Two of the injuries are considered serious. All three were taken to an area hospital. It happened at 55th Street and 9th Avenue in Brooklyn. Smoke from the basement...
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Postal Carrier Threatened, Robbed by 2 Men in Sheepshead Bay

Police are searching for the men who robbed a postal carrier in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon. Officials said the worker was standing on East 24th Street in Sheepshead Bay around 3:15 p.m. Two men approached the worker, threatened to use a firearm, then stole his mail carrier. […] Click here to...
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Teen Hospitalized after Crown Heights Shooting

Cops are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old hospitalized in Crown Heights this morning. Multiple shots were fired by an unknown perpetrator at around 10:52am at the intersection of St. Marks and Nostrand avenues, according to a New York City Police Department spokesperson. Police used cups to mark bullet […] Click here to view original web page at www.brooklynpaper.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mysterious noise driving people crazy in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- No one seems to know what's been causing a strange humming sound in Brooklyn. The mysterious sound emanating through parts of Fort Greene has been driving some neighbors crazy, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported Thursday. "It's profoundly annoying," one woman said. "It sounds like somebody putting their finger on a glass cup and running it around the top of the cup.""It sounds very much like a resonance, a harmonic resonance like if you can picture someone rubbing the top of a crystal glass or a tuning fork," said Mo Hussain.Hussain took a video walking home one night. He said he's...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Electric scooter operator dies after Brooklyn crash: NYPD

A 35-year-old driver struck and killed an electric scooter rider during an early-morning crash in Brooklyn, police said Thursday. Victim Hugo Franco-Comunidad, 23, was zipping east on 54th St. in Borough Park around 4:15 a.m. Monday when he was struck by a 2017 Honda Accord at Fort Hamilton Parkway, according to cops. Franco-Comunidad was thrown from the scooter and suffered a massive head ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

2nd death probed after man leaves NYC gay club

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police confirmed Wednesday the deaths of two men who died after leaving gay clubs were under investigation. The mother of one victim went public this week in a political ad for Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin. “On May 28th, my son was killed while visiting New York for work,” Linda […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Squatter found dead in Brooklyn apartment fire

A woman squatting in a vacant Brooklyn apartment was killed in a fire early Friday, authorities said. Firefighters called to extinguish the blaze at Van Siclen Ave. near Fulton St. found the unidentified victim at 3:55 a.m. inside the unit after the fire was out. She was unresponsive and died at the scene. It wasn’t yet clear what caused the fire. The FDNY said 60 firefighters responded to the ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Beth Torres

Brooklyn affordable apartments as low as $1,288 per month

Some of my recent housing lottery articles have mentioned rents as low as $397 a month. Compared to that, the best deal in this lottery — $1,288 for a studio apartment — might not sound so exciting. However, if you compare it to the $3,445 average rent for a Brooklyn studio apartment reported by Zumper, it still looks good by comparison:
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Armed man killed in Brooklyn shootout with NYPD: cops

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An armed man was killed in a shootout with police stemming from an apparent domestic violence incident late Thursday in Coney Island, according to authorities. The man, whose identity had not been determined as of early Friday, was shot near West 36th Street and Neptune Avenue around 10:15 p.m. after […]
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Police Seek FedEx Truck in Deadly Hit-and-Run in Flatbush

Police say a man was struck and killed by a FedEx truck that left the scene Wednesday night in Brooklyn. It happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Coney Island and Caton avenues in Flatbush. Police said the victim was crossing the street when he was […] Click here...
BROOKLYN, NY
TheDailyBeast

Brooklyn’s ‘Bling Bishop’ Sues Local Radio Host for $50 Million

A Brooklyn preacher who was robbed of more than $1 million in jewelry during a livestreamed sermon last July has filed a lawsuit against radio personality Miss Jones, accusing her of tarnishing his reputation on the air in September, according to court documents first obtained by The Daily Beast. Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead is asking for $50 million from Jones, whose full name is Tarsha Nicole Jones, and her employers, Paramount Global and WXBK/94.7 The Block, alleging that the commentator defamed and slandered him during her morning show. Specifically, Whitehead—who drives a Rolls-Royce and was recently arrested for allegedly grabbing a woman by the neck mid-service—says in the suit that Jones’ statements that he “is a ‘drug dealer,’” is “using the church to hide that old drug money,” that he “assaulted the young lady,” and that “[his] church is where he’s probably still doing his dirty work,” are “false.” Jones does not have a lawyer listed in court records and was unable to be reached for comment on Wednesday. Brian Ponder, Whitehead’s attorney, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Read it at New York County Supreme Court
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy