Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Mayor Adams’ Failed Migrant Tent Cost TaxPayers Over $325,000Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Man defecates on ex-wife’s grave because he still had a ‘grudge’ 50 years laterIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
Three Rikers Island Correction Officers arrested for investigation into sick leave abuseBLOCK WORK MEDIABrooklyn, NY
Suspect killed in police-involved shooting in Brooklyn may have fired shots in air beforehand
A shootout with police ends with one man dead in front of a deli in Brooklyn.
Girl, 10, repeatedly punched in face by Bronx subway attacker
A mom and her young daughter were repeatedly punched in the face in a random subway attack, police said Friday as they released images of a suspect.
Man repeatedly shot on Brooklyn street; gunman flees in vehicle
The NYPD is searching a gunman who repeatedly shot a person on a Brooklyn street last month, authorities said.
Woman tied up, robbed during Queens break-in: police
Two men broke into a Queens woman’s home, tied her up and robbed her on Thursday afternoon, according to police. The robbers entered through an open back door at a home on 34th Avenue near 201st Street in Auburndale and restrained the victim.
bkreader.com
Personal Belongings of Bed-Stuy Family Thrown Onto Street Without Warning in Alleged Deed Theft Case
Without warning or a court order, on Monday, Nov. 7, workers changed the locks and started throwing out the belongings of a Bed-Stuy family’s brownstone, located at 470 Willoughby Ave., according to the property’s owner, Moses Foster. Foster said he called the police five times, and no one...
Suspect shot by police in Brooklyn
It happened in Coney Island near West 36th Street and Neptune Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
Robber punches subway rider's face, chomps on his hand in Lower Manhattan
Police are searching for a robber who punched and bit a subway rider in Lower Manhattan this week. The NYPD released video Friday of the suspect in Tuesday morning’s attack at the Rector Street station in the Financial District.
New Jersey man accused of calling cops on Black girl killing lanternflies
CALDWELL, N.J. (PIX11) – A New Jersey mom is angry after she says a white neighbor called police on her young Black daughter while the girl was outside killing lanternflies. The incident happened in a neighborhood in Caldwell back on Oct. 22. “There is a little Black woman walking and spraying stuff on the sidewalks […]
‘Psycho’ Hubby Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Kids, Sentenced to 20 Years
BRONX - A man who stabbed his wife to death in front of his young children, inside a Bronx homeless shelter, sill serve the next 20 years in prison for the vicious murder. Ernesto Valerio, 27, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to murdering his wife, 19-year-old Emilsy Calix, in front of their daughters ages 2 and five months old. Valerio left the children in the apartment with the body when he fled the murder scene.
bkreader.com
East Flatbush Couple Indicted for Fatal Shooting of TSA Worker
Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez today announced that a Brooklyn couple has been arraigned on an indictment in which they are charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a longtime Transportation Security Administration worker. The 45-year-old victim was shot twice from behind […] Click here to view...
Teenager fatally shot 4 times in front of Queens high school; 2 in custody, 1 at-large
An 18-year-old man was shot four times in front of a Queens high school on Thursday afternoon soon after class ended, according to police.
fox5ny.com
Cold Case: Dead infants in the Bronx
In November 2020, police officers found two infant boys dead in the back of a building in the Bronx. The gruesome case has gone unsolved.
Bronx man, 27, sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally stabbing wife, 19, while kids watched
A 27-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally stabbing his 19-year-old wife to death in 2019, the Bronx District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday.
bkreader.com
Postal Carrier Threatened, Robbed by 2 Men in Sheepshead Bay
Police are searching for the men who robbed a postal carrier in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon. Officials said the worker was standing on East 24th Street in Sheepshead Bay around 3:15 p.m. Two men approached the worker, threatened to use a firearm, then stole his mail carrier. […] Click here to...
theforumnewsgroup.com
Brooklyn Man Pleads Guilty in Fatal Belt Parkway Crash
Bical’s vehicle was registered to his family-owned business, Bical Chevrolet of Valley Stream, at the time of the incident. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz on Thursday announced that a Brooklyn man has pleaded guilty to driving 92 mph on the Belt Parkway when he struck and killed a fellow motorist in December 2020.
proclaimerscv.com
Woman Shoots Her Own Son in Brooklyn
A Brooklyn woman shoots her own son after getting into a feud and argument. Her son died after he was taken to a nearby hospital. Police authorities told the news media that a Brooklyn woman shoots her own son leading to his fatal death. This happened after the two got into an argument and a feud. However, it is still not clear what they were fighting during that night.
Bronx man, 27, arrested for groping woman, 45, in Manhattan subway station
A 27-year-old Bronx man was arrested on Wednesday for groping a woman in a Manhattan subway station two months ago, according to authorities.
‘Subway Psycho’ Charged with Murder of Citi Field Worker
BRONX - The man accused of being the “Subway Psycho” who fatally stabbed a Mets’ maintenance worker on a Bronx subway platform for no reason has been charged with murder.
Loaded gun found in 6-year-old's backpack at Bronx school, 2nd weapon discovered at NYC school that day
A six-year-old boy found a loaded gun in his backpack while setting up for the day after arriving at his Bronx public elementary school on Thursday, according to the NYPD.
Electric scooter operator dies after Brooklyn crash: NYPD
A 35-year-old driver struck and killed an electric scooter rider during an early-morning crash in Brooklyn, police said Thursday. Victim Hugo Franco-Comunidad, 23, was zipping east on 54th St. in Borough Park around 4:15 a.m. Monday when he was struck by a 2017 Honda Accord at Fort Hamilton Parkway, according to cops. Franco-Comunidad was thrown from the scooter and suffered a massive head ...
