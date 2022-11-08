ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BronxVoice

‘Psycho’ Hubby Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Kids, Sentenced to 20 Years

BRONX - A man who stabbed his wife to death in front of his young children, inside a Bronx homeless shelter, sill serve the next 20 years in prison for the vicious murder. Ernesto Valerio, 27, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to murdering his wife, 19-year-old Emilsy Calix, in front of their daughters ages 2 and five months old. Valerio left the children in the apartment with the body when he fled the murder scene.
BRONX, NY
bkreader.com

East Flatbush Couple Indicted for Fatal Shooting of TSA Worker

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez today announced that a Brooklyn couple has been arraigned on an indictment in which they are charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a longtime Transportation Security Administration worker. The 45-year-old victim was shot twice from behind
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Postal Carrier Threatened, Robbed by 2 Men in Sheepshead Bay

Police are searching for the men who robbed a postal carrier in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon. Officials said the worker was standing on East 24th Street in Sheepshead Bay around 3:15 p.m. Two men approached the worker, threatened to use a firearm, then stole his mail carrier.
BROOKLYN, NY
theforumnewsgroup.com

Brooklyn Man Pleads Guilty in Fatal Belt Parkway Crash

Bical’s vehicle was registered to his family-owned business, Bical Chevrolet of Valley Stream, at the time of the incident. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz on Thursday announced that a Brooklyn man has pleaded guilty to driving 92 mph on the Belt Parkway when he struck and killed a fellow motorist in December 2020.
BROOKLYN, NY
proclaimerscv.com

Woman Shoots Her Own Son in Brooklyn

A Brooklyn woman shoots her own son after getting into a feud and argument. Her son died after he was taken to a nearby hospital. Police authorities told the news media that a Brooklyn woman shoots her own son leading to his fatal death. This happened after the two got into an argument and a feud. However, it is still not clear what they were fighting during that night.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Electric scooter operator dies after Brooklyn crash: NYPD

A 35-year-old driver struck and killed an electric scooter rider during an early-morning crash in Brooklyn, police said Thursday. Victim Hugo Franco-Comunidad, 23, was zipping east on 54th St. in Borough Park around 4:15 a.m. Monday when he was struck by a 2017 Honda Accord at Fort Hamilton Parkway, according to cops. Franco-Comunidad was thrown from the scooter and suffered a massive head ...
