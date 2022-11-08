ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bkreader.com

Teen Hospitalized after Crown Heights Shooting

Cops are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old hospitalized in Crown Heights this morning. Multiple shots were fired by an unknown perpetrator at around 10:52am at the intersection of St. Marks and Nostrand avenues, according to a New York City Police Department spokesperson. Police used cups to mark bullet […] Click here to view original web page at www.brooklynpaper.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Police Seek FedEx Truck in Deadly Hit-and-Run in Flatbush

Police say a man was struck and killed by a FedEx truck that left the scene Wednesday night in Brooklyn. It happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Coney Island and Caton avenues in Flatbush. Police said the victim was crossing the street when he was […] Click here...
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

East Flatbush Couple Indicted for Fatal Shooting of TSA Worker

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez today announced that a Brooklyn couple has been arraigned on an indictment in which they are charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a longtime Transportation Security Administration worker. The 45-year-old victim was shot twice from behind […] Click here to view...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Armed man killed in Brooklyn shootout with NYPD: cops

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An armed man was killed in a shootout with police stemming from an apparent domestic violence incident late Thursday in Coney Island, according to authorities. The man, whose identity had not been determined as of early Friday, was shot near West 36th Street and Neptune Avenue around 10:15 p.m. after […]
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Postal Carrier Threatened, Robbed by 2 Men in Sheepshead Bay

Police are searching for the men who robbed a postal carrier in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon. Officials said the worker was standing on East 24th Street in Sheepshead Bay around 3:15 p.m. Two men approached the worker, threatened to use a firearm, then stole his mail carrier. […] Click here to...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Electric scooter operator dies after Brooklyn crash: NYPD

A 35-year-old driver struck and killed an electric scooter rider during an early-morning crash in Brooklyn, police said Thursday. Victim Hugo Franco-Comunidad, 23, was zipping east on 54th St. in Borough Park around 4:15 a.m. Monday when he was struck by a 2017 Honda Accord at Fort Hamilton Parkway, according to cops. Franco-Comunidad was thrown from the scooter and suffered a massive head ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Police shoot at car in Brooklyn; 6 NYPD officers taken to hospital

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — NYPD officers in Brooklyn opened fire on a car as the driver fled from police on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. At least one officer was hit by the car, police said. Six officers were taken to the hospital in connection with the incident, but it wasn’t immediately clear why all of […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

6 Cops Taken to Hospital After Brooklyn Incident: FDNY

A half-dozen NYPD officers were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after an incident involving a car stop and apparent gunfire in Brooklyn, law enforcement sources and the FDNY say. According to the sources, cops pulled a car over at Rockaway Parkway and Shore Parkway after recognizing it in...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Squatter found dead in Brooklyn apartment fire

A woman squatting in a vacant Brooklyn apartment was killed in a fire early Friday, authorities said. Firefighters called to extinguish the blaze at Van Siclen Ave. near Fulton St. found the unidentified victim at 3:55 a.m. inside the unit after the fire was out. She was unresponsive and died at the scene. It wasn’t yet clear what caused the fire. The FDNY said 60 firefighters responded to the ...
BROOKLYN, NY
proclaimerscv.com

Woman Shoots Her Own Son in Brooklyn

A Brooklyn woman shoots her own son after getting into a feud and argument. Her son died after he was taken to a nearby hospital. Police authorities told the news media that a Brooklyn woman shoots her own son leading to his fatal death. This happened after the two got into an argument and a feud. However, it is still not clear what they were fighting during that night.
