bkreader.com
Teen Hospitalized after Crown Heights Shooting
Cops are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old hospitalized in Crown Heights this morning. Multiple shots were fired by an unknown perpetrator at around 10:52am at the intersection of St. Marks and Nostrand avenues, according to a New York City Police Department spokesperson. Police used cups to mark bullet […] Click here to view original web page at www.brooklynpaper.com.
bkreader.com
Police Seek FedEx Truck in Deadly Hit-and-Run in Flatbush
Police say a man was struck and killed by a FedEx truck that left the scene Wednesday night in Brooklyn. It happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Coney Island and Caton avenues in Flatbush. Police said the victim was crossing the street when he was […] Click here...
Man repeatedly shot on Brooklyn street; gunman flees in vehicle
The NYPD is searching a gunman who repeatedly shot a person on a Brooklyn street last month, authorities said.
Woman tied up, robbed during Queens break-in: police
Two men broke into a Queens woman’s home, tied her up and robbed her on Thursday afternoon, according to police. The robbers entered through an open back door at a home on 34th Avenue near 201st Street in Auburndale and restrained the victim.
Girl, 10, repeatedly punched in face by Bronx subway attacker
A mom and her young daughter were repeatedly punched in the face in a random subway attack, police said Friday as they released images of a suspect.
bkreader.com
East Flatbush Couple Indicted for Fatal Shooting of TSA Worker
Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez today announced that a Brooklyn couple has been arraigned on an indictment in which they are charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a longtime Transportation Security Administration worker. The 45-year-old victim was shot twice from behind […] Click here to view...
Armed man killed in Brooklyn shootout with NYPD: cops
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An armed man was killed in a shootout with police stemming from an apparent domestic violence incident late Thursday in Coney Island, according to authorities. The man, whose identity had not been determined as of early Friday, was shot near West 36th Street and Neptune Avenue around 10:15 p.m. after […]
Robber punches subway rider's face, chomps on his hand in Lower Manhattan
Police are searching for a robber who punched and bit a subway rider in Lower Manhattan this week. The NYPD released video Friday of the suspect in Tuesday morning’s attack at the Rector Street station in the Financial District.
bkreader.com
Personal Belongings of Bed-Stuy Family Thrown Onto Street Without Warning in Alleged Deed Theft Case
Without warning or a court order, on Monday, Nov. 7, workers changed the locks and started throwing out the belongings of a Bed-Stuy family’s brownstone, located at 470 Willoughby Ave., according to the property’s owner, Moses Foster. Foster said he called the police five times, and no one...
bkreader.com
Postal Carrier Threatened, Robbed by 2 Men in Sheepshead Bay
Police are searching for the men who robbed a postal carrier in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon. Officials said the worker was standing on East 24th Street in Sheepshead Bay around 3:15 p.m. Two men approached the worker, threatened to use a firearm, then stole his mail carrier. […] Click here to...
Teenager fatally shot 4 times in front of Queens high school; 2 in custody, 1 at-large
An 18-year-old man was shot four times in front of a Queens high school on Thursday afternoon soon after class ended, according to police.
Bronx man, 27, arrested for groping woman, 45, in Manhattan subway station
A 27-year-old Bronx man was arrested on Wednesday for groping a woman in a Manhattan subway station two months ago, according to authorities.
Electric scooter operator dies after Brooklyn crash: NYPD
A 35-year-old driver struck and killed an electric scooter rider during an early-morning crash in Brooklyn, police said Thursday. Victim Hugo Franco-Comunidad, 23, was zipping east on 54th St. in Borough Park around 4:15 a.m. Monday when he was struck by a 2017 Honda Accord at Fort Hamilton Parkway, according to cops. Franco-Comunidad was thrown from the scooter and suffered a massive head ...
Police shoot at car in Brooklyn; 6 NYPD officers taken to hospital
CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — NYPD officers in Brooklyn opened fire on a car as the driver fled from police on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. At least one officer was hit by the car, police said. Six officers were taken to the hospital in connection with the incident, but it wasn’t immediately clear why all of […]
NBC New York
6 Cops Taken to Hospital After Brooklyn Incident: FDNY
A half-dozen NYPD officers were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after an incident involving a car stop and apparent gunfire in Brooklyn, law enforcement sources and the FDNY say. According to the sources, cops pulled a car over at Rockaway Parkway and Shore Parkway after recognizing it in...
Squatter found dead in Brooklyn apartment fire
A woman squatting in a vacant Brooklyn apartment was killed in a fire early Friday, authorities said. Firefighters called to extinguish the blaze at Van Siclen Ave. near Fulton St. found the unidentified victim at 3:55 a.m. inside the unit after the fire was out. She was unresponsive and died at the scene. It wasn’t yet clear what caused the fire. The FDNY said 60 firefighters responded to the ...
Bronx man, 27, sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally stabbing wife, 19, while kids watched
A 27-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally stabbing his 19-year-old wife to death in 2019, the Bronx District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday.
Man indicted for fatal shooting of 33-year-old Long Island mother
A Long Island man has been indicted for the murder of a 33-year-old woman, authorities said Wednesday.
proclaimerscv.com
Woman Shoots Her Own Son in Brooklyn
A Brooklyn woman shoots her own son after getting into a feud and argument. Her son died after he was taken to a nearby hospital. Police authorities told the news media that a Brooklyn woman shoots her own son leading to his fatal death. This happened after the two got into an argument and a feud. However, it is still not clear what they were fighting during that night.
VIDEO: Victim chased into street, beaten in Williamsburg robbery
The 33-year-old victim was standing in front of a building on Hooper Street, near Broadway, in Williamsburg just before 8 p.m. Friday when a group of males ambushed him, police said.
