Idaho State

KIDO Talk Radio

Angry Idahoans React To Governor Brad Little’s Reelection

Idaho Governor Brad Little has joined several Republican governors successfully winning reelection. Despite several vocal critics of his leadership, the governor received more than sixty percent of the vote. The governor now has the task of mending fences with his primary and general election opponents for the good of the state.
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Election Results Have Now Gone Final

While some races were very close, the results are now final. The closest races were District 26, where Democrat Ned Burns won over Republican Mike Pohanka by less than 50 votes, and Republican Jack Nelsen won by less than 100 votes over Karma Metzler Fitzgerald. District 29 saw Democrat Nate Roberts edge out Republican Jake Stevens by less than 150 votes. The District Court Judge Race to replace Judge Jay Gaskill in District 2 was also tight. Michelle M. Evans won over John H. Bradbury by less than 150 votes.
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Reacts To Massive Election Night Results

The election season has officially come to an end. Despite facing several challengers in the Republican Primary and general election, Governor Brad Little easily coasted to victory Tuesday night, garnering over sixty percent of the vote. Surprisingly the runner-up wasn't Independent Candidate Ammon Bundy but unknown Democrat Stephen Heidt. The...
KIDO Talk Radio

Does Idaho Want Legal Weed?

During the midterm elections this week, more states voted to legalize recreational marijuana, including Maryland and Missouri. For those of you playing at home, that brings the total number of states who've legalized marijuana use to 23 (including Gwam.) Those states are:. Alaska. Oregon. Washingon D.C. California. Maine. Massachusetts. Nevada.
KLEWTV

Election results: State of Idaho

U.S. Senate - projected winner: Senator Mike Crapo. Mike Crapo (R): 237,288 votes, 58.71%. David Roth (D): 123,649 votes, 30.59%. Scott Cleveland (IND): 34,835 votes, 8.62%. Idaho Sierra Law (LIB): 2,840 votes, 0.70%. Ray J. Writz (Constitution Party):5,544 votes, 1.37%. Idaho Governor - projected winner: Brad Little. Brad Little (R):245,650votes,...
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho voters to decide whether Legislature can call itself back into session

The Idaho Legislature would be able to call itself back into session if voters approve a proposed amendment to the Idaho Constitution that appears on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.   The amendment is known as Senate Joint Resolution 102, or SJR 102, and it will take a majority of voters to approve the amendment […] The post Idaho voters to decide whether Legislature can call itself back into session  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Flathead Beacon

2022 General Election Results

Editor’s Note: The results that appear below are only those featuring contested races in the Flathead Valley. For complete results, visit the Montana Secretary of State site here. * = incumbent. Updated: 1:30 a.m., Nov. 9. __________________________________________________________. U.S. House District 1 (West) Ryan Zinke (R) — 48%, 95,460 votes...
KIMA TV

Washington state general election results 2022

Initial election results are coming in for statewide races. These numbers will be updated. Advisory Vote No. 39 Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill 5974 The legislature increased, without a vote of the people, the tax on aircraft fuel from 11 cents to 18 cents per gallon, costing $14 million in its first ten years, for government spending. This tax increase should be:
KIDO Talk Radio

Two Idaho Women Show Us How to Be Best Friends with Different Faiths

Having grown up on the Southside of Chicago, I was surrounded by Catholics, Lutherans, Baptists, and non-denomination Christians. If you had asked me when I was a kid what a Latter Day Saint was, I probably would've replied in the form of a blank stare. The reason? Before my husband enlisted in the United States Army, I had never heard of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days Saints.
kboi.com

McGeachin ordered to “cease and desist”

Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has been twice ordered to “cease and desist” from violating the Public Integrity in Elections Act by advocating for candidates in her official state office newsletter. According to letters from the Idaho Attorney General’s Office on Nov. 3 and Nov. 4, obtained by...
103.5 KISSFM

Little Loses Vote In Idaho In Landslide

It's election day in Idaho, and per usual, everyone is going crazy on social media:. You can't avoid it. One thing you may have avoided, however, is the result one of Idaho's most important decisions. If you've watched any news lately, they've been claiming that little had a lead going...
KIDO Talk Radio

Unheard Audio Exposes Dramatic Rift in Idaho’s Republican Party

Last week was a big week for every Idaho candidate running for office. Voters have had the privilege of finding out where their candidates stand through direct mail, commercials, and now through texts on phones. One interaction that the Idaho media overlooked was the dueling press releases between current Republican Party Chairwoman Dorothy Moon and former Republican Party Chairman Tom Luna.
KIDO Talk Radio

Here is the Current Progress Idaho Has Made Towards Legalization

As we near the end of 2022, a lot of us are still asking – why hasn’t Idaho legalized marijuana? According to TaxFoundation.org, Idaho is leaving a potential $33,295,445 in tax revenue for a minimum of 3 years on the table. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been a big step toward legalization in Idaho as the Marijuana Policy Project reports that a “coalition of patients and allies” failed to collect enough signatures for the 2022 medical cannabis ballot initiative.
KIDO Talk Radio

The Shocking Growth of Boise Over The Years

There are mixed feelings in the Treasure Valley regarding the population growth over the years. While some people are excited about the potential jobs that are created to attract said jobs, others are unhappy that the continued growth will continue to raise housing costs and other living expenses. While the...
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Braces For Bundy Republican Political Tsunami

After logging thousands of miles on Idaho highways, meeting Idahoans at hundreds of town hall meetings, and endless media interviews, Idahoans will decide who will be the state's next governor Tuesday. Does anyone know who is the Democrat running for governor in Idaho? In years past, Democrats would feel a...
