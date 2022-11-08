While some races were very close, the results are now final. The closest races were District 26, where Democrat Ned Burns won over Republican Mike Pohanka by less than 50 votes, and Republican Jack Nelsen won by less than 100 votes over Karma Metzler Fitzgerald. District 29 saw Democrat Nate Roberts edge out Republican Jake Stevens by less than 150 votes. The District Court Judge Race to replace Judge Jay Gaskill in District 2 was also tight. Michelle M. Evans won over John H. Bradbury by less than 150 votes.

IDAHO STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO