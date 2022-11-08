Read full article on original website
Angry Idahoans React To Governor Brad Little’s Reelection
Idaho Governor Brad Little has joined several Republican governors successfully winning reelection. Despite several vocal critics of his leadership, the governor received more than sixty percent of the vote. The governor now has the task of mending fences with his primary and general election opponents for the good of the state.
Idaho’s Election Results Have Now Gone Final
While some races were very close, the results are now final. The closest races were District 26, where Democrat Ned Burns won over Republican Mike Pohanka by less than 50 votes, and Republican Jack Nelsen won by less than 100 votes over Karma Metzler Fitzgerald. District 29 saw Democrat Nate Roberts edge out Republican Jake Stevens by less than 150 votes. The District Court Judge Race to replace Judge Jay Gaskill in District 2 was also tight. Michelle M. Evans won over John H. Bradbury by less than 150 votes.
Idaho Reacts To Massive Election Night Results
The election season has officially come to an end. Despite facing several challengers in the Republican Primary and general election, Governor Brad Little easily coasted to victory Tuesday night, garnering over sixty percent of the vote. Surprisingly the runner-up wasn't Independent Candidate Ammon Bundy but unknown Democrat Stephen Heidt. The...
Does Idaho Want Legal Weed?
During the midterm elections this week, more states voted to legalize recreational marijuana, including Maryland and Missouri. For those of you playing at home, that brings the total number of states who've legalized marijuana use to 23 (including Gwam.) Those states are:. Alaska. Oregon. Washingon D.C. California. Maine. Massachusetts. Nevada.
KLEWTV
Election results: State of Idaho
U.S. Senate - projected winner: Senator Mike Crapo. Mike Crapo (R): 237,288 votes, 58.71%. David Roth (D): 123,649 votes, 30.59%. Scott Cleveland (IND): 34,835 votes, 8.62%. Idaho Sierra Law (LIB): 2,840 votes, 0.70%. Ray J. Writz (Constitution Party):5,544 votes, 1.37%. Idaho Governor - projected winner: Brad Little. Brad Little (R):245,650votes,...
Idaho voters to decide whether Legislature can call itself back into session
The Idaho Legislature would be able to call itself back into session if voters approve a proposed amendment to the Idaho Constitution that appears on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. The amendment is known as Senate Joint Resolution 102, or SJR 102, and it will take a majority of voters to approve the amendment […] The post Idaho voters to decide whether Legislature can call itself back into session appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Flathead Beacon
2022 General Election Results
Editor’s Note: The results that appear below are only those featuring contested races in the Flathead Valley. For complete results, visit the Montana Secretary of State site here. * = incumbent. Updated: 1:30 a.m., Nov. 9. __________________________________________________________. U.S. House District 1 (West) Ryan Zinke (R) — 48%, 95,460 votes...
These counties voted big for Tina Kotek, Christine Drazan in Oregon governor’s race
Oregon’s new governor, Tina Kotek, in the end followed a familiar path to victory for Democrats seeking that office – even if it proved a little more challenging than in recent runs. That roadmap: Build a large enough margin of support in seven Oregon counties – and most...
county17.com
Wyoming voters reject Constitutional Amendment B, deciding to leave judge retirement age at 70
CASPER, Wyo. — During the General Election, voters rejected an amendment to the Wyoming Constitution to raise the mandatory retirement age for Wyoming Supreme Court justices and district court judges. About 60% of voters cast a vote against Constitutional Amendment B, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office....
KIMA TV
Washington state general election results 2022
Initial election results are coming in for statewide races. These numbers will be updated. Advisory Vote No. 39 Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill 5974 The legislature increased, without a vote of the people, the tax on aircraft fuel from 11 cents to 18 cents per gallon, costing $14 million in its first ten years, for government spending. This tax increase should be:
Two Idaho Women Show Us How to Be Best Friends with Different Faiths
Having grown up on the Southside of Chicago, I was surrounded by Catholics, Lutherans, Baptists, and non-denomination Christians. If you had asked me when I was a kid what a Latter Day Saint was, I probably would've replied in the form of a blank stare. The reason? Before my husband enlisted in the United States Army, I had never heard of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days Saints.
kboi.com
McGeachin ordered to “cease and desist”
Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has been twice ordered to “cease and desist” from violating the Public Integrity in Elections Act by advocating for candidates in her official state office newsletter. According to letters from the Idaho Attorney General’s Office on Nov. 3 and Nov. 4, obtained by...
Little Loses Vote In Idaho In Landslide
It's election day in Idaho, and per usual, everyone is going crazy on social media:. You can't avoid it. One thing you may have avoided, however, is the result one of Idaho's most important decisions. If you've watched any news lately, they've been claiming that little had a lead going...
Unheard Audio Exposes Dramatic Rift in Idaho’s Republican Party
Last week was a big week for every Idaho candidate running for office. Voters have had the privilege of finding out where their candidates stand through direct mail, commercials, and now through texts on phones. One interaction that the Idaho media overlooked was the dueling press releases between current Republican Party Chairwoman Dorothy Moon and former Republican Party Chairman Tom Luna.
Here is the Current Progress Idaho Has Made Towards Legalization
As we near the end of 2022, a lot of us are still asking – why hasn’t Idaho legalized marijuana? According to TaxFoundation.org, Idaho is leaving a potential $33,295,445 in tax revenue for a minimum of 3 years on the table. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been a big step toward legalization in Idaho as the Marijuana Policy Project reports that a “coalition of patients and allies” failed to collect enough signatures for the 2022 medical cannabis ballot initiative.
Breakdown shows how each Oregon county voted for governor
This map shows which gubernatorial candidates are leading in each Oregon county after the November 2022 general election.
ijpr.org
In early returns, Oregonians appear to be favoring Measure 113, which would limit Legislature walkouts
Oregon voters appear to have impaired the ability of state lawmakers in the minority party to block contentious bills by fleeing the Capitol, a maneuver Republicans employed in 2019 and 2020. Measure 113, pushed by public employee unions and supported by top Democrats, was headed for passage after early returns...
The Shocking Growth of Boise Over The Years
There are mixed feelings in the Treasure Valley regarding the population growth over the years. While some people are excited about the potential jobs that are created to attract said jobs, others are unhappy that the continued growth will continue to raise housing costs and other living expenses. While the...
Tina Kotek claims victory in Oregon governor’s race; Associated Press has not declared winner
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – While votes are still being counted, Tina Kotek's campaign announced just after 8 p.m. Wednesday it was projecting Kotek winning the Oregon governor's race based on reported projections from The Oregonian/OregonLive and OPB.
Idaho Braces For Bundy Republican Political Tsunami
After logging thousands of miles on Idaho highways, meeting Idahoans at hundreds of town hall meetings, and endless media interviews, Idahoans will decide who will be the state's next governor Tuesday. Does anyone know who is the Democrat running for governor in Idaho? In years past, Democrats would feel a...
