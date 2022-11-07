Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Crime Stoppers: Man steals credit cards from car downtown
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police say a man stole some credit cards from a car in downtown Bowling Green. The victim’s credit cards were used at numerous locations throughout the city. The suspect can be seen making two separate purchases at Best Buy at different times during the...
Hopkinsville man gets life sentence for fatal collision that killed 1
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - After a jury trial in Todd County Circuit, Billy Jo Faughn was found guilty of murder and DUI after a fatal crash on Blue and Gray Park Road. Kentucky State Police Trooper, Hunter Carroll, investigated the crash back on July 29, 2020. He determined Faughn traveled 402 feet after leaving Blue and Gray Park Road before striking 71-year-old Sarah “Janie” Barrow and pushing her through the wall of a garage.
KSP responds to accidents during heavy rainfall
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police have confirmed four car accidents on I-65 Friday morning due to rainfall and road conditions. KSP Trooper Daniel Priddy confirmed that one of the accidents has shut down one lane in each direction at the 2 mile marker near Franklin. KSP encourages...
Gorman sweeps competition for Warren County Judge Executive
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Doug Gorman (R) attains the spot for Warren County Judge Executive. Gorman has won with 24, 648 votes to Keith Evanoffs’ (D) 10, 845 and Jim Duffers’ (I) 2, 343. He was able to capture 65% of the votes.
This week’s JA People of Action are Jordan Franklin
This week’s JA People of Action are Jordan Franklin, teacher at Bowling Green Junior High School and volunteer Cres’Sena Thomas, Associate Director at the Intercultural Student Engagement Center at WKU. Their class used JA Economics for Success which introduces middle school students to initial work and career readiness and personal finance concepts. They learn business and economic concepts; explore career interests and opportunities; and develop work-readiness skills through the lens of their own values, skills, and interests. Through JA Economics for Success, students develop an awareness of their individual preferences toward work and financial goals; associate current values, skills, and interests with future success in a dynamic and changing workforce; and think critically to connect today’s financial choices with their future in the digital economy. Mrs. Franklin’s favorite thing about JA is, “the real world lessons provided to students.” She also said, “I love partnering with JA. It provides engaging lessons with real world applications. My students love having guests from the community teaching them!” Cres’Sena’s favorite thing about JA is, “speaking with students and seeing them understand the content.” She also said, “I have assisted with JA a handful of times and really enjoy it. The students and teachers are always pleasant to work with. The JA curriculum is great and can be used for all ages. JA is one of my favorite organizations to volunteer with.”
Brett Guthrie keeps U.S. House District 2 seat
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Republican incumbent Brett Guthrie has kept his seat from challenger Hank Lindeman. With 71% of the total votes reported, Guthrie won the seat with 148,388, or 71% of the reported vote as of 12:30 a.m. and Linderman has 59,310 total votes. Copyright 2022 The Associated...
Deemer’s Flowers welcomes the holidays with an open house
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ready or not the holidays are here! Deemer’s Flowers is having an open house to bring in the Christmas spirit. Tonya Limlingan and Cindy Lawrence, designers with Deemer’s Flowers, visited Midday Live Thursday to talk about Deemer’s Christmas Open House. They also show us some of the items that will be available at the event.
Election Day 2022: Lauren McCally LIVE at Warren County Co-op Extension
The Wild Bird and Nature Store hosting their 24th Christmas Open House this weekend. Jeftie talks with Allie about their Christmas Open House, Nov. 11-12th. They are located at 901 Lehman Ave. in Bowling Green!. Pet of the Week: Meet Maliki!. Updated: 10 hours ago. For more information on how...
Girls Day Out Event This Saturday
Baking Showdown for the Affordable Christmas Program on Nov. 18th
Rand Paul, wife vote at Warren County voting center
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Senator Rand Paul and his wife voted for the 2022 Mid-Term elections Tuesday morning. The pair arrived around 10 a.m. at Cumberland Trace Elementary, one of the voting centers in Warren County. After voting, Paul spoke with reporters commenting on the enthusiasm he’s seeing with...
Pet of the Week: Meet Maliki!
Afternoon temperatures look great for Wednesday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The rest of your work week is looking great temperature wise seeing highs in the 70s through Thursday and still above average Friday. Expect more sunshine in the next two days before a major change arrives Friday. Afternoon readings will remain unseasonably warm until we...
Some Rain, then a BIG Temperature Tumble!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our incredible run of unseasonable warmth is about to end. Get ready for a major change as we arrive at the weekend!. Our Veterans Day Friday will begin with showers, especially along and east of I-65, as remnants of Hurricane Nicole arrive. Expect amounts to run from .50″-1″ for many, although there will be a sharp cut-off in the significant rainfall amounts to the west. Rain moves out Friday as much colder arctic air arrives late day. The core of the cold settles in here this weekend. As it does, a fast-moving disturbance cuts through the region early Saturday. This will give us a chance for light rain and light snow showers Saturday morning. Any snow accumulation will be light and confined to grassy areas, with roads expected to remain just wet.
Kendle White signs her Letter of Intent to WKU
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green senior outfielder Kendle White signed her letter of intent to continue her athletic career to the collegiate level, where she’ll be staying home and attending Western Kentucky University to play softball. “It’s crazy. It’s unbelievable,” White said. “Honestly, this has been my...
Dominic Davis signs his Letter of Intent to Rend Lake College
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green senior Catcher Dominic Davis signed his Letter of Intent to continue his athletic career at Rend Lake College. RLC is located in Ina, Illinois, and what attracted him there was the community. “They offered me a full scholarship and whenever I was there,...
WKU Volleyball wins the conference USA regular season championship
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Volleyball beat Rice in a five-star [set] (25-19, 28-26, 26-24, 25-17, 16-14) showdown to finish undefeated in conference play and win the conference USA regular season championship. “When the season began you knew that this match was probably decide this thing. Putting it at...
