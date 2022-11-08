So if you believe in the preamble that says the government is responsible for the welfare of its citizens then you are an extremist?
Finally a news story not full of Liberal bias. We need to vote to bring equilibrium back to our government. These socialist leftists want us to mediocre and supply the rest of the world with everything to the point that we too will have nothing.
lol! yeah,right.... because the right wing extremist don't exist,you know,the election definers,the ones calling for violence against political foes, wanting to install a christo-fascist regime, investigating companies that don't want to donate to their political party, want to turn women into breeding live stock,make " abortion panels" where politicians approve a woman 's right to bodily autonomy,but yeah allllll extremists are from the left... 🙄🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣I wish I could meet the " person" who wrote this and give them a slap to the back of the head,see if I can get their brains to work...
