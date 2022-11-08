Read full article on original website
Black singers only may apply to this British opera competition
Presented by the Black British Classical Foundation in collaboration with Welsh National Opera, this competition showcases the Commonwealth’s finest Black and South Asian singers as they launch their international operatic careers. Up to twenty singers will be shortlisted and brought to the UK in November 2022. After a series of Preliminary Rounds, five singers will be chosen to perform a twenty-minute programme (with orchestra and piano) in the Final at Birmingham Town Hall on 5th December 2022. The Chair of the judging panel will be celebrated British Bass, Sir Willard White. After the competition, the winner of the Samuel Coleridge Taylor Award will perform a specifically commissioned song cycle (and a guaranteed three performances) with the Birmingham Contemporary Music Group.
Covent Garden bans the man who booed boy singer
Two tweets from the ROH about last night’s deplorable incident. Malakai is pictured here with Scott Price, his music teacher at Cardinal Vaughan Memorial School.
A 12 year-old boy got booed last night at Covent Garden
There is growing outrage at the incident during last night’s performance of Handel’s Alcina at Covent Garden when a man in the audience booed a 12 year-old boy who was singing the sweetest of arias. The man shouted ‘rubbish!’. He was neither evicted nor sanctioned. The ROH...
How Covent Garden’s boy booer got frozen out
We all know what happened at Covent Garden. A man stood up during Handel’s Alcina on Tuesday night and booed a 12 year-old schoolboy who was singing Oberto’s aria in the second act of Handel’s Alcina. The immediate result was a roaring curtain call for the little...
Exclusive: Royal Albert Hall in talks to run the Coliseum
We have received a Whitehall leak about secret talks being held between the Department of Digital Culture Media and Sport about the future of the Coliseum theatre after the eeparture of English National Opera. The plan is for the RAH not to own the Coli but to manage it. The...
New opera – The Listeners
Tomorrow evening Slippedisc, courtesy of OperaVision, brings to our readers the new opera by Missy Mazzoli and Royce Vavrek. It is a thriller about social rejection, the abuse of power and echo chambers. Based on an original story by Jordan Tannahill, The Listeners is inspired by an identified phenomenon, the ‘global hum’. Here is Missy Mazzoli talking about the ‘hum’. Mark the date in your diaries for tomorrow 1900 CET/ 1800 London/ 1300 New York.
Longest serving orchestra managers
When Stephen Maddock steps down next April, the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra will have got through only three Chief Executives in 61 years. He was preceded by Arthur Baker 1962-1978 and Ed Smith, 1978-1999. Is this a longevity record?. At the other extreme, the Philharmonia Orchestra in London has...
Ruth Leon recommends… Aspen Stage – Behzod Abduraimov
AMFS Virtual Stage (click through on the View Events tab above the poster) This young pianist was a revelation to me when I heard this 2020 recital from Aspen’s Harris Concert Hall. Also, ON DEMAND: Pianist Behzod Abduraimov Plays “Moonlight,” “Pictures at an Exhibition”. Watch pianist...
Composer-to-peer deal
The US composer Doron Hagen has signed over 30 years’ worth of his compositions to Peermusic Classical. Thatis six operas and some 150 other works by Hagen: symphonies and concertos, 8 piano trios and 3 string quartets, many choral and vocal works – both single songs and collections, including the recent cycle The Art of Song – and the new operafilms Orson Rehearsed and 9/10: Love Before the Fall.
Mark Wigglesworth: ENO cut its throat when it cut its operas
The former English National Opera usic director, in an article for the Guardian in the past hour, blames successive board for losing sight of the company’s core purpose. Around the same time that I joined English National Opera as its music director in 2015, a £5m reduction in the company’s Arts Council grant generated a heated debate as to how that shortfall should be met. There were many of us who argued that the loss of income could be absorbed by making creative changes that maintained the quality and quantity of operas performed.
Germany awards Herbert Blomstedt its top honour
The Swedish conductor, 95 has been presented with the Great Cross of Merit with Star of the Federal Republic of Germany by Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer. The laudatio for the lifetime achievement award says the Blomestedt ‘significantly expanded and shaped Leipzig’s status as an internationally important music city during his tenure as Gewandhaus Kapellmeister and beyond.’
Equity plans Monday protest over arts cuts
Save the Date: Action on Monday 14th November, 11am -12pm. Equity is organising an action to take place on Monday 14th November at 11am calling on the Arts Council England to protect the creative workforce in those companies/venues which have been cut including the ENO, the Donmar Warehouse and Hampstead Theatre.
London Philharmonic chief takes second job
Elena Dubinets, is Artistic Director of the London Philharmonic Orchestra, has been appointed e Curator for The Cleveland Orchestra’s Mandel Opera & Humanities Festival: The American Dream. That should be an interesting commute. Elena says: ‘The music and stories explored at the Mandel Opera & Humanities Festival: The American...
Unlucky Israel Phil is disrupted by climate change
The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra concluded its US west coast concerts on Monday, only to be told that both of their next stops in Florida had cancelled their concerts in the face of Hurricane Nicole. The orchestra flew on to Cleveland where they have three days off (any local tips?). On...
On Kristallnacht, a new look at German music under the Nazis
Berlin last night hosted the cinema premiere of ‘Klassik unterm Hakenkreuz’. In English: Music under the Swastika — The Maestro and the Cellist of Auschwitz’. The federal minister for culture, Claudia Roth, was among those in attendance. Written and directed by Christian Berger, the Deutsche Wele...
Prague Spring to be opened by the Welsh
Details of next year’s Prague Spring Festival were given today. One of the most striking events is that the great curtain-raiser of Smetana’s Ma Vlast will be performed by the orchestra of Welsh National Opera, conducted by their Czech music director, Tomas Hanus. It’s a major international showcase...
