Summit County doesn’t vote like the rest of the state
According to preliminary results, independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin won 61% of the vote in Summit County, which is far better than he fared elsewhere in Utah. His opponent, incumbent Republican Sen. Mike Lee, was given a third term in Washington after winning 55% of the total vote. The only...
UTAH LT. GOV: 30-45 minute delay expected in preliminary election results
30-45 minute delays are expected for any preliminary election results due to long lines at polling locations, says Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson.
More Than a Flag Task Force chooses final Utah State Flag design
UTAH — A new Utah Flag design has moved closer to a reality for the state as a special commission voted unanimously to send the chosen design to the Utah […]
Some Utah residents still question the decision of a redesign for state flag
It’s highly likely that the final proposed design for Utah’s new state flag will be revealed this week, but a good chunk of state residents are still questioning whether the flag needed a redesign. According to Utah Sen. Dan McCay, the reveal for the winning flag design could...
Salt Lake County Dismissed Lawsuit Filed By Teens
(Salt Lake City, UT) — A Salt Lake County judge has dismissed a lawsuit regarding Utah’s fossil fuel policies. A group of teenagers filed the suit against the state, claiming that fossil fuel policies harm their health and violate their constitutional rights. Judge Robert Faust dismissed the suit yesterday. Faust said the teenagers have “a valid concern” but this issue needs to be taken up by the legislative branch.
Republican Party dominates Utah election results
As votes were counted on Nov. 8, the Republican Party dominated the state of Utah in the 2022 midterm elections. The first election race was for the Utah Senate seat and consisted of four candidates: Republican incumbent Mike Lee, Independent Evan McMullin, Libertarian Party candidate James Arthur Hansen and Independent American Party candidate Tommy Williams. Lee and McMullin fought for the lead, but Lee was ultimately reelected as one of two Utah senators, with the Associated Press calling the race after 58% of the precincts reported.
2022 Nevada preliminary General Election results
CORTEZ MASTO, CATHERINE (DEM)40846747. CANO BURKHEAD, ELIZABETH “LISA” (DEM) 38123644.
Here are the latest ballot count updates across Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Although all of Utah's congressional races have been called, election workers are still tallying votes across the state. Several counties updated their election results again Wednesday evening. The majority of Utahns are still opposed to a ballot measure that would allow the state Legislature to...
Here's why Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said he's celebrating Veterans Day twice this year
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox was in the midst of finishing his first half-marathon in St. George in 2018 when he got a phone call that would eventually change everything for him. Cox, then the state's lieutenant governor, crossed the finish line, got a chance to...
How the Utah Republican Party Chair is feeling on election night
Tom: Let's bring in the chairman of the Utah Republican Party, Carson Jorgensen. Mr. Jorgensen, thanks for joining us. Carson: Thanks for having me. Appreciate it. Tom: You bet. So Tom Williams here with Damon Cann, who's a USU political science professor, and if you heard us there, we were just discussing Mike Lee-Evan McMullin race. Let's start there. What do you expect? And how big are… I assume you're expecting a Senator Lee victory? How big a margin?
Utah 2022 election update: Republicans win all five federal races
Utah Sen. Mike Lee and all four of the state’s Republican U.S. House representatives defeated their respective challengers Tuesday night, leaving the five seats unchanged. The Associated Press called its first Utah race for Rep. Blake Moore at 9:37 p.m. on Election Day. The AP then called the race for Rep. John Curtis at 10:52 p.m., and later called the race for Reps. Chris Stewart and Burgess Owens at 11:01 p.m. and 11:07 p.m. The AP called the race for Lee last at 11:23 p.m.
Elections in Utah: A history of voters making history
As election results come in, here's a look back at a brief history of Utah's elections and the Utahns who made their voices heard by voting — some of whom made history beyond the Beehive State.
Incumbents win reelection in all 4 of Utah's Congressional districts
SALT LAKE CITY — All four U.S. congressmen representing Utah have been declared the winners of their reelections. The Associated Press called the race for Rep. Blake Moore shortly before 9:40 p.m. He defeated Democratic challenger Rick Jones in Utah's Congressional District 1 race. As of the latest update, Moore had 73.9% of the vote, and Jones had 26.1.
Anti-gambling advocate: For banning lottery, Utah wins
SALT LAKE CITY — The lucky ticket-holder of the recent Powerball lottery scored $2.04 billion ($2,040,000,000). The owner of the Southern California gas station won $1 million for selling it. The winner has not come forward yet. But Utah is the big winner for banning any state lottery, says the director of an anti-gambling organization.
Utah's 4 Republicans easily keep their House seats
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Republican incumbents solidified their control of the state's four congressional districts Tuesday, each leading their Democratic opponents by at least 28 points, early results show. 1st Congressional District. Rep. Blake Moore will see a second term after the Associated Press called the race Tuesday...
Judge rejects teens' lawsuit against Utah's fossil fuel policies
A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a group of Utah teenagers against the state over its fossil fuel policies.
Here's why Utahns are being encouraged to display a green light this weekend
You might notice some buildings in Salt Lake County have green lightbulbs illuminated outside this weekend and officials are encouraging residents to hop on the trend.
Judge denies Cortez Masto, Democrats’ emergency request to keep polls open in Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County judge denied Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and the campaign working to elect Democrats to the U.S. Senate’s request to extend voting on election night. Polls officially closed in Nevada at 7 p.m. but thousands of people remained in line to vote, 8 News Now reported. Nevada law […]
Midterm Election 2022: Live Utah updates
Tune into our Election Day coverage live on our Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter pages or listen live below:. The Associated Press has called Republican Blake Moore as the projected winner at 121,157 votes. Utah District 2. The Associated Press has called Republican Chris Stewart the winner of the 2nd...
Pair Of Sweetwater County Incumbents Upset In General Election
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two incumbent state lawmakers from Sweetwater County were unseated Tuesday night. The losses could be considered the biggest upsets of the night in the Wyoming Legislature. State Rep. Chad Banks, D-Rock Springs, and Rep. Marshall Burt, L-Green River, both lost their...
